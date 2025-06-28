"Why is son in the back just dancing like IceJJfish" — Internet reacts to woman revealing how she got featured on Tupac's "Me and My Girlfriend"

On June 27, 2025, X user @evolving_eric posted a video revealing how his mother got featured on Tupac Shakur's 1996 track Me and My Girlfriend. The X user begins the video by playing two verses of the song wherein a woman says:

"Sh*t, you motherf*ckin' right/ I'm the b*tch that's keepin' it live and keepin' it hot/ When you punk a** ni**as don't/ Ni**a westside, what! Bring it on"

In another verse, the woman shouts:

"What! I'm bustin' on you punk a** ni**az *automatic gunfire*/ Run ni**a run! (gunfire) I'm on yo' a** ni**a! *gunfire continues*/ Run ni**a, duck and hide! Ni**a I'm bustin' all you b*tches!/ Run ni**a, yeah! Westside! Uh uh uh! Die ni**a die!"

He introduces the woman voicing the Tupac song as his mother, who takes over the video to share how she featured on the late rapper's track. The X user mentioned that he was posting the video to mark it as an original, given that many X pages are stealing his content.

@evolving_eric added that he was dancing in the background of the video because he knew it'd draw attention. Netizens quickly took to X to express their views on the video, wherein one user commented on @evolving_eric's dance and compared it to internet personality and rapper IceJJFish, stating:

"Why is son in the back just dancing like IceJJfish."

Kray 🇧🇧 @kdatnigg LINK Why is son in the back just dancing like IceJJfish

Netizens continued to criticize @evolving_eric's dance.

"Homie in the background is pissing me off," an X user commented.

"Clown s*it in the background," another X user mentioned.

"I can't concentrate be of Waterboy there in the background," another internet user said.

On the other hand, some internet users put forth their speculations about who they thought was the female voice in Tupac's Me and My Girlfriend:

"Damn idk why I thought the voice was Lady of Rage growing up," an X user tweeted.

"This whole time I thought the voice was queen latifah LMAOOO," a netizen remarked.

"I thought it was a Death Row artist," another netizen expressed.

Woman reportedly featured on Tupac's Me and My Girlfriend reveals how she landed the part

X user Eric's mother has claimed to be the woman who featured on Tupac's Me and My Girlfriend, and she narrated the instance of how she landed the part in a now viral video.

The woman in the video mentioned that Tupac once spent the night with her and her partner, wherein they picked him up from a club that he didn't want to be at. When they sat down with the late rapper, all he talked about was an album he was putting together and the idea of Me and My Girlfriend, which was originally named 'My Girlfriend.'

"He (Tupac) was talking about how he needed to bring the gun to life, like it wasn't gonna be the same if the gun didn't have a voice. And because I worked for Death Row Studios at the time, he didn't really ask me to do it, he kinda hinted for me to do it."

For the unversed, as per last.fm, Pac's inspiration for the track stemmed from Nas' I Gave You Power, where he raps from a gun's perspective.

Further, Eric's mother claimed that she hired other artists to do the work for the rappers; however, in this case, the engineers kept coming back, telling her that it "didn't happen and it wasn't good enough." The engineers said that the voice of the artists tested for the part so far didn't have the passion that a gun would have.

The woman in the video recalled that Pac saw her in the hallway and asked why she didn't record the part for him, because it was time to turn in the album. She added that the engineer asked her to pretend to be a gun and that she was paid in a 'joint' rolled by the engineer, shortly after which she delivered the verse.

Then, the engineers asked her to record another verse, talking about which the woman said:

"It had none of the gunshots, it was just air time....I made all the gunshots up in my head, all the pauses and all of that was literally me acting it out."

She mentioned that the engineers mixed the gunshot sounds into the track, and that is how the song was made.

The track Me and My Girlfriend was a part of the album The Don Killuminati: The 7 Day Theory, which was released posthumously after Tupac's demise.

