The 2025 Atlanta City Games saw professional athletes having a remarkable campaign at the Piedmont Park, taking place on May 17. The event featured track events such as 100m, 150m, 110/100m hurdles, 200m, while also included two field events for the pros in the pole vault and long jump categories.

Akani Simbine once again displayed his brilliance as he continued his 100m winning streak, with a wind-assisted (2.3 m/s) 9.86s run. This followed his strong performances at the Shanghai and Xiamen Diamond League meets and the Botswana Grand Prix.

In the men's 200m, South African star sprinter Wayde van Niekerk was edged out by Great Britain's Zharnel Hughes, who won the race with a swift 19.55s run (2.2 m/s). He finished ahead of Jereem Richards, who clocked 19.63s. Van Niekerk placed third with a time of 20.03s at the Atlanta City Games.

The star-studded women's 100m hurdles saw Tia Jones claim the top spot with a 12.36s run. The USA secured a 1-2-3 finish, with Grace Stark and Keni Harrison recording times of 12.39s and 12.44s, respectively. The race also featured Nadine Visser, Tobi Amusan, and Ackera Nugent, who finished fourth through sixth.

Trending

With this, let's look at the complete results of the pro events at the Adidas Atlanta City Games 2025 -

Men’s Pro Results at 2025 Adidas Atlanta City Games

Zharnel Hughes at Grand Slam Track - Miami - Source: Getty

100m

Akani Simbine (RSA) - 9.86s Udodi Onwuzurike (NGR) - 10.05s Deandre Daley (JAM) - 10.12s

110m Hurdles

Trey Cunningham (USA) - 13.16s Freddie Crittenden (USA) - 13.33s Orlando Bennet (JAM) - 13.55s

150m

Ferdinand Omanyala (KEN) - 14.70s Terrence Jones (BAH) - 14.93s Matthew Boling (USA) - 15.15s

200m

Zharnel Hughes (GBR) - 19.55s Jereem Richards (TTO) - 19.63s Wayde van Niekerk (RSA) - 20.03s

200m Hurdles

Alison dos Santos (BRA) - 21.85s Caleb Dean (USA) - 22.30s Sean Burrell (USA) - 23.00s

Long Jump

Carey McLeod (JAM) – 8.33m Mattia Furlani (ITA) – 8.28m Emanuel Archibald (JAM) – 8.22m

Pole Vault

Matt Ludwig (USA) - 5.83m Austin Miller (USA) - 5.63m KC Lightfoot (USA) - 5.50m

Women’s Pro results at Adidas Atlanta City Games

Lynna Irby-Jackson at World Athletics Championships. Budapest 2023. - Source: Getty

100m

Cambrea Sturgis (USA) - 10.98s McKenzie Long (USA) - 10.98s Celera Barnes (USA) - 11.01s

150m

Favour Ofili (NGR) - 15.85s Tamari Davis (USA) - 16.14s Ashanti Moore (JAM) - 16.50s

100m Hurdles

Tia Jones (USA) - 12.36s Grace Stark (USA) - 12.39s Keni Harrison (USA) - 12.44s

200m

Lynna Irby-Jackson (USA) - 22.22s Tamara Clark (USA) - 22.71s Talitha Diggs (USA) - 22.79s

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhiruchi Rout Abhiruchi is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda, specializing in Athletics, Swimming, Gymnastics, and Wrestling among other sports. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has over 2 years of prior experience in the sports journalism sector.



Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy are Abhiruchi’s favorite Olympians. She began following them in 2018, and seeing their transformation from initially not wanting to play together to becoming the world's top-ranked men's doubles pair inspires her.



Track & Field excites Abhiruchi the most because of the diverse range of events involved in it. Neeraj Chopra's historic performance at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics stands as her favorite Olympic moment as it was India’s first gold in track and field events. She feels that focus should be placed on up-and-coming athletes to increase the coverage of Olympic sports during the off-season.



Abhiruchi applies journalistic principles learnt while pursuing her Bachelor’s degree by prioritizing first-hand information, cross-checking via multiple reliable sources, and fact-checking for accuracy. She follows reputed sources and numerous established athletes on social media platforms to remain updated.



When not reporting, Abhiruchi enjoys traveling and spending time with her family and friends. Know More