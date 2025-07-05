"The only thing that matters is World Championships"- After disappointing season opener Sha'Carri Richardson shares thoughts on comeback

Sha'Carri Richardson shared her thoughts about making a comeback after a disappointing start to the 2025 season. The American athlete finished fourth in her season opener at the Seiko Golden Grand Prix in Tokyo in the women's 100m with a performance of 11.47s.

The Olympic gold medalist revealed that she suffered from an injury in February 2025 that led her to change her plans for the season. Moreover, she expressed that she could not execute the season like she usually does, as the injury led to a minor setback.

However, Sha'Carri Richardson shared that the long 2025 season was a 'blessing in disguise' as it would give her the time to get ready to compete at the upcoming World Athletics Championships in Tokyo as the reigning Champion. Along with her plans to defend her title in the 100m, Richardson shared that she will also be focusing on putting forward her best performance in the 200m.

"I’m definitely grateful for the long season, but I definitely know it’s gonna give me time to be ready when it all counts and everything—and the only thing that matters is World Championships.The only thing that matters is world championships,” she added.

Sha'Carri Richardson will be competing in her second race of the season in the 50th edition of the Prefontaine Classic in Hayward Field and opened up about her plans for the race. The American athlete shared that she wanted to run a healthy race and asserted her confidence in being able to put forward a strong performance.

“My biggest thing is having a healthy race (Saturday). With a healthy race, me being confident in me, just knowing what I know and being capable of doing, I know that I will produce what it is that I want," she said.

Sha'Carri Richardson opens up about her mindset for the 2025 season

Sha'Carri Richardson opened up about her mindset for the 2025 season in an interview with Athlos. The American athlete expressed her excitement to continue to push her limits and perform to the best of her abilities.

Moreover, she joined Alexis Ohanian's Athlos as a founding advisor owner and shared that she waned to be a part of the change in women's sports.

"This 2025 season, I am excited to continue to push the limits on what it is that I can do. Being at the forefront of a monumental step in changing the sport, I feel like it's a responsibility that I take very seriously. I am honored to continue to be a part of something that the next generation will continue to know, and carry the torch and know that nothing could stop them," she said.

Furthermore, Richardson expressed that it is a responsibility that she takes very seriously and hoped to inspire the upcoming generation of athletes with her performances on the track.

