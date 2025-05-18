Golden Grand Prix 2025 Tokyo Full results : Sha'Carri Richardson faces massive upset, Christian Coleman misses top spot

The 2025 Golden Grand Prix, a World Athletics Continental Tour gold event, concluded on May 18, Sunday. The event featured many prominent track and field stars competing across different disciplines such as 100m, 110m/100m hurdles, 200m, 400m, 400m hurdles 1500m, 3000m, triple jump, javelin throw, high jump, and long jump among others.

In the men's 100m, Japan's 2023 Asian champion Hiroki Yanagita took the top spot with a 10.06s run. Christian Coleman, the three-time world champion, had to settle for the third position in the race with a 10.11s. Another USA athlete Christian Miller placed second with a 10.08s at the Golden Grand Prix.

Meanwhile, the reigning world champion and Olympic gold medalist Sha'Carri Richardson faced a massive upset, finishing fourth with a 11.47s run. Australia's Bree Rizzo occupied the top spot in the 100m race, recording 11.38s.

With this, let's look at the full results for the 2025 Golden Grand Prix -

Women’s Results at 2025 Seiko Golden Grand Prix

Yaroslava Mahuchikh at Paris Olympics 2024 (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

100m

Bree Rizzo (AUS) - 11.38s Twanisha Terry (USA) - 11.42s Sade McCreath (CAN) - 11.46s

100m Hurdles

Tonea Marshall (USA) - 12.54s Armstrong Alia (USA) - 12.68s Yumi Tanaka (JPN) - 12.81s

1500m

Georgia Griffith (AUS) - 4:01.10min Nozomi Tanaka (JPN) - 4:06.08min Sarah Billings (AUS) - 4:06.75min

3000m

Rose Davies (AUS) - 8:43.38min Helen Ekalale Lobun (KEN) - 8:49.28min Yuma Yamamoto (JPN) - 8:50.64min

Triple Jump

Maoko Takashima (JPN) - 13.66m Olha Korsun (UKR) - 13.53m Akari Funada (JPN) - 13.52m

Javelin Throw

Haruka Kitaguchi (JPN) - 64.16m Momone Ueda (JPN) - 60.66m Jo-Ane du Plessis (RSA) - 59.51m

High Jump

Yaroslava Mahuchikh (UKR) - 1.96m Michaela Hruba (CZE) - 1.85m Tatiana Gkousin (GRE) - 1.80m

Men’s Results at 2025 Seiko Golden Grand Prix

Trevor Bassitt at Olympic Games Paris 2024. Source: Getty

100m

Hiroki Yanagita (JPN) - 10.06s Christian Miller (USA) - 10.08s Christian Coleman (USA) - 10.11s

110m Hurdles

Rachid Muratake (JPN) - 13.16s Tatsuki Abe (JPN) - 13.27s Dylan Beard (USA) - 13.38s

200m

Robert Gregory (USA) - 20.24s Andre De Grasse (CAN) - 20.29s Shota Iizuka (JPN) - 20.67s

400m

Reece Holder (AUS) - 44.76s Fuga Sato (JPN) - 45.23s Kentaro Sato (JPN) - 45.76s

400m Hurdles

Trevor Bassitt (USA) - 48.50s Ken Toyoda (JPN) - 48.55s Daiki Ogawa (JPN) - 48.98s

3000m

Jude Thomas (AUS) - 7:39.69min Ermias Girma (ETH) - 7:40.42min Brian Fay (IRL) - 7:41.09min

3000m Steeplechase

Ryuji Miura (JPN) - 8:18.96min Milkesa Fikadu (ETH) - 8:20.10min Ryoma Aoki (JPN) - 8:20.99min

Javelin Throw

Marc Anthony Minichello (USA) - 82.36m Douw Smit (RSA) - 81.68m Cyprian Mrzygłód (POL) - 80.56m

High Jump

Tomohiro Shinno (JPN) - 2.27m Yuto Seko (JPN) - 2.24m Sota Haraguchi (JPN) - 2.24m

Long Jump

Liam Adcock (AUS) - 8.20m Hibiki Tsuha (JPN) - 8.15m Shunsuke Izumiya (JPN) - 8.02m

