World Athletics Indoor Championships 2024 Day 3 Results: Tara Davis-Woodhall wins gold, Devynne Charlton sets a new world record

The World Athletics Indoor Championships 2024 came to an end on March 3, 2024. Over the period of three days, the world saw an exciting line-up of athletes competing for the world title.

The World Athletics Indoor Championships 2024, which was held in Glasgow, was the first major international event of this Olympic season. Due to the build-up leading up to the Olympic season, people's excitement holds no bounds.

Day 1 of the event witnessed a world-class performance from USA's Christian Coleman in the 60m. Coleman beat fellow compatriot Ryan Crouser and set a new championship record leading to his first-ever indoor gold medal.

Day 2 of the event saw Grant Holloway and Femke Bol showcasing their prowess and dominating the event. Grant Holloway maintained his 10-year winning streak. Femke. on the other hand. set an indoor world record at the World Athletics Indoor Championships 2024 in the 400m.

Day 3 of the championships, which was officially the final day of the event, had some jaw-breaking performances as well. Devynne Charlton of the Bahamas set a new indoor world record in the 60m hurdles, clocking 7.65 seconds. USA's Tara Davis-Woodhall dominated the Women's Long Jump, registering an impressive 7.07m.

World Athletics Indoor Championships 2024 Day 3: Full Results

Here are the full results from Day 3 of the World Athletics Indoor Championships 2024:

Men's Pole Vault Finals

1) (SWE) Armand DUPLANTIS - 6.05 (WL)

2) (USA) Sam KENDRICKS - 5.90

3) (GRE) Emmanouil KARALIS - 5.85 (SB)

4) (USA) Christopher NILSEN - 5.75

5) (AUS) Kurtis MARSCHALL- 5.75

6) (FRA) Thibaut COLLET- 5.65

7) (BEL) Ben BROEDERS - 5.65

8) (NED) Menno VLOON - 5.65

9) (PHI) Ernest John OBIENA - 5.65

10) (TUR) Ersu ŞAŞMA- 5.50

Women's Long Jump Final

1) (USA)Tara DAVIS-WOODHALL - 7.07

2) (USA) Monae' NICHOLS- 6.85 (SB)

3) (ESP) Fátima DIAME - 6.78 (SB)

4) (GER) Mikaelle ASSANI- 6.77

5) (SUI) Annik KÄLIN- 6.75

6) (SRB) Milica GARDAŠEVIĆ - 6.74 (SB)

7) (ITA) Larissa IAPICHINO - 6.69

8) (ROU) Alina ROTARU-KOTTMANN - 6.46

9) (JPN) Sumire HATA - 6.43 (SB)

10) (JAM) Tissanna HICKLING - 6.43 (SB)

11) (HUN) Diana LESTI - 6.35

12) (COL) Natalia LINARES - 6.33 (SB)

13) (HUN) Petra BÁNHIDI-FARKAS - 6.30

14) (BRA )Eliane MARTINS - 6.29

15) (BRA)Lissandra Maysa CAMPOS - 6.15

Men's 4x400m Relay Final

1) TEAM BEL - 3:02.54 (WL)

2) TEAM USA - 3:02.60 (SB)

3) TEAM NED - 3:04.25 (NR)

4) TEAM KEN - 3:06.71

5) TEAM POL - 3:08.00

6) TEAM POR - DQ

Women's 4x400m Relay Final

1) TEAM NED - 3:25.07 (WL)

2) TEAM USA - 3:25.34 (SB)

3) TEAM GBR- 3:26.36 (NR)

4) TEAM BEL - 3:28.05 (NR)

5) TEAM IRL - 3:28.92

6) TEAM JAM - DNF

Women's 60m Hurdles Final

1) (BAH) Devynne CHARLTON - 7.65 (WR)

2) (FRA) Cyréna SAMBA-MAYELA - 7.74

3) (POL) Pia SKRZYSZOWSKA - 7.79

4) (USA) Masai RUSSELL - 7.81

5) (IRL) Sarah LAVIN - 7.91

6) (BAH) Charisma TAYLOR- 7.92

7) (GBR) Cindy SEMBER - 7.92

8) (HUN) Luca KOZÁK - 8.01

Men's 800m Final

1) (USA) Bryce HOPPEL- 1:44.92 (WL)

2) (SWE) Andreas KRAMER- 1:45.27 (SB)

