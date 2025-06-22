Sha'Carri Richardson seeks a recommendation while flaunting a stylish black-top look with sunglasses

American track star Sha'Carri Richardson took to social media to express her desire for a good waist trainer as she rocked a sleek black outfit. Richardson is heavily involved in the fashion world and recently made an appearance at the 2025 Met Gala, one of the most high-profile events of the year. She has also collaborated with brands such as Marc Jacobs as part of their eyewear campaign.

Richardson specializes in the 100m and 200m sprinting events. She made her breakthrough at Louisiana State University, emerging as one of the brightest prospects in track and field after setting multiple collegiate records. She went on to make her Olympic debut at the Paris 2024 Games where she managed to claim a gold medal as part of the 4x100m U.S. Relay team.

In a story shared on Instagram, Richardson wrote:

"I need a good waist trainer"

Still taken from Richardson's Instagram (Source: @itsshacarri/Instagram)

Sha'Carri Richardson also recently announced that she would be a founding advisor-owner of Athlos, a professional women's only track and field league alongside Gabby Thomas and Tara Davis-Woodhall.

Sha'Carri Richardson reacts to being featured on the cover of Essence magazine

Richardson at the 2025 Met Gala - Source: Getty

Sha'Carri Richardson recently shared her reaction to being featured on the cover of Essence magazine as part of the January/February issue. The magazine usually covers topics such as fashion, lifestyle and social issues which are relevant to African-American women.

In an interview with Essence, Richardson said (1:54 onwards):

"My experience of being on an Essence cover is an honor. I feel like the little girl inside me has like achieved something that we only saw in the magazines, we only saw like on TV. So it's an honor like it even reminds me of a moment I had with my grandmother, like I actually remember her reading Essence when I was younger so full circle moment to just be here on the cover. These beautiful looks, with these beautiful people and just to admire the essence of blackness, like I am honored to be considered black excellence on the cover."

She also talked about her favourite look with the magazine:

"My favorite look would have to be the one where I look like an African goddess. I just like that because of the essence, it was soft, it was pure and it was just covered but covered in a way of like just with energy."

Sha'Carri Richardson featured as a cover star on the magazine like athletes before her such as Jordan Chiles and Taylor Townsend.

