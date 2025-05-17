  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • Atlanta City Games 2025 Results: Wayde van Niekerk edged by Zharnel Hughes, Akani Simbine stays unbeaten in 100m, Tia Jones wins 100mH

Atlanta City Games 2025 Results: Wayde van Niekerk edged by Zharnel Hughes, Akani Simbine stays unbeaten in 100m, Tia Jones wins 100mH

By Abhiruchi Rout
Modified May 17, 2025 21:54 GMT
Wayde van Niekerk (C), Akani Simbine (L) and Tia Jones (R) were some of top performers at Atlanta City Games. PHOTO: Getty Images
Wayde van Niekerk (C), Akani Simbine (L) and Tia Jones (R) were some of top performers at Atlanta City Games. PHOTO: Getty Images

The 2025 Atlanta City Games saw professional athletes having a remarkable campaign at the Piedmont Park, taking place on May 17. The event featured track events such as 100m, 150m, 110/100m hurdles, 200m, while also included two field events for the pros in the pole vault and long jump categories.

Akani Simbine once again displayed his brilliance as he continued his 100m winning streak, with a wind-assisted (2.3 m/s) 9.86s run. This followed his strong performances at the Shanghai and Xiamen Diamond League meets and the Botswana Grand Prix.

In the men's 200m, South African star sprinter Wayde van Niekerk was edged out by Great Britain's Zharnel Hughes, who won the race with a swift 19.55s run (2.2 m/s). He finished ahead of Jereem Richards, who clocked 19.63s. Van Niekerk placed third with a time of 20.03s at the Atlanta City Games.

The star-studded women's 100m hurdles saw Tia Jones claim the top spot with a 12.36s run. The USA secured a 1-2-3 finish, with Grace Stark and Keni Harrison recording times of 12.39s and 12.44s, respectively. The race also featured Nadine Visser, Tobi Amusan, and Ackera Nugent, who finished fourth through sixth.

also-read-trending Trending

With this, let's look at the complete results of the pro events at the Adidas Atlanta City Games 2025 -

Men’s Pro Results at 2025 Adidas Atlanta City Games

Zharnel Hughes at Grand Slam Track - Miami - Source: Getty
Zharnel Hughes at Grand Slam Track - Miami - Source: Getty

100m

  1. Akani Simbine (RSA) - 9.86s
  2. Udodi Onwuzurike (NGR) - 10.05s
  3. Deandre Daley (JAM) - 10.12s

110m Hurdles

  1. Trey Cunningham (USA) - 13.16s
  2. Freddie Crittenden (USA) - 13.33s
  3. Orlando Bennet (JAM) - 13.55s

150m

  1. Ferdinand Omanyala (KEN) - 14.70s
  2. Terrence Jones (BAH) - 14.93s
  3. Matthew Boling (USA) - 15.15s

200m

  1. Zharnel Hughes (GBR) - 19.55s
  2. Jereem Richards (TTO) - 19.63s
  3. Wayde van Niekerk (RSA) - 20.03s

200m Hurdles

  1. Alison dos Santos (BRA) - 21.85s
  2. Caleb Dean (USA) - 22.30s
  3. Sean Burrell (USA) - 23.00s

Long Jump

  1. Carey McLeod (JAM) – 8.33m
  2. Mattia Furlani (ITA) – 8.28m
  3. Emanuel Archibald (JAM) – 8.22m

Pole Vault

  1. Matt Ludwig (USA) - 5.83m
  2. Austin Miller (USA) - 5.63m
  3. KC Lightfoot (USA) - 5.50m

Women’s Pro results at Adidas Atlanta City Games

Lynna Irby-Jackson at World Athletics Championships. Budapest 2023. - Source: Getty
Lynna Irby-Jackson at World Athletics Championships. Budapest 2023. - Source: Getty

100m

  1. Cambrea Sturgis (USA) - 10.98s
  2. McKenzie Long (USA) - 10.98s
  3. Celera Barnes (USA) - 11.01s

150m

  1. Favour Ofili (NGR) - 15.85s
  2. Tamari Davis (USA) - 16.14s
  3. Ashanti Moore (JAM) - 16.50s

100m Hurdles

  1. Tia Jones (USA) - 12.36s
  2. Grace Stark (USA) - 12.39s
  3. Keni Harrison (USA) - 12.44s

200m

  1. Lynna Irby-Jackson (USA) - 22.22s
  2. Tamara Clark (USA) - 22.71s
  3. Talitha Diggs (USA) - 22.79s
About the author
Abhiruchi Rout

Abhiruchi Rout

Abhiruchi is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda, specializing in Athletics, Swimming, Gymnastics, and Wrestling among other sports. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has over 2 years of prior experience in the sports journalism sector.

Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy are Abhiruchi’s favorite Olympians. She began following them in 2018, and seeing their transformation from initially not wanting to play together to becoming the world's top-ranked men's doubles pair inspires her.

Track & Field excites Abhiruchi the most because of the diverse range of events involved in it. Neeraj Chopra's historic performance at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics stands as her favorite Olympic moment as it was India’s first gold in track and field events. She feels that focus should be placed on up-and-coming athletes to increase the coverage of Olympic sports during the off-season.

Abhiruchi applies journalistic principles learnt while pursuing her Bachelor’s degree by prioritizing first-hand information, cross-checking via multiple reliable sources, and fact-checking for accuracy. She follows reputed sources and numerous established athletes on social media platforms to remain updated.

When not reporting, Abhiruchi enjoys traveling and spending time with her family and friends.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Abhiruchi Rout
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications