10 female athletes who stand a chance to represent Team USA at Paris Olympics 2024 ft. Simone Biles, Katie Ledecky

The United States will be eyeing for an impressive campaign at the Paris Olympics 2024 having dominated the quadrennial Games since its commencement. At the Tokyo Olympics 2020, the country saw its athletes collecting 39 gold, 41 silver, and 33 bronze medals.

Out of these 113 medals, 66 were won by the USA female athletes at the Tokyo Olympics 2020, accounting for 58.4 percent of the total medals won. We will now look at the female athletes who stand a chance to represent the nation at the Paris Olympics.

10 female athletes who have a chance to represent the USA at the Paris Olympics 2024

1) Simone Biles

Simone Biles at the 2024 Core Hydration Classic. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Simone Biles, the most decorated gymnast in World Championships history, is a heavy favorite to represent the USA at the Paris Olympics 2024.

In her Olympic season opener, Biles showed her prowess yet again during the 2024 U.S. Classic. She topped the women's all-around event with 59.500 points.

Biles made a comeback to the sport last year at the 2023 U.S. Classic after experiencing Twisties during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. She went on to showcase her dominance at the 2023 World Championships, winning four gold and one silver medal. She will aim to make her third consecutive Olympic Games.

2) Sha’carri Richardson

Sha'Carri Richardson at the World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

Sha'carri Richardson made headlines at the 2023 World Athletics Championships, bagging two golds in the 100m and 4x100m relay. She delivered a powerful performance against some of the top sprinters in the world.

With this, she also received a nomination for the Laureus World Sportswoman of the Award 2024. She will be aiming to make her debut appearance at the Olympics in Paris, having missed out on the 2020 Tokyo Olympics after marijuana was found in her sample.

3) Katie Ledecky

Katie Ledecky during the Tokyo Olympic Games. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Katie Ledecky has been impressive so far in the 2024 Olympic season. She competed at the 2024 TYR Pro Swim Series in Knoxville and San Antonio and bagged top places in 800m and 400m freestyle.

Ledecky, who is regarded as one of the greatest female sprinters of all time, will be aiming for a bid in her fourth Olympic Games at the Paris Olympics 2024.

4) Sydney McLaughlin

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone at the 2024 USATF Los Angeles Grand Prix. (Photo by Katharine Lotze/Getty Images)

Sydney McLaughlin, the world record holder and reigning Olympic champion in the 400m hurdles, showed glimpses of why she is considered one of the best track athletes in the world at the 2024 LA Grand Prix. In Los Angeles, she competed in the 200m and won with a new personal best of 22.04s in the presence of a star-studded lineup.

McLaughlin's coach Bobby Kersee, however, announced that the 24-year gold's main priority will be to compete in her signature event at the Paris Olympics 2024.

5) Tara Davis-Woodhall

Tara Davis-Woodhall in Woman's Long Jump Final at World Athletics Indoor Championships Glasgow 2024. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Tara Davis-Woodhall is one of the hot favorites to represent the USA at the Paris Olympics 2024 in the women's long jump. Her performance in the 2024 season, which witnessed her become the world indoor champion, has made her one of the athletes to watch out for in the coming months.

Davis-Woodhall also owns the season-best in the event, with a jump of 7.18 which she achieved at the 2024 USA Indoor Championships. On May 3, she delivered a 7.16m jump in the Arkansas Twilight on her outdoor season opener.

6) Gabby Thomas

Gabby Thomas during the 2024 USATF Los Angeles Grand Prix. (Photo by Katharine Lotze/Getty Images)

Two-time Tokyo Olympics medalist Gabby Thomas has put up some sensational performances in the 2024 season, which included contributing to the USA's gold-medal wins in the 4x100m and 4x400m events at the World Athletics Relays in the Bahamas.

The 27-year-old Thomas' ultimate goal will be to become a member of the USA track and field contingent at the Paris Olympics 2024, having represented the nation in Tokyo.

7) Regan Smith

Regan Smith at Phillips 66 National Championships. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Three-time Olympic medalist Regan Smith will look to represent in her second successive Olympics at the Paris Olympics 2024. She delivered top performances during the TYR Pro Swim Series in Westmont and San Antonio with dominating displays across backstroke and butterfly disciplines.

8) Shilese Jones

Shilese Jones at 2022 Gymnastics World Championships. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Shilese Jones stunned the gymnastics fans with her performance at the 2024 U.S. Classic where she clinched second place in the women’s all-around. The 21-year-old stands a great chance to become a member of the five-team squad at the women’s team at the Paris Olympics 2024.

Some of her top accomplishments include being a two-time World Championships bronze medalist in the all-around, two medals in uneven bars, and two gold being a member of the USA team.

9) Suni Lee

Sunisa Lee at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

In the 2024 U.S. Classic, Suni Lee topped the balance beam event with a score of 14.600 points where she received a stiff challenge from an elite list of competitors. Lee was the all-around champion at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

10) Chase Jackson

Chase Jackson at the Shanghai/ Suzhou Diamond League athletics meeting. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)

Two-time World Championships gold medalist Chase Jackson is one of the frontrunners to represent the USA in the women’s shot put at the Paris Olympics 2024. Some of her best accomplishments this season include winning two Diamond League legs in Shanghai and Rabat.