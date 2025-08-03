USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships 2025 Results, Winners on Day 3: Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone wins title, Vernon Norwood endures heartbreak

Day 3 of the most anticipated USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships came to an end on Saturday, August 2. The championship commenced on Thursday, July 31, and is now left with just one day of terrific showdowns and incredible wins, as it will conclude on Sunday, August 3.

This championship is the parameter to decide which athlete will compete in the World Athletics Championships, which will take place in September 2025 in Tokyo. All the athletes were vying for a spot in the World Championships; however, only a few could punch their tickets with their stellar performances at the USATF Nationals.

After a fantastic Day 2 of the championships, Day 3 saw several exciting performances, including Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone's victory in the 400m flat race after clocking 48.90s. Along with this, Grant Holloway progressed to the semi-finals of the men's 110m hurdles after earning a third-place finish.

In addition to the successes, the championships also witnessed a few heartbreaks, including Vernon Norwood's failure to earn a podium finish in the 400m race. Similarly, Yared Nuguse also ended up in fifth place in the men's 1500m race.

Day 3 of the USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships featured several other events, including shot put, 400m hurdles, 1500m, and more, where athletes produced a dominant display of their skills.

Results of Day 3 at the USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships

The results for all the events executed on day 3 at the 2025 USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships have been released. Let's take a look at some of the stellar performances by prominent athletes.

1. Women's 20K Racewalk

Lauren Harris- 1:31.23.7 Maria Michta-Coffey - 1:39.56.8 Katie Burnett - 1:40.35.2 Miranda Melville- 1:41.12.3 Angelica Harris - 1:46.42.9

2. Men's 20K Racewalk

Nick Christie - 1:24:56.2 Emmanuel Corvera- 1:2:59.2 Jordan Crawford - 1:28:02.6 Jason Cheng - 1:28:16.0 Anthony Joseph Gruttadauro - 1:35:29.9

3. Men's Discus Throw

Reggie Jagers - 66.85 Sam Mattis - 65.56 Marcus Gustaveson - 64.51 Andrew Evans - 64.16 Texas Tanner - 62.92

4. Men's 110m hurdles (1st round)

Trey Cunningham - 13.10 Dylan Beard - 13.13 Grant Holloway - 13.15 Jamal Britt - 13.25 Cordell Tinch - 13.34

5. Women's 110m hurdles (1st round)

Masai Russell - 12.25 Grace Stark - 12.34 Keni Harrison - 12.39 Alia Armstromg - 12.44 Tonea Marshall - 12.46

6. Women's Triple Jump

Jasmine Moore - 14.68 Agur Dwol - 13.76 Euphenie Andre - 13.64 Arianna Fisher - 13.44 Mylana Hearn - 13.39

7. Women's Shot Put

Chase Jackson - 20.84 Maggie Ewen - 19.94 Jessica Ramsey - 19.56 Jaida Ross - 19.33 Jessica Woodard - 19.10

8. Men's Pole Vault

Austin Miller - 5.92 Sam Kendricks - 5.72 Matt Ludwig - 5.72 Cole Walsh - 5.72 Nathan Richartz - 5.72

9. Women's 400m

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone - 48.90 Isabella Whittaker - 49.59 Aaliyah Butler - 49.91 Lynna Irby-Jackson - 50.06 Alexis Holmes - 50.33

10. Men's 400m

Jacory Patterson - 44.16 Chris Bailey - 44.43 Khaleb McRae - 44.45 Vernon Norwood - 44.47 Jenoah McKiver - 45.16

11. Women's 400m hurdles (1st round)

Dalilah Muhammad - 53.80 Anna Cockrell - 53.9 Jasmine Jones - 54.36 Sanaa Hebron - 55.90 Akala Farrett - 55.93

12. Men's 400m hurdles (1st round)

Rai Benjamin - 47.45 Caleb Dean - 47.76 Christopher Robinson - 7.76 Aldrich Bailey - 49.00 Craig Allen - 49.04

13. Women's 1500m finals

Nikki Hiltz - 4:03.15 Sinclaire Johnson - 4:03.77 Emily Mackay - 4:04.38 Heather MacLean - 4:05.60 Dani Jones - 4:05.62

13. Men's 1500m

Jonah Koech - 3:30.17 Ethan Strand - 3:30.25 Cole Hocker - 3:30.37

14. Women's 100m hurdles final

Masai Russell - 12.22 Grace Stark - 12.31 Alaysha Johnson - 12.36

15. Men's 3000m Steeplechase

Kenneth Rooks - 8:26.58 Daniel Michalski - 8:26.77 Benard Keter - 8:29.00

16. Women's 3000m Steeplechase

Lexy Halladay-Lowry - 9:09.14 Angelina Napoleon - 9:10.96 Kaylee Mitchell - 9:11.36

