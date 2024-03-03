The World Athletics Indoor Championships 2024 began on Friday, March 1, with an action-packed lineup of athletes competing for the world crown. These championships are the first major track and field meet of the Olympic season.

Day 1 of the World Athletics Indoor Championships 2024 saw incredible performances in the 60m sprint where Christian Coleman of the United States clinched the gold medal with a world-leading performance by bettering Noah Lyles, the Olympic champion. Ryan Crouser, meanwhile, won his first World Athletics Indoor Championships gold medal in the men's shotput.

Day 2 of the World Athletics Indoor Championships had the 400m final, the 60m hurdles as well as the Women's 60m final among the other events. Femke Bol from the Netherlands clinched the gold medal after running the 400m in an impressive 49.17s, thereby setting the indoor world record in the event.

USA's Grant Holloway cruised through the qualifying rounds and continued his winning streak by taking home the gold medal. Grant clocked 7.29s in the Men's 60m hurdles and in the process, set the Championship Record (CR).

World Athletics Indoor Championships 2024 Day 2: Full Results

Here are the full results from Day 2 of the World Athletics Indoor Championships 2024:

Men's Heptathlon Results

High Jump

1) (BAH) Ken MULLINGS - 2.16

2) (NOR) Sander SKOTHEIM - 2.13

3) (BEL)Jente HAUTTEKEETE - 2.01

4) (EST) Johannes ERM -2.01

5) (NOR) Markus ROOTH - 1.98

6) (CZE) Vilém STRÁSKÝ - 1.98

7) (SUI) Simon EHAMMER - 1.95

8) (NED) Sven JANSONS - 1.95

9) (FRA ) Makenson GLETTY - 1.92

10) (CZE) Ondřej KOPECKÝ - 1.86

60m Hurdles

1) (SUI) Simon EHAMMER - 6.73

2) (NED) Sven JANSONS - 6.81

3) (BAH) Ken MULLINGS - 6.83

4) (FRA ) Makenson GLETTY - 6.90

5) (EST) Johannes ERM- 6.90

6) (USA) Harrison WILLIAMS - 6.95

7) (CZE) Vilém STRÁSKÝ - 6.95

8) (BEL) Jente HAUTTEKEETE- 7.06

9) (NOR) Sander SKOTHEIM - 7.06

10) (NOR) Markus ROOTH - 7.08

11) (CZE) Ondřej KOPECKÝ - 7.10

Long Jump

1) (SUI) Simon EHAMMER - 8.03

2) (NED) Sven JANSONS - 7.79

3) (NOR) Sander SKOTHEIM - 7.75

4) (EST) Johannes ERM - 7.71

5) (BAH) Ken MULLINGS - 7.69

6) (NOR) Markus ROOTH - 7.68

7) (CZE) Vilém STRÁSKÝ - 7.25

8) (CZE) Ondřej KOPECKÝ - 7.24

9) (BEL) Jente HAUTTEKEETE - 7.22

10) (FRA ) Makenson GLETTY - 7.14

11) (USA) Harrison WILLIAMS - DNS

Shot Put

1) (FRA) Makenson GLETTY - 16.95

2) (EST) Johannes ERM - 15.72

3) (NOR) Markus ROOTH - 15.52

4) (CZE) Vilém STRÁSKÝ - 14.67

5) (NOR) Sander SKOTHEIM - 14.58

6) (BAH) Ken MULLINGS - 14.49

7) (BEL) Jente HAUTTEKEETE - 14.48

8) (SUI) Simon EHAMMER - 14.39

9) (CZE) Ondřej KOPECKÝ - 13.79

10) (NED) Sven JANSONS - 13.54

11) (USA) Harrison WILLIAMS - DNS

Men's 60m Hurdles Final

1) (USA) Grant HOLLOWAY- 7.29

2) (ITA) Lorenzo Ndele SIMONELLI - 7.43

3) (FRA) Just KWAOU-MATHEY - 7.47

4) (ESP) Enrique LLOPIS - 7.53

5) (POL) Jakub SZYMAŃSKI - 7.53

6) (USA) Trey CUNNINGHAM - 7.53

7) (BEL) Michael OBASUYI - 7.55

8) (CYP) Milan TRAJKOVIC - 7.59

Men's 400m Final

1) (BEL) Alexander DOOM- 45.25

2) (NOR) Karsten WARHOLM - 45.34

3) (JAM) Rusheen MCDONALD - 45.65

4) (POR) João COELHO 45.86

5) (HUN) Attila MOLNÁR - 46.11

6) (CZE) Matěj KRSEK - 46.47

Women's 400m Final

1) (NED) Femke BOL- 49.17 (WR)

