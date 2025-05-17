The 2025 Atlanta City Games saw professional athletes having a remarkable campaign at the Piedmont Park, taking place on May 17. The event featured track events such as 100m, 150m, 110/100m hurdles, 200m, while also included two field events for the pros in the pole vault and long jump categories.
Akani Simbine once again displayed his brilliance as he continued his 100m winning streak, with a wind-assisted (2.3 m/s) 9.86s run. This followed his strong performances at the Shanghai and Xiamen Diamond League meets and the Botswana Grand Prix.
In the men's 200m, South African star sprinter Wayde van Niekerk was edged out by Great Britain's Zharnel Hughes, who won the race with a swift 19.55s run (2.2 m/s). He finished ahead of Jereem Richards, who clocked 19.63s. Van Niekerk placed third with a time of 20.03s at the Atlanta City Games.
The star-studded women's 100m hurdles saw Tia Jones claim the top spot with a 12.36s run. The USA secured a 1-2-3 finish, with Grace Stark and Keni Harrison recording times of 12.39s and 12.44s, respectively. The race also featured Nadine Visser, Tobi Amusan, and Ackera Nugent, who finished fourth through sixth.
With this, let's look at the complete results of the pro events at the Adidas Atlanta City Games 2025 -
Men’s Pro Results at 2025 Adidas Atlanta City Games
100m
- Akani Simbine (RSA) - 9.86s
- Udodi Onwuzurike (NGR) - 10.05s
- Deandre Daley (JAM) - 10.12s
110m Hurdles
- Trey Cunningham (USA) - 13.16s
- Freddie Crittenden (USA) - 13.33s
- Orlando Bennet (JAM) - 13.55s
150m
- Ferdinand Omanyala (KEN) - 14.70s
- Terrence Jones (BAH) - 14.93s
- Matthew Boling (USA) - 15.15s
200m
- Zharnel Hughes (GBR) - 19.55s
- Jereem Richards (TTO) - 19.63s
- Wayde van Niekerk (RSA) - 20.03s
200m Hurdles
- Alison dos Santos (BRA) - 21.85s
- Caleb Dean (USA) - 22.30s
- Sean Burrell (USA) - 23.00s
Long Jump
- Carey McLeod (JAM) – 8.33m
- Mattia Furlani (ITA) – 8.28m
- Emanuel Archibald (JAM) – 8.22m
Pole Vault
- Matt Ludwig (USA) - 5.83m
- Austin Miller (USA) - 5.63m
- KC Lightfoot (USA) - 5.50m
Women’s Pro results at Adidas Atlanta City Games
100m
- Cambrea Sturgis (USA) - 10.98s
- McKenzie Long (USA) - 10.98s
- Celera Barnes (USA) - 11.01s
150m
- Favour Ofili (NGR) - 15.85s
- Tamari Davis (USA) - 16.14s
- Ashanti Moore (JAM) - 16.50s
100m Hurdles
- Tia Jones (USA) - 12.36s
- Grace Stark (USA) - 12.39s
- Keni Harrison (USA) - 12.44s
200m
- Lynna Irby-Jackson (USA) - 22.22s
- Tamara Clark (USA) - 22.71s
- Talitha Diggs (USA) - 22.79s