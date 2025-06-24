Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce's farewell race on home soil gets touching tribute from Alexis Ohanian's Athlos

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian-owned Athlos paid tribute to the Jamaican sprinting legend Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, who will be gracing the track one last time at the 2025 Jamaican Nationals. After an illustrious career spanning over a decade and a half, the sprint legend will be hanging up her spikes.

Fraser-Pryce made her Olympic debut at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, where the underdog sprinter went on to a blazing podium finish, winning gold in the 100 meters. The Jamaican legend continued her form at the 2012 London Olympics, adding another Olympic gold. With eight Olympic medals, including three gold medals, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce is one of the most legendary sprinters in Olympic history.

Alexis Ohanian's track & field series Athlos posted an emotional tribute for the Jamaican athlete as she runs on the track for one last time in Kingston at the 2025 Jamaican Nationals. Athlos posted a tribute to the sprint legend in an X post:

"🥇🥇🥇 Olympic Golds 🥈🥈🥈🥈 Olympic silver 🥉Olympic bronze, 10x World Champion, 3rd fastest woman ever in the 100m, A great mom, competitor, and overall human👑🚀"

It will be the end of an era as the Jamaican sprint legend takes her final position on the track. Apart from her Olympic and World titles, Fraser-Pryce has five Diamond League gold medals as well as a gold each at the Pan American Games and Commonwealth Games to her name.

Alexis Ohanian's Athlos announces three major athletes as athlete-owners as the second season of the league comes closer

Alexis Ohanian's Athlos has introduced three major athletes as their new athlete-owners. The track and field series is centred around women and aims at bringing about a revolutionary movement in track and field. The league introduced Sha'Carri Richardson, Gabby Thomas and Tara Davis-Woodhall as the three athlete-owners of the league. Alexis Ohanian announced the news in an Instagram post:

"I’m thrilled to announce that @itsshacarri is joining @gabbythomas and @_taarra_ as a founding advisor-owner of @athlos and we’re announcing TEAM-BASED TRACK & FIELD LEAGUE FOR 2026 🔥 It’ll launch next year with meets in major cities and ending with one epic championship race, this League is going to be team-based and athlete-built from the ground up."

The event consists of six track events -- the 100m, 200m, 400m, 800m, 1500m and 100m hurdles with the long jump added in 2025. 2026 will be a significant year for the league, with new developments and changes on the way.

