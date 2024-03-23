Daton Fix has become the first 5-time All-American in Oklahoma State's NCAA history after he beat Evan Frost in the 133lbs quarterfinals to advance to the semifinals of the 2024 NCAA Wrestling Championship.

Fix was seeded No. 1 in the 133-pound category and had a perfect start to his campaign yesterday. He secured an emphatic win over Dyson Dunham in the first round with a 17-2 technical fall. After dominating for seven minutes, the Oklahoma wrestler continued his winning pursuit in the round of 16.

Fix raced to a 5-4 victory to secure a place in the semifinals, where he met No. 8 Evan Frost today. He was 2-0 up already over Frost this season, and after 10 minutes of wrestling, improved the record to 3-0. Although the match went into extra time, Fix continued to attack with flurries of takedown attempts.

He was ultimately handed a place in the semifinals, becoming a 5x All-American in the process. Fix is the first to achieve this feat in Oklahoma State University's history.

Daton Fix will face Dylan Ragusin in the semifinals. Speaking with the media after the race, he expressed that he was there to win, and ready to do everything for that.

"Everybody wants to win here. It's a national tournament. I'm prepared for whatever happens," he said (via NCAA Wrestling).

Daton Fix wins 5th Big 12 conference

Summer Youth Olympic Games -Daton Fix in action

Daton Fix became the first and only wrestler ever to win five Big 12 championships on March 10th after defeating Evan Frost in the finals by a score of 8-5. He has won the previous 4 titles in 2019, 2021, 2022 and 2023.

After the victory, the 26-year-old expressed that he was grateful and proud to be a 'cowboy'. He told Pistols Firing Blog in an interview:

"I’m just grateful. Grateful to be here. Grateful to be a Cowboy. Any time you can do something that’s never been done here at Oklahoma State, you know it’s a big deal. I’m proud to be a Cowboy. I love it. I love it here. I love the fans. It’s a good time."

Daton Fix is in his 7th and final year at Oklahoma State but hasn't won any NCAA Wrestling Championship yet. He has silver medal finishes in 2019, 2021 and 2022, and hopes to improve that to gold in his final year.