"Still the same Noah Lyles"- When Olympian opened up on staying grounded after historic World Championships campaign

Noah Lyles opened up on remaining grounded despite becoming a three-time global champion at the 2023 World Athletics Championships. That year, he scripted history by winning gold in the 100m, 200m, and 4x100m relay, the first sprinter to achieve the treble since Usain Bolt accomplished in 2015.

Ad

Following his remarkable track season in 2023, he received the nomination for the Men’s World Athlete of the Year alongside other top athletes including Mondo Duplantis, Jakob Ingebrigtsen, Karsten Warholm and Neeraj Chopra among others.

Ahead of the awards in December, in an interview with World Athletics, Noah Lyles was asked if his historic feat had changed his attitude. To which, he strongly denied it, stating:

“I’m not different. I’m still the same Noah. If anything, I’m more hungry than before because I’ve proved to myself that I can do it, so now I’m even more eager to do it for next year. It’s almost like another fire has been ignited for next year.”

Ad

Trending

He went on to win the award in the men’s track events category. In the women’s track division, Kenya’s Faith Kipyegon received the recognition.

Notably, during the 2024 season, Noah Lyles achieved the biggest accomplishment of his career by becoming the Olympic gold medalist in the 100m. He also added a bronze medal in the 200m to his Olympic tally, having previously collected bronze in the same event at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Ad

Noah Lyles reflects on pulling out of latest 2025 race with World Championships in mind

: Noah Lyles at Adidas Atlanta City Games 2023 (Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Noah Lyles, who was set to compete in the 150m at the 2025 Adidas Atlanta City Games on May 17, withdrew from the event due to an ankle injury. He sustained the injury two weeks prior, and since it hadn’t fully recovered before the race, he decided to opt out. In an interview with NBC Sports, he explained his decision, stating:

Ad

“Unfortunately, I just got a really tight ankle. It just kind of surprised us, came around two weeks ago. We came here thinking that anything could happen, it could loosen up, but we're just like, it's not getting better. Let's just play it safe.”

With the 27-year-old already having two byes for the 2025 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo as the defending 100m and 200m champion, he and his team believed there was no need to rush the return to competition.

Last time when Lyles competed at the Atlanta City Games, he missed out on scripting history with a world-record performance, but breached the American record instead in the 150m with a 14.41s run, just behind Usain Bolt’s 14.35s.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhiruchi Rout Abhiruchi is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda, specializing in Athletics, Swimming, Gymnastics, and Wrestling among other sports. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has over 2 years of prior experience in the sports journalism sector.



Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy are Abhiruchi’s favorite Olympians. She began following them in 2018, and seeing their transformation from initially not wanting to play together to becoming the world's top-ranked men's doubles pair inspires her.



Track & Field excites Abhiruchi the most because of the diverse range of events involved in it. Neeraj Chopra's historic performance at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics stands as her favorite Olympic moment as it was India’s first gold in track and field events. She feels that focus should be placed on up-and-coming athletes to increase the coverage of Olympic sports during the off-season.



Abhiruchi applies journalistic principles learnt while pursuing her Bachelor’s degree by prioritizing first-hand information, cross-checking via multiple reliable sources, and fact-checking for accuracy. She follows reputed sources and numerous established athletes on social media platforms to remain updated.



When not reporting, Abhiruchi enjoys traveling and spending time with her family and friends. Know More