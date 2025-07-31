USA Track & Field Championships 2025: Top head to head battles to watch out for ft. Noah Lyles vs Christian Coleman in 100m

The 2025 USA Track & Field Championships will feature a few nail-biting faceoffs, including Noah Lyles vs Christian Coleman in the 100m, Sha'Carri Richardson vs Melissa Jefferson in the 100m, and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone vs Alexis Holmes in the 400m. The USATF Championships are scheduled from July 31 at Hayward Field this year.

Ad

The Championships will serve as the trial for the 2025 World Athletics Championships. Apart from the previously mentioned athletes, it will feature other elite athletes as well, including Melissa Jefferson, Quincy Wilson, Cole Hocker, Masai Russell, Grant Holloway, and Tara Davis-Woodhall. Let's take a look at the top five most anticipated faceoffs in Eugene.

#1 Noah Lyles vs Christian Coleman in men's 100m:

The 2023 World Champion Noah Lyles will lock horns with 2019 Champion Christian Coleman in the 100m event at the 2025 USATF Championships. Lyles competed in his first 100m of the 2025 Outdoor season at the London Diamond League and finished in second place with 10.00 seconds. Christian Coleman recorded his season best of 9.93s in Florida in June. While Coleman will compete to earn his seventh Championships medal, Lyles will vie to defend his title.

Ad

Trending

#2 Sha'Carri Richardson vs Melissa Jefferson in women's 100m:

Sha'Carri Richardson has been struggling with her form in the 2025 season so far. She executed a few underwhelming performances at the Grand Prix in Tokyo and the Prefontaine Classic, settling in fourth and ninth place, respectively. However, she has fixed her sights on defending her championship title, for which she will face Olympian Champion Melissa Jefferson, who posted her 100m SB of 10.73 at Grand Slam Track Philadelphia.

Ad

#3 Noah Lyles vs Kenny Bednarek in men's 200m:

Noah Lyles will compete against two-time 200m Olympic silver medalist Kenneth Bednarek. While Lyles opened his 200m season at the Monaco Diamond League and topped it with 19.88s, Bednarek enjoyed a successful run at Grand Slam Tracks, recording 19.84s in Miami.

#4 Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone vs Alexis Holmes in women's 400m

Having ditched her pet event, the 400m hurdles, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone has set her eyes on earning a spot in the 400m at the World Championships. She will be seen competing only in one event, the 400m, in which she previously recorded 49.43s at the Prefontaine Classic. McLaughlin-Levrone will compete against a star-studded lineup, which includes two-time world champion Alexis Holmes. Both athletes contributed to the team victory in the 4x400m at the Paris Games.

Ad

#5 Gabby Thomas vs Sha'Carri Richardson women's 200m

Sha'Carri Richardson will also compete in the 200m to collect her second 200m world championships medal. She will face the Paris Olympics gold medalist Gabby Thomas. Both competed in the 200m at the Budapest edition of the World Championships, where Thomas collected a silver medal, while Richardson followed her for third place.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Janhavi Shinde Janhavi is a Sports Management graduate working as a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She emphasizes meticulous research and fact-checking before creating content, relying on multiple sources including social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter, as well as various sports publications.



She has competed in the 10m Air Rifle Shooting event at the national level alongside renowned athletes such as Anjali Bhagwat, Apurvi Chandela, and Anjum Moudgil, which further fueled her passion for the sport.



Abhinav Bindra is her favorite Olympian, and she particularly cherishes his and Neeraj Chopra's gold medal victories as they revolutionized Indian athletes' mindset towards achieving sporting excellence.



If given the opportunity to introduce a new sport to the Olympics, she would choose American Football for its widespread appeal and intense competition. Apart from reporting on the latest news in the world of Olympics, she likes to immerse herself in reading, painting, and traveling. Know More