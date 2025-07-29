"A whole different beast"- Justin Gatlin makes stance clear on why Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone’s new move for USA Outdoor Championship commands respect

Justin Gatlin expressed his thoughts on Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone opting to compete in a different event at the upcoming US National Championships. The American athlete confirmed her participation in the women's 400m at the National Championships, aiming to qualify for the World Championships.Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone made her season debut in the women's 400m hurdles and 400m at the Grand Slam track in Kingston. The Olympic gold medalist went out of her comfort zone and competed in the short sprints (100m and 100m hurdles) in the third edition of Grand Slam Track in Philadelphia.As athletes geared up for their respective National Championships in an attempt to qualify for the upcoming World Championships in September this year, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone was expected to continue her unbeaten streak in the women's 400m hurdles. However, to everyone's surprise, the Olympic gold medalist confirmed her entry in the women's 400m. Justin Gatlin weighed in on the American athlete's plan for the season and shared how it comes with a lot of pressure.Gatlin shared that since McLaughlin-Levrone has been unbeaten in the 400m hurdles for the past four years, along with six world records to her name, people will always have expectations for her to win regardless of the event. The former American track star shared that the 400m is a completely different race as compared to the 400m hurdles and lauded McLaughlin-Levrone for pushing herself out of her comfort zone.&quot;You got to realize that track comes with different pressures. Leading into the National or Big Championships and everyone is counting on you, everyone wants to see you win, everyone wants to see you break a record, that's what Sydney's at because she has done it so much in the 400m hurdles, she has dominated for so long, that's all we know. We always want her to win. But now she is going into a different event where to win that race, commands respect. It's a whole different beast,&quot; he said. (1:02:38 onwards)Furthermore, Gatlin shared that the pressure to sustain the victory in a different event can also generate a lot of pressure and nervousness in athletes who have also been dominant on the track.Justin Gatlin weighs in on Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone competing in different events and asserting her dominanceWorld Athletics Championships Oregon22 - Day Ten - Source: GettyJustin Gatlin weighed in on Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone going out of her comfort zone and competing in different events in the 2025 outdoor season in an episode on his podcast 'Ready Set Go' with Rodney Green. Gatlin was impressed by Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone's versatility and shared that she was prepared to take on the challenge.Moreover, Gatlin shared how competing in a variety of events takes a lot of hard work and a strong mindset.&quot;Sydney is once again on her reign of dominance. From the 400m hurdles to now dropping to 49 in the open 400m, she's handling business, bro... Anything Sydney gets into, she steps on that line. She is not coming half-cocked. She is coming to compete like an elite athlete of that discipline. When she did the 200m, I was like whoa!! Alright, she's ready,&quot; he said View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSydney McLaughlin-Levrone will be in action in the women's 400m at the US National Championships that are scheduled to begin on July 31, 2025.