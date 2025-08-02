USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships 2025 Results, Winners on Day-02: Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone advances, Quincy Wilson faces heartbreak

The 2025 USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships kicked off on July 31 and concluded Day 2 with impressive performances. The event is taking place at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, and will wrap up on August 3, 2025.
This championship will determine which athletes will move ahead to represent Team USA at the World Athletics Championships, which will be held in September in Tokyo. After the incredible performances on Day 1, Day 2 of the event also witnessed some of the finest performances from multiple athletes, including Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Anna Hall, Melissa Jefferson-Wooden, Kenny Bednarek, and more.
Along with McLaughlin-Levrone's prominent skills in the first round of the 400m race, the event also witnessed some heartbreaks, including Athing Mu falling short of qualifying for the finals and Quincy Wilson not progressing to the 400m semi-finals, as he finished in the 11th position, clocking 45.39s.
Some withdrawals, like Sha'Carri Richardson from the 100m and 200m and Gabby Thomas from the 100m race, also took place at the championships. The results of all the events have been declared, revealing the formidable performances of the athletes gearing up for the World Athletics Championships.
Results of day 2 of the USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships 2025
Here are the results for all the events that took place on day 2 of the USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships 2025:
1. Men's Decathlon
- Kyle Garland - 8869
- Heath Baldwin - 8407
- Harrison Williams - 8223
- Austin West - 8162
- Marcus Weaver - 7831
2. Women's Heptathlon
- Anna Hall - 6899
- Taliyah Brooks - 6526
- Allie Jones - 6164
- Timara Chapman - 6065
- Jadon O'Brien - 5991
3. Men's Decathlon 110m hurdles
- Kyle Garland - 13.78
- Denim Rogers - 13.82
- Heath Baldwin - 14.07
- Peyton Bair - 14.14
- Hakin McMorris - 14.31
4. Men's Decathlon Discus Throw
- Kyle Garland - 50.93
- Lee Walburn- 50.71
- Hakim McMorris - 46.81
- Harrison Williams - 46.47
- Jack Flood - 45.27
5. Women's Heptathlon Long Jump
- Taliyah Brooks - 6.54
- Anna Hall - 6.32
- Michelle Atherley - 6.16
- Allie Jones - 6.09
- Timara Chapman - 5.92
6. Men's Decathlon Pole Vault
- Hakim McMorris - 5.10
- Harrison Williams - 5.00
- Carter Morton - 4.90
- Kyle Garland - 4.80
- Heath Baldwin - 4.70
7. Prevagen Men's 800m (semi-finals)
- Brandon Miller - 1:44.25
- Donavan Brazier - 1:44.39
- Josh Hoey - 1:44.47
- Isaiah Harris - 1:44.53
- Colin Shalman - 1:44.80
8. Xfinity Women's 800m (semi-finals)
- Nia Akins - 1:58.09
- Ajee Wilson - 1:58.30
- Sage Hurta-Klecker - 1:58.40
- Maggi Congdon - 1:58.42
- Meghan Hunter - 1:58.42
9. Women's Heptathlon Javelin Throw
- Anna Hall - 47.32
- Taliyah Brooks - 43.27
- Timara Chapman - 41.21
- Lauren Taubert - 39.14
- Lexie Keller - 39.01
10. Women's High Jump
- Vashti Cunningham - 1.97
- Sanaa Barnes - 1.94
- Emma Gates - 1.91
- Charity Hufnagel - 1.88
- Jenna Rogers - 1.88
11. Men's Long Jump
- Isaac Grimes - 8.15
- William Williams - 8.14
- Jarrion Lawson - 8.12
- Jason Smith - 8.03
- Jeremiah Davis - 8.01
12. Prevagen's Men's 400m (1st round)
- Bryce Deadmon - 44.34
- Demarius Smith - 44.45
- Khaleb McRae - 44.47
- Jacory Patterson - 44.63
- Justin Robinson - 44.70
13. Kettle & Fire Women's 400m (1st round)
- Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone - 49.59
- Isabela Whittaker - 50.07
- Britton Wilson - 50.25
- Alexis Holmes - 50.42
- Lynna Irby-Jackson - 50.59
14. Men's 100m semi-finals
- Kenney Bednarek - 9.90
- Christian Coleman - 9.94
- Ronnie Baker - 9.97
- T'Mars McCallum - 9.99
- Trayvon Bromell - 10.03
15. Men's Decathlon Javelin Throw
- Kyle Garland - 65.52
- Austin West - 64.77
- Marcus Weaver - 64.46
- Bradley Thomas - 64.11
- Heath Baldwin - 61.72
16. Nike Women's 100m semi-finals
- Melissa Jefferson-Wooden - 10.84s
- Kayla White - 10.82s
- Twanisha Terry - 10.92s
- Jacious Sears - 10.95s
- Tamari Davis - 10.96
17. Women's Heptathlon 800m
- Anna Hall - 2:04.60
- Michelle Atherley - 2:05.89
- Allie Jones - 2:06.70
- Katie Eidenm - 2:11.48
- Timara Chapman - 2:12.63
18. Men's Decathlon 1500m
- Bradley Thomas - 4:26.46
- Harrison Williams - 4:31.22
- Marcus Weaver - 4:33.30
- Austin West - 4:34.62
- Heath Baldwin - 4:34.88
19. Men's 100m Finals
- Kenny Bednarek -- 9.79
- Courtney Lindsey - 9.82
- T'Mars McCallum - 9.83
- Trayvon Bromell- 9.84
- Christian Coleman - 9.86
20. Women's 100m Finals
- Melissa Jerfferson-Wooden - 10.65
- Kayla White - 10.84
- Aleia Hobbs - 10.92
- Twanisha Terry - 10.94
- Tamari Davis - 10.97