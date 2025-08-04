5 Olympic medalists who failed to qualify for World Championships at the USATF National Championships ft. Sha'Carri Richardson in 200m

Sha'Carri Richardson couldn't qualify for the 200m at the USATF Nationals, which recently concluded on August 3 at the Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon. The National Championships also served as the qualification tournament for the much awaited World Athletics Championships, which will be held in Tokyo in September 2025.

Ad

The top three finishers in each event of the USATF Nationals automatically qualify for the World Championships. Most athletes qualified without any trouble, while some made the cut by the virtue of being the defending champions.

On the other hand, Sha'Carri Richardson missed out on the 200m finals after withdrawing her name at the last minute. She qualified for the World Championships as the defending champion in 100m.

Others weren't as lucky as Richardson. Athing Mu-Nikolayev, who had missed out on the Paris Olympics, failed to even qualify for the finals of the women's 800m. However, for Olympic medalist shot putter Joe Kovacs, the situation was even worse. For the first time since 2015, Kovacs won't be making it to the World Championships.

Ad

Trending

Here are some of the other Olympic medalists who didn't make it to the World Championships through the USATF Nationals :

Olympic medalists who failed to qualify for World Championships 2025 at USATF Nationals ft. Sha'Carri Richardson

#1) Sha'Carri Richardson [Women's 200m]

Sha'Carri Richardson had already qualified for the Tokyo World Championships as the defending champion in the Women's 100m. However, she had to finish on the podium to make it to the Women's 200m event as well. Unfortunately, the Olympic champion couldn't make it as she finished fourth in her heats.

Ad

#2) Athing Mu-Nikolayev [Women's 800m]

It seems that misfortune refuses to leave the 2021 Olympic champion. Ever since she injured herself in the Olympic trials, Athing Mu-Nikolayev has tried her best for a comeback, but was unable to do so.

The USATF Nationals were no exception either. Athing Mu qualified for the semifinals, but couldn't succeed in making it to the finals. The 23-year-old middle distance runner finished a disappointing 10th overall, despite producing a seasonal best timing of 1:59.79 minutes.

Ad

#3) Joe Kovacs [Men's Shot Put]

Since the Rio Olympics, it is almost unimaginable to see any major event in men's shot put without two people: Ryan Crouser and Joe Kovacs. The two stalwarts have consistently occupied the two places on the Olympic podium since the quadrennial event held at Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

However, this time, Ryan Crouser will be participating without Kovacs by his side. While Crouser made it as the defending champion from the Budapest edition of 2023, Kovacs finished a disappointing fourth in the finals of the USATF Nationals, with a best throw of 22.07m.

Ad

#4) Brittany Brown [Women's 200m]

The USATF Nationals turned out to be a forgettable experience for Brittany Brown as well. The Olympic bronze medalist had surprised everyone last year when she defeated Gabby Thomas to win the inaugural edition of the ATHLOS meet.

However, it was Thomas' turn this time. While she didn't exactly fare well either, the Olympic champion edged out Brown in an intense finish to clinch the third position with a timing of 22.20 seconds. Melissa Jefferson-Wooden won the race with a timing of 21.84 seconds.

Ad

#5) Jasmine Moore [Women's Long Jump]

Like Sha'Carri Richardson, the USATF Nationals turned out to be a mixed affair for Jasmine Moore. The Olympic bronze medalist missed out on a qualification in the women's long jump event, as she finished fifth with a seasonal best jump of 6.82m.

However, the 24-year-old jumper more than made up for the loss in the women's triple jump event. With a seasonal best attempt of 14.68m, Moore won the triple jump event, as well as a ticket to the World Championships in Tokyo.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Animesh Pandey Animesh Pandey is a seasoned content writer at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience, having previously worked as an intern for Follow Your Sport before joining SK as a columnist in 2017. A graduate with a Bachelor of Commerce in Marketing, he also worked at TFI Media Private Limited and contributed as an intern for the movie website Nettv4u.



He has extensively covered events from World Championships to the Olympics, providing insights and analyses that resonate with his audience. His belief in mastering the basics and delivering accurate, relevant, and ethical information through thorough research is reflected in his work.



He was notably invited to the National Sports and Adventure Awards 2018 at Rashtrapati Bhavan after winning a MyGov quiz on Indian Sports, where he engaged with celebrated athletes such as Rahi Sarnobat, Hima Das, Jinson Johnson, Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, and Subedar Neeraj Chopra, who also happens to be his favorite Olympian.



Despite being a field hockey enthusiast, Animesh's most cherished Olympic moments include Wayde Van Niekerk's unexpected world record in the 400 meters at Rio and Chopra's historic gold medal in Tokyo.



When not immersed in writing or watching the Olympics, Animesh indulges in his love for movies, embracing quality cinema regardless of the language. Know More