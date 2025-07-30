  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • Sha'Carri Richardson sends words of caution amid struggles with form in ongoing season

Sha'Carri Richardson sends words of caution amid struggles with form in ongoing season

By Nancy Singh
Published Jul 30, 2025 04:59 GMT
The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating &quot;Superfine: Tailoring Black Style&quot; - Street Sightings - Source: Getty
The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Street Sightings [Source: Getty]

Sha'Carri Richardson recently shared a strong message for the track world ahead of competing at the upcoming track events of the 2025 season, including the US National Track and Field. The American showcased confidence about the rest of the season, having struggled with her form in this season so far.

Ad

Richardson was one of the biggest names in the track world who was missing from the entire indoor season in 2025. She made her debut at the Golden Grand Prix in Tokyo, where she ran in the 100m dash and fell short of earning a podium finish. She clocked 11.47s to secure a fourth-place finish in the race.

Days after this, she competed in the Prefontaine Classic 2025, where she again ran in the 100m but faced a disappointing experience, having finished ninth after recording a time of 11.19s. These performances so far have made her fans and followers question her form; however, she recently shared words of caution on her Instagram story, asserting confidence about the rest of the year.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

She uploaded an inspiring quote about handling the next five months of the year according to her. Highlighting her potential of making a comeback, she wrote a strong message that read:

"I will be telling my truth soon," wrote Sha'Carri Richardson.

Here is the snippet of the inspirational quote:

Richardson&#039;s Instagram story
Richardson's Instagram story

Richardson is gearing up to defend her title at the upcoming World Athletics Championships in Tokyo later this year.

Ad

Sha'Carri Richardson made her feelings known about the 2025 track season

Sha'Carri Richardson recently sat in a pre-race interview at the Prefontaine Classic, which took place on July 5, 2025, where she opened up about the 2025 track season. Revealing the reason behind her absence from the indoor season, she said that she was recovering from an injury. Along with this, she said that she was grateful for the long 2025 season and spoke about having a chance at the World Championships.

Ad
"Definitely it's a blessing in disguise that the season is kind of longer. It's definitely an honor that I am the reigning World Champion in the 100m, so, I will be having a bye in the 100m but I plan on competing in the 200 coming up for the trials. Yeah, I’m definitely grateful for the long season, but I definitely know it’s gonna give me time to be ready when it all counts and everything—and the only thing that matters is World Championships.The only thing that matters is world championships,” Sha'Carri Richardson said.
Ad

Sha'Carri Richardson once opened up about fame, saying that she isn't someone who wants to be known only for her sport.

About the author
Nancy Singh

Nancy Singh

An English Honors graduate, Nancy is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering US Olympic sports. She has a total experience of 4 years, having previously worked as a Marketing Executive for BYJU’S before finding her footing at SK.

To deliver the best content, Nancy keeps herself updated by reading as much as possible about the athletes and the sport, and believes that researching and trusting credible sources is the key to reporting ethical and accurate information.

Track and Field events particularly interest Nancy, and she is a fan of Allyson Felix. While she cherished each of her victories, her favorite Olympic moment happens to be the retired athlete’s 10th medal at the Games.

Nancy believes that covering the personal lives and training sessions of the Olympic athletes, and showcasing old podcasts or interviews would help bridge the coverage gap of the sport in its off season.

When away from her keyboard, Nancy spends most of her free time reading books. She also writes poems and plans on publishing a book.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Pratham K Sharma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications