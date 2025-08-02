Sha'Carri Richardson reportedly withdraws from USATF National Championships days after brief arrest

Sha'Carri Richardson has reportedly withdrawn from all her events at the 2025 USATF National Outdoor Championships. It was earlier reported that Richardson will be competing in the heats of the 100m and turning her focus to the 200m with the aim of qualifying for the upcoming World Athletics Championships in September.Richardson made an appearance on Day 1 of the National Championships and competed in the women's 100m. She clocked a season's best performance of 11.07s to finish second and automatically advance to the next round of the event. The Olympic gold medalist's appearance in the 200m was highly anticipated by fans, as she didn't make many appearances in the season due to an injury.Amid the USATF National Outdoor Championships, reports emerged of Richardson's brief arrest on Sunday, 27 July, 2025, at the South Correctional Facility in Des Moines. Sha'Carri Richardson was released on Monday, a day later, by court order. Since Monday, the American athlete had posted a series of cryptic messages on social media, which left fans wondering about the reason behind it.As the reports continued to develop, Sha'Carri Richardson reportedly decided to withdraw from both the 100m and the 200m at the USATF National Trials. Sideline reporter Serenity Douglas, who is present at the event, shared an update on X and wrote:&quot;Just been told that Sha’Carri is done competing at trials. That includes her 200 that would’ve been run on Sunday. No more details have been provided but wishing her nothing but the best 🫶🏾&quot;Serenity Douglas @_serenitydLINKJust been told that Sha’Carri is done competing at trials. That includes her 200 that would’ve been run on Sunday. No more details have been provided but wishing her nothing but the best 🫶🏾Sha'Carri Richardson's strong message to competitors at the USATF National outdoor championshipsSha'Carri Richardson-2020 U.S. Olympic Track &amp; Field Team Trials - Day 2 - Source: GettySha'Carri Richardson sent out a strong message asserting her dominance at the USATF outdoor track and field championships. The American athlete had been struggling with her form in the 2025 season, as she suffered from an injury early on in the year.She finished fourth in her season debut in the 100m at the Golden Grand Prix, followed by a ninth-place finish at the Prefontaine Classic. When asked about her struggling form in the season, Richardson expressed that she will be ready when it is the right time.&quot;I think so, I like to be a secret weapon. So, right now, finally just goes under the radar, but when it's time to hit, it's going to be a bang when you all will see my name,&quot; she said.Being the reigning world champion in the 100m, Richardson has a bye, which helps her to automatically qualify to compete in the event.