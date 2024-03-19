NCAA Wrestling Championships 2024: 5 wrestlers to watch out for ft. Carter Starocci, Daton Fix

The 2024 NCAA Wrestling Championships will start on March 21 in Kansas City. With over 47 athletes wrestling for the ultimate title, it will be a spectacular weekend inside the T-Mobile Center. While there are a few favorites, none can be ruled out.

The most unpredictable will be the 125lbs weight class this year with seven wrestlers ranked No.1 in the season. Similar competition can be seen in 149 lbs as 4x NCAA Champion Yianni Diakomihalis is no longer in the field. As for other weight classes, the top seeds remain the favorite. Let's take a look at the top 5 wrestlers to watch out for, who could throw some surprises as well.

Top 5 wrestlers to watch out at 2024 NCAA Wrestling Championships

2024 NCAA Wrestling Championships' 133lbs No.1 seed Daton Fix in action

#5 Matt Ramos

While Matt Ramos has been placed No. 4 seed in the 125 pounds, he will be the top wrestler to watch out in the discipline. The Purdue wrestler shocked everyone in 2023 after he pinned down the 3x National Champion Spencer Lee during the NCAA National Championship finals.

If that wasn't enough, Ramos handed Lee his first loss in 59 matches. While he lost the finals later, he will be the most feared in 125lbs given his ability to beat anyone, of any caliber.

#Jesse Mendez

Jesse Mendez has been placed as the top seed in the 141 pounds, and deservedly so. The Ohio State wrestler is coming back from winning the Big Ten title at 141 pounds despite being deemed as the underground. Mendez upset Nation's No.1 Beau Bartlett, continuously attacking the champion for seven minutes before securing a takedown in the last moments.

The sophomore wrestler was crowned Big Ten champion with a score of 4-1 over Bartlet. He has a record of 24-2 in 2024 season and will be the one to watch out for. Bartlett has been seeded No. 2 behind the Big Ten champion and could be a much more interesting matchup this time.

#3 Aaron Brooks

Aaron Brooks needs no introduction. The 23-year-old is a U23 World Champion and US National champion as well. Brooks is seeded No. 1 in 197 pounds and has a chance to become 4x NCAA Champion, only sixth to do so.

The 3x NCAA Champion is coming on the back of impressive performances in the Big Ten Wrestling Championships, winning his fourth title on March 11. Brooks improved his record to 17-0 with the victory and is highly likely to remain undefeated.

# Daton Fix

Daton Fix has been seeded No. 1 in the 133 pounds and will be a heavy favorite to win the 2024 NCAA Wrestling Championships in his final collegiate year. The 26-year-old was recently named NCAA Wrestler of the Week as well after writing a new chapter in the program's history.

Fix became the first wrestler to win the Big 12 Championship five times last week. He defeated Evan Frost of Iowa State in the finals by 8-5 courtesy of brisk takedowns early on in the match.

# Cartor Starocci

Who doesn't know Carter Starocci? The 3x NCAA Champion will be an absolute favorite in the 174 lbs with no competition in sight for the Penn State wrestler. While his team won its second consecutive Big Ten Championship last week, Starocci didn't compete after taking two injury defaults.

However, the No. 9 seed of 174lbs has been declared fit for NCAA Wrestling Championships 2024. If so, barring Virginia Tech's Mekhi Lewis, Starocci will be the favorite to breeze past other opponents to clinch his 4th NCAA Wrestling Championship.