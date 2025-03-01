In Photo: Avalanche D-man Cale Makar and Denver Broncos quarterback Patrick Surtain II snapped swapping jerseys

Cale Makar and Patrick Surtain II recently shared a moment that highlighted the strong defensive talent in Denver. A post from BarDown on X (formerly Twitter) showed the two athletes swapping jerseys.

Makar, a defenseman for the Colorado Avalanche, held a Broncos jersey with Surtain’s name and number 2. Surtain, a cornerback for the Denver Broncos, held an Avalanche jersey with Makar’s name and number 8.

Makar is one of the top defensemen in the NHL. His speed and defensive skills make him a key player for Colorado. Surtain has also proved his talent in football. He is one of the best cornerbacks in the league and a key part of the Broncos' defense.

The Colorado Avalanche’s post on X called them “two defensive studs.” While Cale Makar controls the ice by reading plays and stopping attackers, Surtain locks down receivers and makes big plays in football. Their jersey swap showed the strong defensive talent in Denver sports.

Surtain won the 2024 AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year award on February 6, 2025. He is only the second player in Broncos history to win this award. Randy Gradishar was the first in 1978. Surtain also ranked 52nd on the NFL Top 100 Players of 2024 list. He called the moment a blessing and a goal he had always wanted to achieve.

"When I got the award, it was like instant gratification," Surtain said (via NFL Network's Super Bowl Live on 7th feb, 2025). "Then having my family in attendance and the audience, it was a surreal moment for me and my family to capture that moment. Yeah, it was just amazing. It was something that I've written down on my goal sheet and to be able to have it into fruition, it's a blessing."

Surtain received the award at Saenger Theater in New Orleans.

Cale Makar reflected on Team Canada experience at 2025 4 Nations face-off

Cale Makar felt proud to represent Team Canada at the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off. Previously, he won gold at the 2018 World Juniors. In the tournament, he played nearly 27 minutes per game and defended well. He missed one game due to illness but returned strong against Finland.

"I mean, incredibly hard (the decision to not play)," Makar said on Feb 23). "Obviously, you grow up as a kid dreaming about that game, especially playing the Canadians as well, so probably one of the toughest decisions I've ever had to make, and hopefully never have to do that again.”

Cale Makar has already won a Stanley Cup in 2022, the 2022 Conn Smythe Trophy, and a Norris Trophy.

