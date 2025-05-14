Sha'Carri Richardson announces first race of her 2025 season

Sha'Carri Richardson has announced the first race of her 2025 season as she is all set to make her season debut at Seiko Golden Grand Prix. The event is a part of the World Athletics Continental Tour Gold meeting, scheduled to take place on May 18, Sunday.

Richardson had a successful 2024 season, where she became a two-time Olympic medalist in Paris, including a gold while anchoring the team USA 4x100m relay team and then a silver in the individual 100m race, finishing only behind Saint Lucia’s Julien Alfred.

Having not opened her 2025 season since last competing at the Brussels Diamond League finals in September, Richardson has now made a major revelation about her track campaign by announcing her first event of the year. Through an Instagram post, she revealed it in a unique way, using a world map to point to the location where she will be competing.

Take a look at the video here -

Sha'Carri Richardson will hope to begin her season on a good note, having finished eighth in her last race of 2024 season in her signature event. In 2024, she began her track campaign at the Pepsi Florida Relays, competing in the 4x100m relay, before making her individual season debut in the 200m at the Xiamen Diamond League.

Sha'Carri Richardson celebrates 25th birthday as she rocks blue and white outfits

Sha'Carri Richardson at 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Track & Field Trials. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Sha'Carri Richardson celebrated her 25th birthday on March 25, 2025, calling it her golden year, an occasion that holds special meaning in her life. She shared the moment with her followers on Instagram, where she rocked a white dress and a straightened-hair look. Captioning the post, she wrote:

“Turning 25 on the 25th in 2025🪄! Golden year is a milestone I truly will never forget! The lessons, the blessings have all lead to this moment and many more to come. The Twenty-Fine Club 🍾😁🩵”

She later uploaded another series of pictures in a blue two-piece outfit on the same platform to celebrate her birthday. In that post, the American sprint star wrote a confident and playful caption, writing:

“Twenty-five & I feel like the OG. When you see me, don’t act like you know me 🐦‍🔥 P.s this is Bae caption by the way 🤣but yea all that 💅🏽!”

Notably, her boyfriend Christian Coleman helped not only with her styling but also with captioning the posts, as she mentioned in one of her captions.

