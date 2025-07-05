Young Noble net worth: Fortune and Outlawz band members list explored as Tupac collaborator dies at 47

The late Tupac Shakur's affiliate and member of the rap group Outlawz, Young Noble, died at 47, reportedly by taking his own life, as shared by fellow Outlawz member E.D.iMean. On July 4, 2025, E.D.iMean took to Instagram to share a picture of himself and Young Noble, whose real name is Rufus Lee Cooper III. He wrote in the post:

"Today I got some of the worst and unexpected news imaginable. My brother and partner for over 30 years took his life this morning. Rest in Power Rufus Young Noble Cooper. I obviously am in no shape to talk about this right now so PLEASE give his family and I some time to process this. Mental illness is a real battle being fought by so many."

The message was reposted by Tupac Shakur's Instagram account, which his estate manages.

Young Noble's journey with Outlawz and his solo career as a rapper resulted in him acquiring a $2 million fortune, as reported by Celebrity Net Worth. However, information on particulars such as his investments and properties is not publicly known at the moment, given that Noble was a private person who kept his personal life and financial information under wraps.

He gained recognition through his work with Outlawz, a hip-hop group founded by Yafeu Fula and Tupac in 1995. The core members of Outlawz consisted of E.D.iMean, Noble, Kastro, Yaki Kadafi, Hussein Fatal, 2Pac, and his step-brother Komani, Big Skye, Storm, and Napoleon.

The group amassed popularity through 2Pac's classics such as All Eyez on Me, The Don Killuminati: The 7 Day Theory, and Me Against the World, among other projects.

More details about Young Noble explored in the wake of his demise

According to Variety's report dated July 4, 2025, Young Noble was born in Sierra Madre, California. The rapper moved to New Jersey at the age of eight, following which he met fellow Outlawz members Hussein Fatal and Yaki Kadafi.

Noble was added to Outlawz after moving back to California and connecting with Tupac. Initially, 2Pac made the group with Jersey rappers, and Cooper was welcomed later, making his debut on Shakur's 1996 album The Don Killuminati: The 7 Day Theory, on the track Bomb First (My Second Reply).

The late rapper made his solo debut in 2002 with Noble Justice, and his last released album, The Last Outlaw, came out in 2024 following Outlaw University in 2023. While what led to his alleged suicide isn't known at the moment, Rufus Lee Cooper III suffered a heart attack in 2021.

In an Instagram post dated May 23, 2021, Noble acknowledged his health scare, stating:

"I had 1 of the worst days of my life yesterday I had a serious heart attack but God is too good & the amazing doctors brung me back an they getting me right.. I plan to put everything in my life on hold while I recover an get my health all the way right...This will only make me stronger I'm grateful for a second chance"

Noble posted pictures of the Outlawz on his Instagram account time and again and had been vocal about his emotions toward the late Tupac Shakur. During a December 2024 interview with The Art of Dialogue, he recalled the days leading to 2Pac's death after he was shot in Las Vegas in 1996.

Talking about Tupac's hospitalization before his demise, Young Noble referred to rumors concerning that the hip-hop mogul had fake his death and moved to Cuba.

“Let them tell it, he’s still alive underground like Bin Laden somewhere hiding or in Cuba… Nah, he really died. I really was in the hospital. I really saw him with tubes in his body. I really saw his body full of fluid real big. He wasn’t skinny with the six-pack; his body was full. He really f*cking died on us.” Noble said

According to TMZ, sources reported on July 4, 2025, that Noble was spotted playing basketball with his friends recently and that he didn't show any signs of illness at the time.

