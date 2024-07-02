"Women are not on stage to be ridiculed and shamed" — Paloma Faith defends female artists who performed at Glastonbury against critics

The 2024 Glastonbury Festival featured Paloma Faith as one of the performers on the pyramid stage on June 30, 2024. However, the female performers of the festival were met with criticism wherein fans claimed that Dua Lipa was miming and SZA wasn't the right choice for the festival as she couldn't draw a huge crowd.

Responding to the criticism of female artists at the 2024 Glastonbury Festival, the Mistakes singer mentioned on her Instagram story:

"I think people need to understand that women are not on stage to be ridiculed and shamed we are there in all our female boss b**** power and we stand by one another."

Additionally, Paloma Faith also mentioned that all female artists read the comments and absorb them in a way that isn't good for their spirits.

"GIVE WOMEN A GODDAMN BREAK" - Paloma Faith defends Glastonbury Festival's female artists against criticism

Fans began to allege and criticize female artist performers at 2024's Glastonbury Festival after Dua Lipa's performance faced technical difficulties on June 28, 2024.

Dua's performance comprised multiple costume changes and an appearance by Tame Impala fame Kevin Parker. However, there was an audio cut at multiple points for those watching the festival through BBC's iPlayer.

As a result of the same, fans claimed that Dua Lipa's voice sounded flat and that she was miming. However, the singer told The Mail on June 30, 2024, that she doesn't mime and that there was a sound delay in the broadcast coverage.

Paloma’s Instagram story (Image via Instagram/ @palomafaith)

Additionally, fans also trolled SZA for not having adequate number of people in the audience at the festival, alleging she wasn't the right choice as the headliner. While she did perform at the festival, SZA took to X to reply to the trolls by stating:

"The bravery required to be alive in public is remarkable. S/o everybody doing that sh*t"

In addition to Dua Lipa and SZA confronting fans via social media and interviews, Paloma Faith also mentioned how appalled she was at the way people commented and criticised women who performed at 2024's Glastonbury Festival. The Can't Rely On You singer mentioned that Dua Lipa and SZA were her favorites for entertainment power and talent.

Toward the end of her Instagram caption, the My Sweet Baby singer stated:

"SO GIVE WOMEN A GODDAMN BREAK"

Not only did Paloma Faith showcase her support for female musicians who performed at the 2024 Glastonbury Festival, she also gave relationship advice to men during her set at the festival.

"So all I'm asking, this is a plea, I'm talking about men, if you are married... and I just want you to notice that if a woman does the same action every single day, it means it needs doing, so don't wait to ask to do it, just do it."

Additionally, the Mistakes singer mentioned that her setlist was dedicated to single mothers.

While Paloma Faith performed at the Glastonbury Festival, she opted out of her Southampton show on June 28, 2024. Citing medical reasons for the same via X and Instagram, Paloma mentioned that she was "incredibly upset and disappointed" to cancel her show.

The singer stated that suffering from exhaustion and catching multiple illnesses from her children compromised her vocal range. Moreover, medical professionals advised the Just Be singer to rest her voice, which led to Paloma cancelling her gig just days before the Glastonbury festival.

