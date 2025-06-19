NHL rumors: Insider reports $42,000,000 Winnipeg Jets forward's personal preference in free agency destination

NHL insider Darren Dreger has reported that Winnipeg Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers has a personal preference for his free agency destination this summer. Ehlers is set to become an unrestricted free agent on July 1 after completing his seven-year, $42 million contract with the Jets.

On TSN's Fanduel Overdrive, Dreger discussed Ehlers' desired free agency location.

"There's a sense with Ehlers that he'd like to go to a place that's pretty quiet. And when I think of Winnipeg compared to Toronto or Montreal or New York or any of the big markets, Winnipeg is small and would be pretty quiet," Dreger said.

Trending

So if he's looking for more privacy than what he might have in Winnipeg, then that might be a challenge in terms of many that dip their toe into the market. But he'll have a strong audience if he gets to July 1st."

Expand Tweet

It seems that Ehlers prefers a smaller, quieter NHL market compared to Winnipeg. Big markets like Toronto, Montreal and New York may not be his top choices in free agency.

Ehlers is coming off a strong regular season, registering 63 points (24 goals, 39 assists) in 69 games. He also added seven points in eight playoff games for the Jets.

It will be interesting to see if Ehlers re-signs with the Jets or heads to free agency on July 1.

New York Islanders interested in Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers

The New York Islanders are emerging as a prime suitor for Winnipeg forward Nikolaj Ehlers when NHL free agency opens. New York has tried to trade for Ehlers in the past, but the Jets declined their offers.

As per Stefan Rosner of The Hockey News:

"With Mitch Marner testing the free agent waters, Ehlers will come in as the No. 2 winger available.

"If there's one thing the Islanders need, it's a consistent goal-scoring winger. Ehlers has been and should continue to be a 20-25 goal scorer, as well as someone who can play on a top power-play unit."

Rosner pointed out that six of Ehler's 24 goals last season came on the power play.

The Islanders, who had the NHL’s second-worst power play, at just 12.6%, and scored only 26 power-play goals all year, could benefit from a player like Ehlers — especially with Brock Nelson no longer on the roster.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author ARJUN B Arjun is a journalist covering the NHL at Sportskeeda. With a deep understanding of the game and a knack for storytelling, he tries to bring the sport to life for readers. Whether he's analyzing a game, profiling a player, or discussing the latest trades and signings, he strives to deliver insightful and engaging content for hockey fans. Arjun excels in fact-checking, aiding research, and providing a fresh perspective on fellow writers' articles.



Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins hold a special place in his heart. Know More

New York Jets Nation! Check out the latest Jets Schedule and dive into the New York Jets Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.