XG’s 2024 ‘The First Howl’ world tour North America: Presale, how to get tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know

On June 6, 2024, South Korea-based girl group XG announced dates for 'The First Howl' world tour. Starting October 4, 20224, the group will make eight stops across North America as part of its larger first world tour. The first show (on October 4) will be held in Las Vegas, and the last show will be in Chicago on October 21. The upcoming tour will also cover cities like Los Angeles, New York, Atlanta, and San Francisco.

The ALPHAZ App member-exclusive presale for the tour starts on June 11, 2024, at 10 am local time. Members can access the presale by registering on the app via the link provided on XG's official tour website. The link to the website can be found on the tour announcement post.

A TikTok presale will be available from June 12, 2024, at 10 am local time, while presales for Ticketmaster, Official Platinum, AEG, AEP, and local venues will be available from June 13, 2024, at 10 am.

General tickets for the tour will be available from June 14, 2024, at 10 am local time. Ticket prices have not been announced as of the writing of this article. Presales and tickets can be accessed via the official tour website or via Ticketmaster.

XG’s 2024 ‘The First Howl’ world tour North America dates and venues

The dates and venues for the XG’s 2024 ‘The First Howl’ world tour in North America are given below:

October 4, 2024 – Las Vegas, Nevada at Theatre at Virgin Hotels

October 6, 2024 – Los Angeles, California at Peacock Theater

October 8, 2024 – San Francisco, California at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

October 12, 2024 – Grand Prairie, Texas at Texas Trust CU Theatre

October 14, 2024 – Sugarland, Texas at Smart Financial Centre

October 16, 2024 – Atlanta, Georgia at Gas South Arena

October 18, 2024 – New York City, New York at Theater at MSG

October 21, 2024 – Chicago, Illinois at Wintrust Arena

The North American leg of the world tour will be preceded by an Asia tour leg. The dates and venues for the same are also given below:

July 11, 2024 – Seoul, South Korea, Yes24 Live Hall

July 13, 2024 – Taipei, Taiwan, Taipei International Convention Center

July 16, 2024 – Singapore, Singapore, The Star Theatre

August 2, 2024 – Manila, the Philippines, Araneta Coliseum

August 4, 2024 – Bangkok, Thailand, UOB Live

August 7, 2024 – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Mega Star Arena

Alongside these two upcoming tour legs, the band will also announce more dates in the near future for South America, Australia, Europe, and Greater China. Interested patrons may check the aforementioned tour website for further details as and when they are announced.

In addition to their tour shows, XG will perform at the MBC It's Live in Chile concert, which will be held on June 20-21, 2024, at the Movistar Arena in Santiago, Chile. The concert will also feature Shinee Taemin, ONEUS, and Dreamcatcher, among others.

XG is best known for its debut EP, New DNA, which was released on September 27, 2023, via Xgalx. The EP peaked at number 2 on the Japanese album chart and at number 8 on the Korean album chart.