2) (NED) Lieke KLAVER - 50.16

3) (USA) Alexis HOLMES - 50.24

4) (GBR) Laviai NIELSEN - 50.89

5) (USA)Talitha DIGGS - 51.23

6) (AUT) Susanne GOGL-WALLI - 51.37

Men's 3000m Final

1) (GBR) Josh KERR - 7:42.98

2) (USA) Yared NUGUSE - 7:43.59

3) (ETH) Selemon BAREGA - 7:43.64

4) (ETH) Getnet WALE - 7:44.77

5) (USA) Olin HACKER- 7:45.40

6) (ESP) Adel MECHAAL - 7:45.67

7) (ITA) Pietro ARESE - 7:46.46

8) (BEL) John HEYMANS - 7:48.18

9) (DJI) Mohamed ISMAIL- 7:50.05

10) (MAR) Hicham AKANKAM- 7:55.04

11) (ITA) Federico RIVA - 8:02.66

12) (AFG) Mohammad Karim YAQOOT - 9:37.10

Women's 3000m Final

1) (USA) Elle ST. PIERRE - 8:20.87

2) (ETH) Gudaf TSEGAY - 8:21.13

3)Beatrice CHEPKOECH, KEN - 8:22.68

4) Jessica HULL, AUS - 8:24.39

5) Laura MUIR, GBR - 8:29.76

6) (ETH) Lemlem HAILU - 8:30.36

7) (ETH) Hirut MESHESHA- 8:34.61

8) (JPN) Nozomi TANAKA - 8:36.03

9) (KEN) Teresiah Muthoni GATERI - 8:38.96

10) (ESP)Marta GARCÍA - 8:40.34

11) (USA) Josette ANDREWS - 8:41.93

12) (GBR) Hannah NUTTALL- 8:48.24

13) (ITA) Ludovica CAVALLI - 8:48.46

14) (ESP) Águeda MARQUÉS - 8:48.57

15) (IRL) Roisin FLANAGAN - 8:53.02

16) (RWA) Emeline IMANIZABAYO - 9:28.58

Women's 60m Final

1) (LCA) Julien ALFRED - 6.98

2) (POL) Ewa SWOBODA - 7.00

3) (ITA) Zaynab DOSSO - 7.05

4) (NZL) Zoe HOBBS - 7.06 AR

5) (USA) Mikiah BRISCO - 7.08

6) (BEL) Rani ROSIUS- 7.14

7) (LUX)Patrizia VAN DER WEKEN - 7.15

8) (USA) Aleia HOBBS - DNS

Men's Long Jump Final

1)(GRE) Miltiadis TENTOGLOU - 8.22

2) (ITA) Mattia FURLANI- 8.22

3) (JAM) Carey MCLEOD - 8.21

4) (GER) Simon BATZ - 8.06

5) (USA) Jarrion LAWSON - 8.06

6) (JAM) Tajay GAYLE - 7.89

7) (USA) William WILLIAMS - 7.83

8) (SWE) Thobias MONTLER - 7.80

9) (CHN) Jianan WANG - 7.74 SB

10) (URU) Emiliano LASA - 7.74

11) Bozhidar SARÂBOYUKOV - 7.73

12) (MKD) Andreas TRAJKOVSKI - 7.73

13) (IND) Jeswin ALDRIN - 7.69

14) (CZE) Radek JUŠKA 7.68

15) (BAH) LaQuan NAIRN - 7.59

Women's Pole Vault Finals

1)(GBR) Molly CAUDERY - 4.80

2) (NZL) Eliza MCCARTNEY - 4.80

3) (USA ) Katie MOON - 4.75

4) (SUI) Angelica MOSER - 4.75

5) (USA ) Sandi MORRIS- 4.65

6) (CZE) Amálie ŠVÁBÍKOVÁ - 4.65

7) (GRE) Aikaterini STEFANIDI - 4.55

8) (FRA) Margot CHEVRIER - 4.55

9) (FIN) Wilma MURTO - 4.55

10) (ITA) Roberta BRUNI - 4.40

11) (CHN) Ling LI- 4.40

12) (CAN) Alysha NEWMAN - DNS