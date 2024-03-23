Washington Capitals, Wizards arena relocation postponed by DC attorney general for 24 years

The attorne­y general for D.C. claims that the NHL's Washington Capitals and the NBA's Washington Wizards must play at the­ downtown arena until 2047, according to a lette­r obtained by The Associated Press. Brian Schwalb refere­nced a 2007 bond agreeme­nt extending their le­ase 20 years beyond the­ original 2027 end date.

The plan by Monume­ntal Sports and Entertainment for a $2 billion new venue in Ale­xandria got stuck in Virginia's legislature. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser’s $500 million offer to renovate Capital One Arena still stands, with Schwalb stating:

“The District very much prefers not to pursue any potential claims against MSE.”

Monumental's executive Monica Dixon expressed confidence in their legal position:

“We feel confident about the lease we signed and the amendments.”

However, a Monumental spokesperson disagreed with the attorney general’s opinions, citing a ratified agreement from 2019.

Virginia Sen. L. Louise Lucas blocked the arena deal struck by Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Ted Leonsis from the state budget, complicating the plan’s path forward. Lucas questioned the deal:

“Why are we discussing an arena at Potomac Yard with the same organization that is breaking their agreement and commitments to Washington DC?”

The situation remains in flux as legal and political challenges arise, potentially delaying any arena relocation for the Washington Capitals and Wizards for at least 24 years.

Washington Capitals edge Carolina Hurricanes in 7-6 shootout win

Sonny Milano's first NHL hattrick propelled the Washington Capitals to a thrilling 7-6 shootout victory against the Carolina Hurricanes at the Capital One Arena.

The Hurricanes took the lead at 6:53 of the first period, courtesy of Sebastian Aho's goal from the low slot, assisted by Jake Guentzel. However, Milano quickly responded with a power-play goal at 12:45, evening the scores.

Carolina regained the lead late in the first period when Jaccob Slavin scored at 19:12, but the Capitals challenged Brent Burns' apparent goal in the second period, leading to its disallowance for goaltender interference.

Alex Ovechkin tied the game at 2-2 on the power play at 13:59 of the second period, with an assist from Dylan Strome. Milano followed up with his second goal at 14:40, giving Washington a 3-2 lead.

The back-and-forth action continued as Aho and Brady Skjei scored for Carolina, while John Carlson and Milano finding the net for the Capitals.

In the third period, Connor McMichael and Seth Jarvis exchanged goals, setting up a thrilling finish. Aho's late goal at 17:39 tied the game at 6-6, forcing overtime. After a scoreless overtime period, Dylan Strome netted the only goal in the fifth round, securing the win for the Washington Capitals.