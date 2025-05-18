  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • Golden Grand Prix 2025 Tokyo Full results : Sha'Carri Richardson faces massive upset, Christian Coleman misses top spot

Golden Grand Prix 2025 Tokyo Full results : Sha'Carri Richardson faces massive upset, Christian Coleman misses top spot

By Abhiruchi Rout
Modified May 18, 2025 08:33 GMT
Sha
Sha'Carri Richardson and Christian Coleman. PHOTO: Getty Images

The 2025 Golden Grand Prix, a World Athletics Continental Tour gold event, concluded on May 18, Sunday. The event featured many prominent track and field stars competing across different disciplines such as 100m, 110m/100m hurdles, 200m, 400m, 400m hurdles 1500m, 3000m, triple jump, javelin throw, high jump, and long jump among others.

Ad

In the men's 100m, Japan's 2023 Asian champion Hiroki Yanagita took the top spot with a 10.06s run. Christian Coleman, the three-time world champion, had to settle for the third position in the race with a 10.11s. Another USA athlete Christian Miller placed second with a 10.08s at the Golden Grand Prix.

Meanwhile, the reigning world champion and Olympic gold medalist Sha'Carri Richardson faced a massive upset, finishing fourth with a 11.47s run. Australia's Bree Rizzo occupied the top spot in the 100m race, recording 11.38s.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

With this, let's look at the full results for the 2025 Golden Grand Prix -

Women’s Results at 2025 Seiko Golden Grand Prix

Yaroslava Mahuchikh at Paris Olympics 2024 (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
Yaroslava Mahuchikh at Paris Olympics 2024 (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

100m

Ad
  1. Bree Rizzo (AUS) - 11.38s
  2. Twanisha Terry (USA) - 11.42s
  3. Sade McCreath (CAN) - 11.46s

100m Hurdles

  1. Tonea Marshall (USA) - 12.54s
  2. Armstrong Alia (USA) - 12.68s
  3. Yumi Tanaka (JPN) - 12.81s

1500m

  1. Georgia Griffith (AUS) - 4:01.10min
  2. Nozomi Tanaka (JPN) - 4:06.08min
  3. Sarah Billings (AUS) - 4:06.75min

3000m

  1. Rose Davies (AUS) - 8:43.38min
  2. Helen Ekalale Lobun (KEN) - 8:49.28min
  3. Yuma Yamamoto (JPN) - 8:50.64min

Triple Jump

  1. Maoko Takashima (JPN) - 13.66m
  2. Olha Korsun (UKR) - 13.53m
  3. Akari Funada (JPN) - 13.52m
Ad

Javelin Throw

  1. Haruka Kitaguchi (JPN) - 64.16m
  2. Momone Ueda (JPN) - 60.66m
  3. Jo-Ane du Plessis (RSA) - 59.51m

High Jump

  1. Yaroslava Mahuchikh (UKR) - 1.96m
  2. Michaela Hruba (CZE) - 1.85m
  3. Tatiana Gkousin (GRE) - 1.80m

Men’s Results at 2025 Seiko Golden Grand Prix

Trevor Bassitt at Olympic Games Paris 2024. Source: Getty
Trevor Bassitt at Olympic Games Paris 2024. Source: Getty

100m

Ad
  1. Hiroki Yanagita (JPN) - 10.06s
  2. Christian Miller (USA) - 10.08s
  3. Christian Coleman (USA) - 10.11s

110m Hurdles

  1. Rachid Muratake (JPN) - 13.16s
  2. Tatsuki Abe (JPN) - 13.27s
  3. Dylan Beard (USA) - 13.38s

200m

  1. Robert Gregory (USA) - 20.24s
  2. Andre De Grasse (CAN) - 20.29s
  3. Shota Iizuka (JPN) - 20.67s

400m

  1. Reece Holder (AUS) - 44.76s
  2. Fuga Sato (JPN) - 45.23s
  3. Kentaro Sato (JPN) - 45.76s

400m Hurdles

  1. Trevor Bassitt (USA) - 48.50s
  2. Ken Toyoda (JPN) - 48.55s
  3. Daiki Ogawa (JPN) - 48.98s
Ad

3000m

  1. Jude Thomas (AUS) - 7:39.69min
  2. Ermias Girma (ETH) - 7:40.42min
  3. Brian Fay (IRL) - 7:41.09min

3000m Steeplechase

  1. Ryuji Miura (JPN) - 8:18.96min
  2. Milkesa Fikadu (ETH) - 8:20.10min
  3. Ryoma Aoki (JPN) - 8:20.99min

Javelin Throw

  1. Marc Anthony Minichello (USA) - 82.36m
  2. Douw Smit (RSA) - 81.68m
  3. Cyprian Mrzygłód (POL) - 80.56m

High Jump

  1. Tomohiro Shinno (JPN) - 2.27m
  2. Yuto Seko (JPN) - 2.24m
  3. Sota Haraguchi (JPN) - 2.24m

Long Jump

  1. Liam Adcock (AUS) - 8.20m
  2. Hibiki Tsuha (JPN) - 8.15m
  3. Shunsuke Izumiya (JPN) - 8.02m
About the author
Abhiruchi Rout

Abhiruchi Rout

Abhiruchi is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda, specializing in Athletics, Swimming, Gymnastics, and Wrestling among other sports. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has over 2 years of prior experience in the sports journalism sector.

Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy are Abhiruchi’s favorite Olympians. She began following them in 2018, and seeing their transformation from initially not wanting to play together to becoming the world's top-ranked men's doubles pair inspires her.

Track & Field excites Abhiruchi the most because of the diverse range of events involved in it. Neeraj Chopra's historic performance at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics stands as her favorite Olympic moment as it was India’s first gold in track and field events. She feels that focus should be placed on up-and-coming athletes to increase the coverage of Olympic sports during the off-season.

Abhiruchi applies journalistic principles learnt while pursuing her Bachelor’s degree by prioritizing first-hand information, cross-checking via multiple reliable sources, and fact-checking for accuracy. She follows reputed sources and numerous established athletes on social media platforms to remain updated.

When not reporting, Abhiruchi enjoys traveling and spending time with her family and friends.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Abhiruchi Rout
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications