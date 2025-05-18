Golden Grand Prix 2025 Tokyo Full results : Sha'Carri Richardson faces massive upset, Christian Coleman misses top spot

The 2025 Golden Grand Prix, a World Athletics Continental Tour gold event, concluded on May 18, Sunday. The event featured many prominent track and field stars competing across different disciplines such as 100m, 110m/100m hurdles, 200m, 400m, 400m hurdles 1500m, 3000m, triple jump, javelin throw, high jump, and long jump among others.
In the men's 100m, Japan's 2023 Asian champion Hiroki Yanagita took the top spot with a 10.06s run. Christian Coleman, the three-time world champion, had to settle for the third position in the race with a 10.11s. Another USA athlete Christian Miller placed second with a 10.08s at the Golden Grand Prix.
Meanwhile, the reigning world champion and Olympic gold medalist Sha'Carri Richardson faced a massive upset, finishing fourth with a 11.47s run. Australia's Bree Rizzo occupied the top spot in the 100m race, recording 11.38s.
With this, let's look at the full results for the 2025 Golden Grand Prix -
Women’s Results at 2025 Seiko Golden Grand Prix
100m
- Bree Rizzo (AUS) - 11.38s
- Twanisha Terry (USA) - 11.42s
- Sade McCreath (CAN) - 11.46s
100m Hurdles
- Tonea Marshall (USA) - 12.54s
- Armstrong Alia (USA) - 12.68s
- Yumi Tanaka (JPN) - 12.81s
1500m
- Georgia Griffith (AUS) - 4:01.10min
- Nozomi Tanaka (JPN) - 4:06.08min
- Sarah Billings (AUS) - 4:06.75min
3000m
- Rose Davies (AUS) - 8:43.38min
- Helen Ekalale Lobun (KEN) - 8:49.28min
- Yuma Yamamoto (JPN) - 8:50.64min
Triple Jump
- Maoko Takashima (JPN) - 13.66m
- Olha Korsun (UKR) - 13.53m
- Akari Funada (JPN) - 13.52m
Javelin Throw
- Haruka Kitaguchi (JPN) - 64.16m
- Momone Ueda (JPN) - 60.66m
- Jo-Ane du Plessis (RSA) - 59.51m
High Jump
- Yaroslava Mahuchikh (UKR) - 1.96m
- Michaela Hruba (CZE) - 1.85m
- Tatiana Gkousin (GRE) - 1.80m
Men’s Results at 2025 Seiko Golden Grand Prix
100m
- Hiroki Yanagita (JPN) - 10.06s
- Christian Miller (USA) - 10.08s
- Christian Coleman (USA) - 10.11s
110m Hurdles
- Rachid Muratake (JPN) - 13.16s
- Tatsuki Abe (JPN) - 13.27s
- Dylan Beard (USA) - 13.38s
200m
- Robert Gregory (USA) - 20.24s
- Andre De Grasse (CAN) - 20.29s
- Shota Iizuka (JPN) - 20.67s
400m
- Reece Holder (AUS) - 44.76s
- Fuga Sato (JPN) - 45.23s
- Kentaro Sato (JPN) - 45.76s
400m Hurdles
- Trevor Bassitt (USA) - 48.50s
- Ken Toyoda (JPN) - 48.55s
- Daiki Ogawa (JPN) - 48.98s
3000m
- Jude Thomas (AUS) - 7:39.69min
- Ermias Girma (ETH) - 7:40.42min
- Brian Fay (IRL) - 7:41.09min
3000m Steeplechase
- Ryuji Miura (JPN) - 8:18.96min
- Milkesa Fikadu (ETH) - 8:20.10min
- Ryoma Aoki (JPN) - 8:20.99min
Javelin Throw
- Marc Anthony Minichello (USA) - 82.36m
- Douw Smit (RSA) - 81.68m
- Cyprian Mrzygłód (POL) - 80.56m
High Jump
- Tomohiro Shinno (JPN) - 2.27m
- Yuto Seko (JPN) - 2.24m
- Sota Haraguchi (JPN) - 2.24m
Long Jump
- Liam Adcock (AUS) - 8.20m
- Hibiki Tsuha (JPN) - 8.15m
- Shunsuke Izumiya (JPN) - 8.02m