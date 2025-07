USATF Outdoor National Championships 2025 Day 1: Complete schedule, participating athletes, how and where to watch

The 2025 USATF Outdoor National Championships will witness some iconic track athletes going head-to-head with each other at Hayward Field from July 31, 2025. Noah Lyles, who already received a bye into the 2025 Worlds for his dominant performances in 2023, will take the 100m line-up against his fiercest rival, Christian Coleman.

World record holder Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone will be in contention for the 400m title, sharing the line-up with compatriot Alexis Holmes. The 100m roster includes reigning World champion Sha'Carri Richardson, who hasn't had strong execution in 2025 so far. She will go up against her Star Athletics Club training partner, Melissa Jefferson, and relay teammate and reigning 200m Olympic champion, Gabby Thomas.

While the 2025 World Championships gateway event is a multi-day affair, the first day will have athletes competing mainly in the preliminary rounds.

Here is the 2025 USATF Outdoor National Championships schedule - Day 1

Men's decathlon 100m - 10:30

Women's heptathlon 100m hurdle - 11:00

Men's decathlon long jump - 11:20

Women's heptathlon high jump - 11:20

Men's decathlon shot put - 12:20

Men's javelin throw final - 13:20

Women's hammer throw final - 13:30

Men's 800m 1st round - 14:55

Women's 800m 1st round - 15:21

Women's javelin throw final - 15:30

Women's 100m 1st round - 15:47

Men's 100m 1st round - 16:13

Men's hammer throw final - 16:30

Women's 400m 1st round - 16:39

Men's 400m 1st round - 17:05

Women's 3000m steeplechase 1st round - 17:31

18:00: Women's long jump final

Men's decathlon high jump - 18:00

Men's 3000m steeplechase 1st round - 18:03

Women's heptathlon shot put - 18:20

Men's 1500m 1st round - 18:33

Women's 1500m 1st round - 18:54

Women's heptathlon 200m - 19:15

19:30: Men's decathlon 400m

Women's 10,000m final - 19:15

Men's 10,000m final - 20:30

Participating athletes at the 2025 USATF Outdoor National Championships

Below is the list of participating athletes' respective event categories.

Women's 100m (prelims)

Heat 1

Sha'Carri Richardson

Samirah Moody

Dajaz Defrand

Kayla White

Caisja Chandler

Victoria Cameron

Kaila Jackson

Heat 2

Gabby Thomas

Twanisha Terry

Jadyn Mays

Semira Killebrew

Aleia Hobbs

Tamara Clark

Jassani Carter

Heat 3

Melissa Jefferson-Wooden

English Gardner

Kortnei Johnson

Alexis Brown

Tamari Davis

Jada Mowatt

Brianna Selby

Heat 4

Anavia Battle

Jacious Sears

Kiley Robbins

Cambrea Sturgis

Jasmine Montgomery

JaMeesia Ford

Jenna Prandini

Lauren Jarrett

Women's 400m (Prelims)

Heat 1

Sara Reifenrath

Maya Singletary

Sami Oblad

Rosey Effiong

Karimah Davis

Aaliyah Butler

Quanera Hayes

Heat 2

Alexis Holmes

Ceonna Pipion

Piper Jons

Isabella Whittaker

Britton Wilson

Rachel Joseph

Jan'Taijah Jones

Paris Peoples

Heat 3

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone

Brianna White

Kennedy Wade

Sydney Sutton

Bailey Lear

Lynna Irby-Jackson

Braelyn Baker

Talitha Diggs

Women's 800m (Prelims)

Heat 1

Taiya Shelby

Rachel Gearing

Kassidy Johnson

Raevyn Rogers

Kristie Schoffield

Valery Tobias

Addison Wiley

Meghan Hunter

Heat 2

Athing Mu-Nikolayev

Michaela Rose

Kaylie Politza

Ajee Wilson

Lauren Tolbert

Kate Mitchell

Allie Wilson

Sammy Watson

Heat 3

Skylyn Webb

Sage Hurta-Klecker

Juliette Whittaker

Emily Richards

Natalie Dumas

Olivia Baker

MaLeigha Menegatti

Angel Piccirillo

Heat 4

Victoria Bossong

Michaela Meyer

Sophia Gorriaran

Maggi Congdon

Roisin Willis

Honour Finley

Nia Akins

Mckenna Keegan

Women's 1500m Run (Prelims)

Heat 1

Nikki Hiltz

Anna Camp-Bennett

Grace Boone

Claire Yerby

Abbe Goldstein

Taryn Parks

Taryn Rawlings

Laurie Barton

Lindsey Butler

Sadie Engelhardt

Riley Chamberlain

Heat 2

Helen Schlachtenhaufen

Christina Aragon

Jessica McGorty

Gracie Morris

Alexina Teubel

Melissa Tanaka

Chloe Foerster

Cailee Peterson

Jenn Randall

Sinclaire Johnson

Carlee Hansen

Teagan Schein-Becker

Heat 3

Annika Reiss

Eleanor Fulton

Rachel McArthur

Heather MacLean

Emily Mackay

Margot Appleton

Sadie Sargent

Samantha Bush

Dani Jones

Alex Carlson

Maddy Berkson

Melissa Riggins

Women's 10000m Run (finals)

