"I like to be a secret weapon"- Sha'Carri Richardson sends strong message to rivals amid struggles ahead of World Championships 

Sha'Carri Richardson sent out a strong message to her rivals as she competed in the women's 100m at the USATF National Championships in Eugene, Oregon. The American athlete clocked 11.07s to finish second in the women's heat 1 behind Kayla White, who clocked a personal best of 10.89s.The Olympic gold medalist had a slow start to the 2025 season after struggles with injury that led her to skip all the indoor races. She made her debut at the Golden Grand Prix and finished fourth in the women's 100m. It was followed by her appearance at the Prefontaine Classic, where she finished ninth with a performance of 11.19s.As Sha'Carri Richardson continued her campaign in the 2025 season, fans expressed their concerns about her struggles with her form. The American athlete was optimistic about her abilities as well as preparations for the season and sent out a strong message when asked about her title defense at the upcoming World Athletics Championships later this year in a post-race interview.Sha'Carri Richardson expressed that the world will see her ability when it is the right time to perform and shared that she was looking forward to competing at the World Championships in September.&quot; I think so, I like to be a secret weapon. So, right now, finally just goes under the radar, but when it's time to hit, it's going to be a bang when you all will see my name,&quot; she said.Sha'Carri Richardson opens up about struggling with her form at the Prefontaine ClassicSha'Carri Richardson 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials - Track &amp; Field - Day 2 - Source: GettySha'Carri Richardson shared her thoughts on finishing last in the women's 100m at the Prefontaine Classic in a video that was posted on her official social media account. The American athlete shared that she trusted the process and was not deterred by setbacks in the season.Moreover, the American athlete shared that ups and downs were a part of the sport, so she wanted to be patient with her performances as the season unfolded.&quot;You know, normally when I have a race that I don't necessarily like the outcome, I don't get on social media but you know what the journey that I have been having when it comes to my faith is, you can't give the praise sometimes. You gotta give it all the time. You ask for what it is you want or what you think you want, but you receive what you need. So this is what I need. I need to remember that this is all a part of the process,&quot; she said.Richardson will be continuing her appearance in the USATF National Championships in an attempt to qualify for the World Championships in the women's 200m.