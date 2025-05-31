"Connor McDavid is cold": Mavericks' Max Christie & Brandon Williams get a glimpse of No. 97's on-ice brilliance [WATCH]

During the Dallas Stars' season-ending Game 5 of the Western Conference Final at American Airlines Center, Connor McDavid's brilliance on the ice captivated Dallas Mavericks stars Max Christie and Brandon Williams.

The Mavericks duo joined the electric crowd as casual fans in Stars uniforms, cheering for the home team. The atmosphere was charged, and the duo erupted in celebration when Jason Robertson scored for the Stars in the second period.

However, their conversation soon shifted to Connor McDavid's magic. With his lightning speed, the Edmonton Oilers captain scored a stunning breakaway goal for the Oilers to secure a 4-2 lead in the third period.

The Mavericks pair were mesmerized by the goal, Christie remarked:

"Connor McDavid is cold, man."

Williams, perhaps less familiar with hockey, asked if McDavid is one of the best hockey players. That's when Christie made a bold claim, stating:

"You could argue he's the GOAT of hockey. Like Wayne Gretzky level, you know? Top five all-time, I swear."

McDavid finished the game with two points, powering the Edmonton Oilers to back-to-back Stanley Cup Finals with a 6-3 win over the Dallas Stars in Game 5. Notably, McDavid also became the second-fastest player in NHL history to accumulate 100 assists in 90 games.

The record for the fastest to reach 100 assists in playoffs belongs to none other than Wayne Gretzky, who did so in 70 games.

Connor McDavid explains why he touched the Western Conference Trophy

There's a widespread superstition among NHL players and teams that touching the conference trophy might diminish their chances of winning the Stanley Cup.

However, Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers chose to touch the Clarence S. Campbell Bowl after winning the Western Conference title this year. The Oilers' captain shared that last season, the Oilers avoided touching the trophy and lost.

However, this year, they chose to embrace the trophy, hoping to reverse their fortunes and bring glory to Alberta.

"Don't touch it last year, we don't win. Touch it this year, hopefully we win," McDavid said."

McDavid leads the playoffs with 26 points through six goals and 20 assists. Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals between the Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, June 4, at Rogers Place.