3) (BEL) Eliott CRESTAN- 1:45.32

4) (ITA) Catalin TECUCEANU- 1:46.39

5) (ESP) Mariano GARCÍA- 1:48.77

6) (FRA) Benjamin ROBERT- DQ

Women's 800m Final

1) (ETH) Tsige DUGUMA - 2:01.90

2) (GBR) Jemma REEKIE - 2:02.72

3) (BEN) Noélie YARIGO- 2:03.15

4) (KEN) Vivian Chebet KIPROTICH - 2:03.76

5) (ETH) Habitam ALEMU - 2:03.89

6) (UGA) Halimah NAKAAYI- 2:05.53

Men's 1500m Final

1) (NZL) Geordie BEAMISH- 3:36.54 (PB)

2) (USA) Cole HOCKER- 3:36.69 (PB)

3) (USA) Hobbs KESSLER- 3:36.72

4) (POR) Isaac NADER- 3:36.97

5) (NOR) Narve Gilje NORDÅS - 3:37.03 (PB)

6) (ESP) Adel MECHAAL- 3:37.76

7) (ETH) Samuel TEFERA - 3:38.10

8) (SWE) Samuel PIHLSTRÖM - 3:38.35

9) (ETH) Biniam MEHARY- 3:40.00

10) (KEN) Vincent Kibet KETER- 3:40.04

11) (ESP) Mario GARCÍA- 3:40.48

12) (RSA) Ryan MPHAHLELE- 3:41.08

13) (CAN) Kieran LUMB- 3:41.37

14) (GBR)Adam FOGG- 3:43.81

Women's 1500m Final

1)(ETH) Freweyni HAILU - 4:01.46

2) (USA) Nikki HILTZ - 4:02.32 (PB)

3) (USA) Emily MACKAY - 4:02.69 (PB)

4) (GBR) Georgia BELL - 4:03.47

5) (ETH) Diribe WELTEJI - 4:03.82

6) (GBR) Revee WALCOTT-NOLAN - 4:04.60

7) (FRA) Agathe GUILLEMOT - 4:04.94

8) (POR) Salomé AFONSO - 4:06.18 (PB)

9) (ETH) Birke HAYLOM - 4:06.27

10) (NZL) Maia RAMSDEN - 4:06.88

11) (CAN) Lucia STAFFORD - 4:08.90

12) (ESP) Esther GUERRERO - 4:12.33

Men's Heptathlon Final Results

1) (SUI) Simon EHAMMER- 6418

2) (NOR) Sander SKOTHEIM - 6407

3) (EST) Johannes ERM - 6340

4) (BAH) Ken MULLINGS - 6242

5) (FRA) Makenson GLETTY - 6187

6) (CZE) Vilém STRÁSKÝ - 6080

7) (NED) Sven JANSONS - 6076

8) (BEL) Jente HAUTTEKEETE - 5940

9) (CZE) Ondřej KOPECKÝ - 5737

Women's Triple Jump Final

1) (DMA) Thea LAFOND - 15.01 WL

2) (CUB) Leyanis PÉREZ HERNÁNDEZ - 14.90 (SB)

3) (ESP) Ana PELETEIRO-COMPAORÉ - 14.75 (SB)

4) (USA) Keturah ORJI- 14.36

5) (USA) Jasmine MOORE 14.15

6) (BAH)Charisma TAYLOR - 14.11 (SB)

7) (JAM) Kimberly WILLIAMS - 14.07 (SB)

8) (FRA) Ilionis GUILLAUME - 14.01

9) (ROU) Diana Ana Maria ION - 13.73

10) (ROU) Elena Andreea TALOȘ - 13.65

11) (SLO) Neja FILIPIČ- 13.62

12) (FIN) Kristiina MÄKELÄ - 13.47

13) (LTU) Dovilė KILTY - 13.46

14) (BRA) Gabriele SANTOS - 13.45

Men's High Jump Final

1) (NZL) Hamish KERR- 2.36 (WL)

2) (USA) Shelby MCEWEN- 2.28

3) (KOR) Sanghyeok WOO- 2.28

4) (UKR) Oleh DOROSHCHUK- 2.24

5) (CZE) Jan ŠTEFELA - 2.24

6) (USA) Vernon TURNER - 2.24

7) (POL) Norbert KOBIELSKI - 2.24

8) (MEX) Edgar RIVERA - 2.20

9) (BAH) Donald THOMAS - 2.15 (SB)

10) (JPN) Ryoichi AKAMATSU - 2.15

11) (BEL) Thomas CARMOY - 2.15

12) (UKR) Andrii PROTSENKO - 2.15