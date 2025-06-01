"Without team Sha'Carri, there’s no Sha'Carri Richardson"- When Olympian opened up on family’s support in career

Sha'Carri Richardson once opened up about her family and how they helped her stay grounded by treating her with honesty and believing in her and her potential from the very early stages of her life.

Ad

Richardson reflected on being authentic, focusing on the importance of surrounding oneself with people who would always choose to speak the truth. From the early glimpses of her childhood to her being one of the most iconic American track and field stars, that realness has stayed.

Sha'Carri spoke about this in an interview with Nike, published on August 2, 2024. The athlete opened up about her family and the honest and nurturing relationship they all have, which made them a perfect team for her.

Ad

Trending

"My family keeps me grounded. They’re the ones who can tell me, Sure you run fast, but I still know that little girl from Dallas. When I get on that line, I’m representing all of those people who believe in me and who check me with honesty. Without Team Sha’Carri, there’s no Sha’Carri Richardson."

Ad

This has stayed with the Olympic medalist. Despite all the success and fame Sha'Carri Richardson has witnessed, she hasn't lost touch with the values that were instilled in her from a young age. She spoke more about that, commenting:

"When you step onto the track, yes, we see you as a superhero. But I’m not perfect. At the end of the day, you’re going to see me eat, you’ll see me shop, you’ll see me enjoy my family and friends just like the next person. Being a real person is always something I want to reiterate when I use my platform."

Ad

The American track and field star has commenced her competiton season and was recently placed fourth at her season opener at the Golden Grand Prix 2025.

Sha'carri Richardson on her personal growth and how her life has changed

Athletics - Sha'Carri Richardson at Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 14 - Source: Getty

A transformed Sha'Carri Richardson is taking over the world both on and off the track. She feels that she has evolved over the years, and spoke about how her life has changed over the years in an interview with Essence magazine in December 2024.

Ad

"I have people that — I know that if I fall backward, they’re right there. I know I have a community right here that understands, that cherishes me, as well as will correct me and let me know when I’m wrong. My relationships have definitely helped me be gentle with myself."

Sha'Carri opened up her 2025 season at the Tokyo Golden Grand Prix on May 18 with a fourth place finish. The athlete clocked 11.47 seconds in the 100m race. Bree Rizzo from Australia clinched the gold by crossing the finish line in 11.38 seconds, Twanisha Terry came in second in 11.42s and Sade McCreath claimed the third place with 11.46 seconds on the clock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shantnu Dobhal A sports enthusiast and seasoned writer bringing the news from the world of Olympics. With attention to details and in-depth analysis I bring you the news, updates, thrilling stories of struggles and victory from the hard courts of the sports to life. Know More