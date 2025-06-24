Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian reacts to Sha'Carri Richardson's behind-the-scenes shoot for Athlos reveal

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, reacted to Sha'Carri Richardson's behind-the-scenes shoot for Athlos reveal. The Olympic champion has joined Athlos as one of the founding adviser-owners, alongside fellow athletes Gabby Thomas and Tara Davis-Woodhall.

Athlos is next scheduled for October 10, 2025, at Icahn Stadium in New York City, following the conclusion of the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo. On Tuesday, June 25, Ohanian shared a behind-the-scenes look at Richardson's announcement shoot as an adviser-owner of Athlos via his Instagram story. He captioned it:

“Behind the scenes with one of my @athlos partners, @itsshacarri.”

The first edition of the meet featured a hefty prize pool and eight Olympic champions, including Gabby Thomas and Masai Russell. Athlos will next return to New York City on October 10, and in 2026, Ohanian plans to transform Athlos into a team-based, athlete-led track and field league.

Sha'Carri Richardson opened her 2025 track season with a fourth-place finish at the Seiko Golden Grand Prix, clocking 11.47 seconds. The race was won by Bree Rizzo.

Sha'Carri Richardson makes feelings known on joining Alexis Ohanian’s track meet, Athlos

Sha’Carri Richardson during the Paris 2024 Olympics. - Source: Getty

Athlos will debut its team-based track and field league in 2026, with Olympic champions Sha’Carri Richardson, Gabby Thomas, and Tara Davis-Woodhall as founding advisor-owners. Richardson shared her excitement about joining Athlos and announced her entry into the league in late May.

“This 2025 season, I am excited to continue to push the limits on what it is that I can do. Being at the forefront of a monumental step in changing the sport—I feel like it's a responsibility that I take very seriously. I am honored to continue to be a part of something that the next generation will continue to know, and carry the torch, and know that nothing could stop them,” said Sha'Carri Richardson.

“It's just the beginning. My vision for track and field going forward is to leave the lanes full of creativity. There’s no cookie-cutter way to be. There’s no image that you have to obtain.”

Sha'Carri Richardson had a strong 2024 campaign, where she anchored the women’s 4x100m relay team to gold and claimed an individual silver in the 100m at the Olympics.

Up next, Richardson will race in the 100m at the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene. It will mark the first showdown between Olympic gold medalist Julien Alfred, silver medalist Richardson, and bronze medalist Melissa Jefferson-Wooden since the Paris Games.

