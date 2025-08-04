USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships 2025 Results, Winners on Day 04: Noah Lyles defends 200m title, Melissa Jefferson-Wooden wins second gold

Day 4 of the 2025 USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships witnessed Noah Lyles defending his 200m title. The Championships concluded after four days of thrilling action on Sunday, August 3, 2025, featuring the final events for 200m, 400m hurdles, 110m hurdles, and more.
Lyles dominated the 200m with a world lead of 19.63. He was followed by Kenny Bednarek and Robert Gregory, who clocked 19.67 and 19.80 s, respectively. Melissa Jefferson-Wooden clinched her second gold medal at the Championships after posting 21.84 seconds in the 200m, surpassing Anavia Battle and Olympic medalist Gabby Thomas, who listed 22.13 and 22.20, respectively.
Results of Day 4 at the 2025 USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships
The results for Day 4 at the 2025 USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships have been released. Let's take a look at the top five finishers on Day 4.
Masters Men's 200m:
- Craig Wood - 23.21
- Arif Hussain - 23.58
- David Gibbon - 24.31
- Randy Boba - 25.50
- Geoff Pope - 26.32
Masters Women's 200m:
- Sue McDonald - 29.08
- Amanda Shearer-Hannah - 30.67
- Stephanie Lain - 32.49
- Laura Young - 37.15
- Mary Cass - 40.71
Women's Pole Vault at the 2025 USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships:
- Sandi Morris - 4.83
- Katie Moon - 4.73
- Amanda Moll - 4.73
- Hana Moll - 4.73
- Brynn King - 4.63
Women's Discus Throw:
- Valarie Allman - 71.45
- Laulauga Tausaga-Collins - 64.86
- Gabi Jacobs - 63.33
- Shelby Frank - 61.11
- Veronica Fraley - 60.31
Men's Triple Jump:
- Russell Robinson - 17.15
- Salif Mane - 17.15
- Will Claye - 17.09
- James Carter - 16.93
- Brandon Green - 16.50
Men's High Jump:
- Tyus Wilson - 2.27
- Shelby McEwen - 2.22
- JuVaughn Harrison - 2.22
- Arvesta Troupe - 2.22
- Caleb Snowden - 2.17
Women's 800m at the 2025 USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships:
- Roisin Willis - 1:59.26
- Maggi Congdon - 1:59.39
- Sage Hurta-Klecker - 1:59.48
- Nia Akins - 1:59.52
- Meghan Hunter - 2:00.53
Women's 400m Hurdles:
- Dalilah Muhammad (Nike) - 52.65
- Anna Cockrell (Nike) - 52.89
- Jasmine Jones (Adidas) - 53.23
- Akala Garrett (South Carolina) - 55.66
- Jessica Wright (The Buford Bailey TC) - 55.81
Men's Shot Put:
- Josh Awotunde (Shore AC) - 22.47
- Payton Otterdahl (Asics) - 22.35
- Tripp Piperi - 22.29
- Joe Kovacs (Nike) - 22.07
- Roger Steen (Velaasa) - 21.61
Men's 400m Hurdles at the 2025 USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships:
- Rai Benjamin (Nike) - 46.89
- Caleb Dean (Adidas) - 48.45
- Christopher Robinson (D4) - 48.56
- Craig Allen (Asics) - 48.76
- Aldrich Bailey (U.S. Army) - 49.20
Men's 5000m:
- Cole Hocker (Nike Swoosh TC) - 13:26.45
- Grant Fisher (Nike Swoosh TC) - 13:26.75
- Nico Young (Adidas) - 13:27.05
- Drew Hunter (Asics) - 13:27.16
- Cooper Teare (Nike Swoosh TC) - 13:27.56
Women's 200m:
- Melissa Jefferson-Wooden (Nike) - 21.84
- Anavia Battle (Adidas) - 22.13
- Gabby Thomas (New Balance) - 22.20
- Brittany Brown (Nike) - 22.20
- McKenzie Long (Adidas) - 22.20
Men's 200m at the 2025 USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships:
- Noah Lyles (Adidas) - 19.63
- Kenny Bednarek (Nike) - 19.67
- Robert Gregory (Nike) - 19.80
- Courtney Lindsey (Nike) - 19.82
- Erriyon Knighton (Adidas) - 19.97
Women's 5000m:
- Shelby Houlihan - 15:13.61
- Elise Cranny - 15:14.26
- Josette Andrews - 15:15.01
- Weini Kelati Frezghi - 15:15.89
- Bailey Hertenstein - 15:16.54
Men's 110m Hurdles:
- Ja'kobe Tharp (Auburn) - 13.01
- Cordell Tinch (Nike) - 13.03
- Dylan Beard (D4) - 13.04
- Trey Cunningham (Adidas) - 13.10
- Ja'Qualon Scott - 13.25