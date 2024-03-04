Who is Tara Davis-Woodhall? All about the World Athletics Indoor long jump champion

Tara Davis-Woodhall is an American track and field athlete who recently won the World Indoor Athletics Championships title in the long jump event.

Apart from her recent exploits at the Indoor Championships in Emirates Arena in Glasgow, United Kingdom on Sunday, March 3, 2024, she secured a silver medal in the same event at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in the Hungarian capital.

The 24-year-old recorded a jump of 6.91m in Budapest to stand behind Ivana Vuleta, who registered 7.14m. At the recent Indoor Championships, the American long jump athlete recorded 7.07m to secure the gold medal, leaving behind fellow American athlete Monae' Nichols and Spanish jumper Fatima Diame, who recorded 6.85m and 6.78m, respectively.

Davis-Woodhall represented the United States of America at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan, where she finished sixth in the long jump final after marking 6.84m. She has also had a decent record as a junior and youth athlete. At the 2015 World Youth Championships, she secured a gold after recording 6.41m.

At the 2018 World Junior Championships, she secured a bronze medal with a 6.36m long jump. Tara Davis-Woodhall showed her exceptional athletics skills at the 2017 Pan American Championships after securing two gold and one silver medal in the 4x100m relay, long jump, and 100m hurdles.

"I always want to be on top" - Tara Davis-Woodhall on becoming the World Indoor Champion

Tara Davis-Woodhall celebrates after winning the women's Long Jump Final at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Glasgow, Scotland

Tara Davis-Woodhall recorded the longest jump of the year in the World Indoor Athletics Championships.

Training under University of Arkansas associate head coach Travis Geopfert, she entered as a heavy favorite in the event. During an interview with the Los Angeles Times, she expressed her joy in securing the world title, stating it was the biggest jump of her career.

"I always want to be on top and I have to give myself a chance to do that this year. I’ve dialed in so much more than I ever have before. … I was saying all offseason that I just have to put something out there so far that no one can touch it."

"That was one of the biggest jumps I’ve ever had in my entire life. I just told myself to relax, just do what you do in practice and everything should go according to plan. ... That’s a massive jump. I’m excited to see what I can do," she added.

Davis-Woodhall represented the Georgia Bulldogs at the 2018 NCAA Indoor Championships, leading the university to win a team title.