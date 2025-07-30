USA Track and Field Championships 2025: Key dates, top athletes, prize money and storylines to watch

The USA Track and Field Championships 2025 are set to get underway this week and will feature some of the best athletes in the nation. Those who place at the nationals will automatically earn a spot at the 2025 World Championships in Tokyo later this year. Olympic stars such as Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and Noah Lyles are set to compete in what promises to be an exciting event. Here are the key dates, top athletes, storylines to watch, and the prize money break-down for the 2025 USA Track and Field Championships.

Ad

USA Track and Field Championships 2025: Key Dates

The 2025 USA Track and Field Championships will be held from July 31st to August 3rd at the Hayward Field in the University of Oregon. Day 1 will kick off with the Javelin Men's final, with the tournament's final events coming on August 3rd. Coverage of the event will happen on USATF TV.

Top athletes to watch

Sha'Carri Richardson will be competing at the national championships - Source: Getty

Olympic champion and the defending world champion Noah Lyles will be competing in Men's 100m and 200m events, looking to continue his great performances this season so far. Sha'Carri Richardson will also be competing at the nationals as the reigning champion just like Lyles, running in the women's 100m and 200m events. She will be competing against Olympic gold medalist Gabby Thomas, as well as Melissa Jefferson-Wooden.

Ad

Trending

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone will be competing in the 400 meters flat event instead of her usual 400m hurdles event, due to a scheduling issue with the 400m flat final and the hurdles semifinals overlapping.

Fred Kerley, Christian Coleman and Kenny Bednarek will also be competing against Lyles in the 100m and 200m events.

Storylines to watch at the USA Track and Field Championships 2025

Sha'Carri Richardson has had a decent start to her season so far, and despite being the Women's 100m world champion, she will be looking to secure her first podium finish of the season after finishing 9th at the Prefontaine Classic.

Ad

Meanwhile, Tara Davis-Woodhall, Lex Brown and Jasmine Moore will be competing in the Women's Long Jump in what is a star-studded event. Noah Lyles will also be looking to secure a record 5th U.S. 200m title. Josh Hoey, Bryce Hoppel, Donavan Brazier will all face off in the Men's 800m, with all three of them being some of the fastest athletes in the nation.

Prize Money break-down for the USA Track and Field Championships 2025

Here is the full prize money breakdown for the USA Track and Field Championships 2025:

Ad

1st place - $8,800

2nd place - $6,600

3rd place - $4,400

4th place - $3,300

5th place - $2,200

6th place - $1,100

7th place - $1,100

The USA Track and Field Championships 2025 is set to be one of the most exciting events in the nation ahead of the World Championships.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Harshvardhan Shankar Harshvardhan is a journalist who covers U.S Olympic sports like gymnastics, wrestling, and track and field at Sportskeeda. He took an interest in soccer at a young age, and grew up supporting Premier League club Chelsea. With over a year of experience in the field, he hopes to grow even more within the sports industry. Know More