Abby Nichols

Katie Camarena

Elena Henes

Amanda Vestri

Claire Green

Jessica Gockley-Day

Sophia King

Katrina Coogan

Savannah Shaw

Cailie Hughes

Madison Offstein

Katie Izzo

Rosina Machu

Vanessa Fraser

Keira D'Amato

Taylor Roe

Jessica McClain

Emily Infeld

Weini Kelati Frezghi

Karissa Schweizer

Elise Cranny

Women's 100m Hurdles (Prelims)

Heat 1

Amanda Kinloch

Gabriele Cunningham

Destiny Huven

Grace Stark

Keni Harrison

Ana-Liese Torian

Heat 2

Masai Russell

Brandee Johnson

Rayniah Jones

Christina Clemons

Alia Armstrong

Anisa Bowen-Fontenot

Myreanna Bebe

Heat 3

Alaysha Johnson

Alexis Glasco

Sydni McMillan

Tonea Marshall

Alexandra Webster

Aaliyah McCormick

Women's 400m Hurdles (Prelims)

Heat 1

Dalilah Muhammad

Aliya Garozzo

Deonca Bookman

Akala Garrett

Jourdin Edwards

Brianna Green

Heat 2

Anna Cockrell

Yasmeen Tinsley

Bianca Stubler

Riley Knebes

Sanaa Hebron

Arianna Smith

Heat 3

Jasmine Robinson

Jasmine Jones

Jessica Wright

Abigail Glynn

Cassandra Tate

Women's 3000m Steeplechase (Prelims)

Heat 1

Kaylee Mitchell

Logan Jolly

Colett Rampf

Sophia McDonnell

Janette Schraft

Lexy Halladay-Lowry

Angelina Ellis

Val Constien

Rachel Anderson

Layla Roebke

Allie Ostrander

Heat 2

Gabrielle Jennings

Emily Paupore

Gracie Hyde

Calli Doan

Courtney Wayment

Grace Gilbreth

Angelina Napoleon

Kristlin Gear

Margaret Liebich

Emma Gee

Olivia Markezich

Sara Van Dyke

Men's 100m Dash Prelims

Heat 1

T'Mars McCallum

Cameron Watts

Cooper Bibbs

Trayvon Bromell

Deveyon Blacknell

Javonte' Harding

Pjai Austin

Cravont Charleston

Marcellus Moore

Heat 2

Kyree King

Christian Miller

Kenny Bednarek

Ilias Garcia

Deron Dudley

Brendon Stewart

Tate Taylor

Maurice Gleaton

Heat 3

Noah Lyles

Tristyn Flores

Ronnie Baker

Kendal Williams

Lawrence Johnson

Brandon Carnes

Taylor Banks

Xavier Butler

Jordan Anthony

Heat 4

Nigel Green

Sam Blaskowski

Courtney Lindsey

Max Thomas

Christian Coleman

Demek Kemp

Brandon Hicklin

Dapriest Hogans

Men's 400m Dash (Prelims)

Heat 1

Tavon Underwood

Jonah Vigil

Khaleb McRae

Nathan Watson

Paul Dedewo

Justin Robinson

Elija Godwin

Demarius Smith

Bryce Deadmon

Heat 2

Wil London

Eli Hazlett

Johnnie Blockburger

Vernon Norwood

Will Sumner

Willington Wright

Quincy Wilson

Jenoah Mckiver

Jayden Horton-Mims

Heat 3

James Milholen

Brian Faust

William Jones

Johnny Goode

Anthony East

Chris Bailey

Randolph Ross

Michael Cherry

Jacory Patterson

Men's 800m (Prelims)

Heat 1

Shane Streich

Vincent Crisp

Bryce Hoppel

Colin Sahlman

William Cuthbertson

Luciano Fiore

Isaiah Harris

Sean Dolan

Heat 2

Lloyd Frilot

Abraham Alvarado

Daniel Watcke

Isaiah Jewett

Brandon Miller

Kyle Reinheimer

Bobby Poynter

Tinoda Matsatsa

Heat 3

Mehdi Yanouri

Cass Elliott

Patrick Tuohy

Josh Hoey

Cooper Lutkenhaus

Andrew Regnier

Christian Jackson

Jonah Hoey

Heat 4

Donavan Brazier

Collin Dylla

Shane Cohen

Brannon Kidder

Samuel Navarro

Christian Harrison

Camden Marshall

Craig Engels

Men's 1500m Run (Prelims)

