Fans took shots at NBA legend Dennis Rodman attending the Chicago Blackhawks' jersey retirement ceremony night for Chris Chelios on Sunday at the United Center.

The Blackhawks raised Chelios' No. 7 jersey on the rafter, honoring the former defenseman. Several notable attendees were present at the ceremony to honor one of the greatest players in NHL history.

Among them was NBA legend Dennis Rodman, widely regarded as the best rebounder in league history. During his storied 14-year career, Rodman won five NBA championships, three of which were with the Chicago Bulls, while Chris Chelios was playing hockey for the Blackhawks.

Moreover, Rodman also got a special shoutout from Chelios for coming to support him on this special night. Here's what fans had to say about Dennis Rodman attending Chelios' honorary ceremony.

One fan tweeted:

Face portrait tat on your face is a crazy play

Another chimed in:

"Apparently he looked at Mike Tyson's face tattoo and thought to himself "I could do worse"

Here are some of the other reactions on X:

The Chelios' jersey historic jersey retirement ceremony had some amazing guests in attendance, including Wayne Gretzky, Mark Messier, Brett Hull, Theo Epstein, former teammates, and Eddie Vedder for Pearl Jam.

How long did Chris Chelios play for the Chicago Blackhawks?

Detroit Red Wings v Chicago Blackhawks

Chelios was drafted No. 40 overall by the Montreal Canadiens in the 1981 draft. He played for seven years with the club and also won one cup with them in 1986.

The Habs traded him to the Blackhawks in 1990, and he went on to play for 664 games over nine years with the franchise. He won three overall and two Norris Trophy with the Hawks.

Chris Chelios became the ninth player in the Blackhawks' history to have his jersey retired.

"The most unique thing here from me, I’m only one of two Chicago-born athletes to have their jersey retired in their hometown and it just so happened he was one of my childhood heroes: Dick Butkus,” Chelios said of the Chicago Bears linebacker"

Following his tenure with the Hawks, Chelios joined the Detroit Red Wings in the 1999-99 season and played for a decade with them. He also won two Stanley Cups with the club to take his Cu tally to three.

Overall, Cheliso played for 26 years in the NHL, including a brief stint of seven games with the Atlanta Thrashers. The defenseman has notched up 948 points through 185 goals and 763 assists in his career.