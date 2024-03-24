A look at the complete list of Daton Fix's College Career performances ft. 4-time NCAA runner-up

Daton Fix, 2021 World Championships silver medalist and four-time NCAA Wrestling Championships runner-up has been one of Oklahoma State University’s stand-out athletes over the past seven years. Despite missing out on a national championship multiple times, Fix had proven himself as one of the best on the college wrestling circuit.

The 26-year-old made waves on the national circuit when he was just starting out, boasting an undefeated record for his high-school career alongside four state titles. He signed with Oklahoma in 2016, as the country's number one recruit.

In his debut for the Redshirts, Daton Fix was phenomenal, winning the 2017 Reno Tournament, beating multiple high-ranked opponents on his way to the title. He had a successful title defense in 2018 while also winning the Oklahoma City Open.

As a freshman for Oklahoma State in the 2019 season, Fix notched wins over multiple All-Americans early on. He ended the regular season as the country's top-ranked wrestler in the 133 pounds category. The post-season saw Fix claim his first Big 12 conference title before falling short to Nick Suriano in the NCAA Wrestling Championships final.

Daton Fix didn't compete on the collegiate circuit for the 2019-2020 season as he was preparing for the Olympic team trials. However, he was unable to compete in the tournament as he was banned by the USADA after returning a positive dope test for ostarine.

Upon his return in February 2021, Fix claimed the Cowboy Challenge title, before defending his Big 12 Conference title. However, he fell short at the NCAA finals once again, this time to Penn State’s Roman Bravo-Young. The 2021-2022 season was a similar story for Daton Fix as he won his third-individual Big 12 title, before losing to Bravo-Young once again at the nationals for his third runner-up finish.

In his 2022-2023 season, Fix claimed his fourth Big 12 win, accumulated a 100 career victories and Oklahoma State’s 15th four-time All-American with a fourth place finish at the 2023 NCAA Championship.

Expand Tweet

Daton Fix stumbles against Vito Arujau at the 2024 NCAA Wrestling Championships finals

Daton Fix has just notched another runner-up finish at the NCAA Wrestling Championships, this time after losing to Vito Arujau. Last year around, the two had faced each other in the semifinals of the event, with Arujau beating Oklahoma's star wrestler 11-3, pulling of a surprise upset.

This finals was the same story, with a closer scoreline. The first period of their finals went scoreless, with Fix opting to start the second period, and managed to grab onto a 2-1 lead.

However, a stunning takedown in the third period from Arujau once again denied Fix his national championship title, with the final score reading 5-3 in favor of the former.

By reaching the final of this year's NCAA Wrestling Championships, Fix became the first-ever five-time All-American in Oklahoma State University's history.