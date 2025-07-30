Sha'Carri Richardson sends words of caution amid struggles with form in ongoing season

Sha'Carri Richardson recently shared a strong message for the track world ahead of competing at the upcoming track events of the 2025 season, including the US National Track and Field. The American showcased confidence about the rest of the season, having struggled with her form in this season so far.Richardson was one of the biggest names in the track world who was missing from the entire indoor season in 2025. She made her debut at the Golden Grand Prix in Tokyo, where she ran in the 100m dash and fell short of earning a podium finish. She clocked 11.47s to secure a fourth-place finish in the race.Days after this, she competed in the Prefontaine Classic 2025, where she again ran in the 100m but faced a disappointing experience, having finished ninth after recording a time of 11.19s. These performances so far have made her fans and followers question her form; however, she recently shared words of caution on her Instagram story, asserting confidence about the rest of the year.She uploaded an inspiring quote about handling the next five months of the year according to her. Highlighting her potential of making a comeback, she wrote a strong message that read:&quot;I will be telling my truth soon,&quot; wrote Sha'Carri Richardson.Here is the snippet of the inspirational quote:Richardson's Instagram storyRichardson is gearing up to defend her title at the upcoming World Athletics Championships in Tokyo later this year.Sha'Carri Richardson made her feelings known about the 2025 track season Sha'Carri Richardson recently sat in a pre-race interview at the Prefontaine Classic, which took place on July 5, 2025, where she opened up about the 2025 track season. Revealing the reason behind her absence from the indoor season, she said that she was recovering from an injury. Along with this, she said that she was grateful for the long 2025 season and spoke about having a chance at the World Championships.&quot;Definitely it's a blessing in disguise that the season is kind of longer. It's definitely an honor that I am the reigning World Champion in the 100m, so, I will be having a bye in the 100m but I plan on competing in the 200 coming up for the trials. Yeah, I’m definitely grateful for the long season, but I definitely know it’s gonna give me time to be ready when it all counts and everything—and the only thing that matters is World Championships.The only thing that matters is world championships,” Sha'Carri Richardson said. Sha'Carri Richardson once opened up about fame, saying that she isn't someone who wants to be known only for her sport.