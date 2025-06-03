Sha'Carri Richardson sends strong message to competitors after missing podium in season opener

Olympic champion Sha'Carri Richardson has shared her thoughts after missing the podium in her season opener. The 25-year-old sprinter had finished fourth overall at an athletic meet in Tokyo in May 2025, with a disappointing time of 11.47 seconds.

However, the double Olympic medalist is far from disappointed. Two weeks after the season opener, the 25-year-old sprinter sent a strong message to her competitors over her X timeline.

Richardson wrote in the caption of her latest post on her X account:

"June is here and I truly have no fear for the rest of the year🙏🙏"

Previously, Richardson shared her thoughts on joining the Athlos track meet for the 2026 season. In an excerpt of her interview that she shared on her Instagram profile, Richardson remarked:

"This 2025 season, I am excited to continue to push the limits on what it is that I can do. Being at the forefront of a monumental step in changing the sport, I feel like it's a responsibility that I take very seriously. I am honored to continue to be a part of something that the next generation will continue to know, and carry the torch and know that nothing could stop them."

Sha'Carri Richardson aims to extend her lead from the Budapest World Championships at the subsequent edition in Tokyo. The Tokyo edition of the World Championships will be held in September 2025 at the National Stadium in Tokyo.

When Sha'Carri Richardson opened up on family support in her career

Sha'Carri Richardson opens up on family support in career [Image Source: Getty]

Sha'Carri Richardson once talked about the support she received from family. The 25-year-old sprinter recounted how their support helped her in becoming the champion that she is right now.

In an interview with Nike, published around early August 2024, Richardson remarked:

"My family keeps me grounded. They’re the ones who can tell me, Sure you run fast, but I still know that little girl from Dallas. When I get on that line, I’m representing all of those people who believe in me and who check me with honesty. Without Team Sha’Carri, there’s no Sha’Carri Richardson."

Richardson added that despite the success and fame she has received, she hasn't forgotten the values instilled from a young age.

"When you step onto the track, yes, we see you as a superhero. But I’m not perfect. At the end of the day, you’re going to see me eat, you’ll see me shop, you’ll see me enjoy my family and friends just like the next person. Being a real person is always something I want to reiterate when I use my platform," she added.

Sha'Carri Richardson missed out on her debut Olympic gold medal when she finished second overall in the 100m finals. She made up for the loss with a gold medal in the women's 4x100m relay event.

