USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships 2025 Results, Winners on Day 04: Noah Lyles defends 200m title, Melissa Jefferson-Wooden wins second gold

Day 4 of the 2025 USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships witnessed Noah Lyles defending his 200m title. The Championships concluded after four days of thrilling action on Sunday, August 3, 2025, featuring the final events for 200m, 400m hurdles, 110m hurdles, and more.

Ad

Lyles dominated the 200m with a world lead of 19.63. He was followed by Kenny Bednarek and Robert Gregory, who clocked 19.67 and 19.80 s, respectively. Melissa Jefferson-Wooden clinched her second gold medal at the Championships after posting 21.84 seconds in the 200m, surpassing Anavia Battle and Olympic medalist Gabby Thomas, who listed 22.13 and 22.20, respectively.

Results of Day 4 at the 2025 USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships

The results for Day 4 at the 2025 USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships have been released. Let's take a look at the top five finishers on Day 4.

Ad

Trending

Masters Men's 200m:

Craig Wood - 23.21 Arif Hussain - 23.58 David Gibbon - 24.31 Randy Boba - 25.50 Geoff Pope - 26.32

Masters Women's 200m:

Sue McDonald - 29.08 Amanda Shearer-Hannah - 30.67 Stephanie Lain - 32.49 Laura Young - 37.15 Mary Cass - 40.71

Women's Pole Vault at the 2025 USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships:

Sandi Morris - 4.83 Katie Moon - 4.73 Amanda Moll - 4.73 Hana Moll - 4.73 Brynn King - 4.63

Women's Discus Throw:

Valarie Allman - 71.45 Laulauga Tausaga-Collins - 64.86 Gabi Jacobs - 63.33 Shelby Frank - 61.11 Veronica Fraley - 60.31

Ad

Men's Triple Jump:

Russell Robinson - 17.15 Salif Mane - 17.15 Will Claye - 17.09 James Carter - 16.93 Brandon Green - 16.50

Men's High Jump:

Tyus Wilson - 2.27 Shelby McEwen - 2.22 JuVaughn Harrison - 2.22 Arvesta Troupe - 2.22 Caleb Snowden - 2.17

Women's 800m at the 2025 USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships:

Roisin Willis - 1:59.26 Maggi Congdon - 1:59.39 Sage Hurta-Klecker - 1:59.48 Nia Akins - 1:59.52 Meghan Hunter - 2:00.53

Women's 400m Hurdles:

Dalilah Muhammad (Nike) - 52.65 Anna Cockrell (Nike) - 52.89 Jasmine Jones (Adidas) - 53.23 Akala Garrett (South Carolina) - 55.66 Jessica Wright (The Buford Bailey TC) - 55.81

Ad

Men's Shot Put:

Josh Awotunde (Shore AC) - 22.47 Payton Otterdahl (Asics) - 22.35 Tripp Piperi - 22.29 Joe Kovacs (Nike) - 22.07 Roger Steen (Velaasa) - 21.61

Men's 400m Hurdles at the 2025 USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships:

Rai Benjamin (Nike) - 46.89 Caleb Dean (Adidas) - 48.45 Christopher Robinson (D4) - 48.56 Craig Allen (Asics) - 48.76 Aldrich Bailey (U.S. Army) - 49.20

Men's 5000m:

Cole Hocker (Nike Swoosh TC) - 13:26.45 Grant Fisher (Nike Swoosh TC) - 13:26.75 Nico Young (Adidas) - 13:27.05 Drew Hunter (Asics) - 13:27.16 Cooper Teare (Nike Swoosh TC) - 13:27.56

Ad

Women's 200m:

Melissa Jefferson-Wooden (Nike) - 21.84 Anavia Battle (Adidas) - 22.13 Gabby Thomas (New Balance) - 22.20 Brittany Brown (Nike) - 22.20 McKenzie Long (Adidas) - 22.20

Men's 200m at the 2025 USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships:

Noah Lyles (Adidas) - 19.63 Kenny Bednarek (Nike) - 19.67 Robert Gregory (Nike) - 19.80 Courtney Lindsey (Nike) - 19.82 Erriyon Knighton (Adidas) - 19.97

Women's 5000m:

Shelby Houlihan - 15:13.61 Elise Cranny - 15:14.26 Josette Andrews - 15:15.01 Weini Kelati Frezghi - 15:15.89 Bailey Hertenstein - 15:16.54

Ad

Men's 110m Hurdles:

Ja'kobe Tharp (Auburn) - 13.01 Cordell Tinch (Nike) - 13.03 Dylan Beard (D4) - 13.04 Trey Cunningham (Adidas) - 13.10 Ja'Qualon Scott - 13.25

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Janhavi Shinde Janhavi is a Sports Management graduate working as a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She emphasizes meticulous research and fact-checking before creating content, relying on multiple sources including social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter, as well as various sports publications.



She has competed in the 10m Air Rifle Shooting event at the national level alongside renowned athletes such as Anjali Bhagwat, Apurvi Chandela, and Anjum Moudgil, which further fueled her passion for the sport.



Abhinav Bindra is her favorite Olympian, and she particularly cherishes his and Neeraj Chopra's gold medal victories as they revolutionized Indian athletes' mindset towards achieving sporting excellence.



If given the opportunity to introduce a new sport to the Olympics, she would choose American Football for its widespread appeal and intense competition. Apart from reporting on the latest news in the world of Olympics, she likes to immerse herself in reading, painting, and traveling. Know More