Heat 1

Elliott Cook

Evan Dorenkamp

Wes Porter

Craig Engels

Abraham Alvarado

Isaac Basten

Jonah Koech

Josh Thompson

Abel Teffra

Ryan Schoppe

Hobbs Kessler

Ethan Strand

Heat 2

Eric Holt

Nathan Green

Sam Prakel

Cole Hocker

Benjamin Allen

Chris Caudillo

Henry Wynne

John Reniewicki

Joe Waskom

Brett Meyer

Reuben Reina

Heat 3

Austen Dalquist

Tanner Maier

Gary Martin

Liam Murphy

Luke Houser

Yared Nuguse

Jack Crull

Sair Salgado Fernandez

Vincent Ciattei

Sam Ellis

Waleed Suliman

Cooper Cawthra

Men's 10000m - Finals

Wil Smith

Anthony Camerieri

Bob Liking

James Mwaura

Chris Maxon

Joey Nokes

Turner Wiley

Jake Ritter

Drew Bosley

Aidan O'Gorman

Brian Barraza

Casey Clinger

Graham Blanks

Ahmed Muhumed

Grant Fisher

Woody Kincaid

Nico Young

Men's 110m Hurdles (Prelims)

Heat 1

Connor Schulman

Jamar Marshall

Christian Martin

Devontae Ford

Ja'kobe Tharp

Cordell Tinch

Demaris Waters

Heat 2

Freddie Crittenden

Zachary Extine

Robert Dunning

Eric Edwards

Parker Wormek

Joshua Parrish

Dylan Beard

Heat 3

Jamal Britt

Darius Brown

Ja'Qualon Scott

Edward Williams

Grant Holloway

Devion Wilson

Max Hairston

Heat 4

Trey Cunningham

Giovanni Wearing

Cameron Murray

Kendrick Smallwood

Parker Duskin

Bradley Franklin

Daniel Roberts

Blaise Atkinson

Men's 400m Hurdles (Prelims)

Heat 1

Mario Paul

Jason Parrish

Johnny Brackins

Matthew Wilkinson

Kody Blackwood

Rai Benjamin

Ja'Qualon Scott

Xavier Branker

Heat 2

Gabriel Singh

James Smith

Craig Allen

Bryce McCray

Jarrett Gentles

Trevor Bassitt

Aldrich Bailey

Khallifah Rosser

Heat 3

Reyte Rash

Drake Schneider

Ja-Van Poole

Noah-Cameron Langford

Jevon Williams

Christopher Robinson

Marcus Johnson

Caleb Dean

Men's 3000m Steeplechase (Prelims)

Heat 1

Benard Keter

Carson Williams

Isaac Updike

Joey Berriatua

Grant Bradley

Parker Stokes

Nathan Mountain

Caleb Jarema

Jackson Mestler

Kole Mathison

Evan Jager

Matthew Wilkinson

Benjamin Balazs

Julius Diehr

Anthony Rotich

Heat 2

Casey Comber

Yasin Sado

Alec Basten

Gable Sieperda

Jeret Gillingham

Duncan Hamilton

Daniel Michalski

Rob McManus

Jackson Shorten

Christian Noble

Derek Johnson

James Corrigan

Kenneth Rooks

Charles Harders

Brett Gardner

Men's Hammer Throw (final)

Rudy Winkler (New York Athletic Club) - 83.16

Daniel Haugh - 78.55

Tyler Williams (Garage Strength) - 78.30

Trey Knight - 78.15

Justin Stafford (Tracksmith) - 77.07

Tarik O'Hagan - 76.78

Kieran McKeag - 76.45

Jordan Geist (Iron Wood TC) - 76.30

Tanner Berg - 76.06

Alex Young - 76.02

Texas Tanner - 75.83

Kade McCall - 75.01

Women's Hammer Throw (final)

Brooke Andersen (Nike) - 79.29

Rachel Richeson - 78.80

Deanna Price (Nike) - 78.51

Janee Kassanavoid (Nike) - 76.42

Annette Echikunwoke - 75.48

Jillian Shippee - 73.79

Erin Reese (Velaasa) - 72.98

Jalani Davis - 71.53

Janeah Stewart (New York Athletic Club) - 71.53

Shelby Moran - 71.22

Emily Fink - 71.12

Men's Javelin Throw (final)

Curtis Thompson (Tracksmith) - 87.76

Marc Anthony Minichello - 82.65

Donavon Banks - 81.92

Dash Sirmon - 78.26

Women's Javelin Throw (final)

Madison Wiltrout - 60.03

Madelyn Harris - 59.12

Kelsi Oldroyd - 57.72

Sarah Blake - 57.63

Casey Bogues - 57.41

Evelyn Bliss - 57.06

Women's Heptathlon

Anna Hall (Adidas) - 7032

Michelle Atherley - 6425

Taliyah Brooks (Asics) - 6408

Allie Jones - 6367

Women's Long Jump (final)

Tara Davis-Woodhall - 7.07

Alexis Brown - 7.03

Claire Bryant (Adidas) - 6.96

Tacoria Humphrey - 6.94

Tionna Tobias - 6.94

Monae' Nichols (Puma) - 6.88

Alyssa Jones - 6.81

Quanesha Burks (FP Movement) - 6.80

Jasmine Moore (Puma) - 6.76

Jasmine Akins - 6.75

Where to watch the 2025 USATF Outdoor National Championships

The event will be broadcast on Peacock from July 31 to the concluding day, and on NBC only during the weekends. On Saturday, fans can watch their favorite athletes on NBC from 4 to 6 pm and on Peacock from 4 to 7 pm. On Sunday, NBC's timing will remain the same, but Peacock's broadcast will end at 6.

