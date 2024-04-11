"Goodbye Arizona" Relocate them to Winnipeg": NHL fans react to Arizona Coyotes potential relocation to Utah 

The NHL and Arizona Coyotes are preparing for the possibility of relocating the franchise to Utah as early as April 18, according to ESPN. This potential move comes after years of financial struggles for the Coyotes in Arizona.

Expand Tweet

Fans have taken to social media to share their opinion regarding the Arizona Coyotes's relocation:

"Goodbye Arizona". One fan commented.

Expand Tweet

Another fan commented:

"Relocate them to Winnipeg they can support a 2nd team."

Expand Tweet

Here are some more fan reactions to Arizona Coyotes' potential relocation:

"I am confused ... literally 30 minutes ago Arizona Yotes X account said they are committed to staying in Pheonix," a fan wrote on X.

"Toronto would be the most profitable destination. Can you ask Why Not Toronto?" another fan wrote on X.

"Can the Delta Center host hockey or would they need to build?" a user wrote.

"The NHL is brokering the deal. What could possibly go wrong?" a fan wrote.

"If they do this and AZ gets the expansion team, will the Utah team still have to wear Coyotes throwbacks?" another fan wrote.

"No point to have a team in Arizona," a user wrote.

The Arizona Coyotes' final home game of the season is April 13 against the Edmonton Oilers.

The NHL sent a memo to the Board of Governors about progress in relocation talks with Utah but cautioned that there are still details to be worked out.

The league is acting as a broker between current Arizona Coyotes owner Alex Meruelo and prospective new owner Ryan Smith in Utah.

Initially, the hope was to let the auction process in June play out, but concerns emerged about losing control of the relocation and the team playing three more seasons in the 5,000-seat Mullett Arena at Arizona State. There is reportedly little appetite for the latter among league executives.

Sources say Meruelo could receive $1 billion for the team, while Smith may pay up to $1.2 billion for the new Utah franchise. The key will be what the NHL promises Meruelo to avoid legal action. If certain conditions are met, he may get a five-year exclusive window to bring the Arizona Coyotes back through expansion.

The NHL hopes to return to the Phoenix market eventually.

Arizona Coyotes's relocation and funding for a new Salt Lake City arena in Utah

In early March, the Utah state legislature passed a bill approving funding for a new downtown arena in Salt Lake City. The proposed multi-use arena would become the new home for the NBA's Utah Jazz while also housing a potential NHL expansion team.

Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall, Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson and Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith of Smith Entertainment Group released a joint statement praising the bill's passage:

"A thriving state needs a thriving downtown in its capital city. With today's passage of the Capital City Reinvestment Zone bill, we are poised to invest deeply in Salt Lake City's downtown experience."

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, a major stakeholder in downtown Salt Lake City where its global headquarters is located, also voiced support for the bill.

The Delta Center, where the NBAs Utah Jazz currently play, will act as a temporary location until a new arena is built.