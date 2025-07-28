Amid struggles with form in the season, Sha'Carri Richardson sends a strong message ahead of US National Championships

Sha'Carri Richardson sent out a strong message ahead of the US National Track and Field Championships. The reigning World Champion asserted great self-confidence as she struggled with her form in the 2025 season so far.After skipping the entire indoor season, Sha'Carri Richardson made her season debut at the Golden Grand Prix in Tokyo and missed the podium after finishing fourth with a performance of 11.47s. She then made an appearance in the 50th edition of the Prefontaine Classic 2025 and competed in the women's 100m.Despite improving her performance from her previous appearance, the American athlete faced disappointment as she finished ninth after clocking 11.19s. Her performance in the event left fans concerned about her form as she geared up to defend her title at the upcoming World Athletic Championships in Tokyo later this year.Richardson spoke about her performance and shared that she wanted to give herself some more time as she was recovering from an injury and expressed her gratitude for the long 2025 season, which gives her the opportunity to get fully prepared for the World Championships.As athletes geared up for the US National Championships scheduled from July 31, 2025, Sha'Carri Richardson sent out a strong message to competitors and wrote:&quot;I WILL ALWAYS GET BACK UP!!!&quot;This is a developing article and will be updated soon.Sha'Carri Richardson shares her thoughts on the 2025 seasonSha'Carri Richardson competes in Athletics - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 7 - Source: GettySha'Carri Richardson spoke about the 2025 season in a pre-race interview at the Prefontaine Classic. The American athlete shared that she did not make an appearance in the indoor season as she was recovering from an injury and was greatful about the fact the she had a bye in the 100m at the World Championships.Despite the bye, Richardson shared that she will be making an appearance in the US National Championships in an attempt to qualify to compete in the World Championships in the 200m as well.&quot;Definitely it's a blessing in disguise that the season is kind of longer. It's definitely an honor that I am the reigning World Champion in the 100m, so, I will be having a bye in the 100m but I plan on competing in the 200 coming up for the trials. Yeah, I’m definitely grateful for the long season, but I definitely know it’s gonna give me time to be ready when it all counts and everything—and the only thing that matters is World Championships.The only thing that matters is world championships,” she saidFurthermore, Richardson expressed that her major aim in the 2025 season is to successfully defend her title at the World Championships in September.