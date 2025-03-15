"Aimee wasn’t hearing it" - When Simone Biles opened up on coach Aimee Boorman's encouraging words following her struggles on bars

Simone Biles has enjoyed a successful career so far by clinching multiple all-around titles. However, she has always been vocal about her struggle with bars.

The legendary gymnast once reflected on her fight with the bars, stating they didn't come as naturally to her as the other events. She highlighted that her short stature and small hands made bars difficult when transitioning to the high bar, which she referred to as a "crazy daredevil move."

In her autobiography Courage to Soar, which was published in 2016, Biles reflected on the moment when she expressed her frustration with coach Boorman. However, coach Boorman showed unwavering confidence in her prodigy and made her realize her potential of winning all-around titles only after she mastered all four apparatuses.

“I’m just not good at bars,” I complained to Aimee one day," Biles wrote. "Aimee wasn’t hearing it. 'You might not feel as sure of yourself on bars as you do in your other events, but you can still do a great bar routine,' she assured me. Then she added, 'You have the ability to go as far as you can dream, Simone. You’re good enough to be a champion all-around gymnast, but you’re going to need to master all four events to get there.'”

Simone Biles has never won an Olympic medal in the bars events.

Aimee Boorman was Simone Biles' longtime coach and led her to World championships and Olympic medals

Simone Biles of the United States and her coach Aimee Boorman at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo via Getty Images)

Simone Biles was coached by Aimee Boorman from the start of her gymnastics journey as an eight-year-old. Biles was trained by Boorman at the World Champions Centre, an elite level training facility in Spring, Texas, set up by her adoptive parents, Ronald and Nellie. Under coach Boorman's guidance, the American bagged multiple Olympic and World Championships medals.

Biles secured the world championships all-around titles in three consecutive editions while training under Boorman in the years 2013, 2014, and 2015. Her longtime coach helped her secure four U.S. all-around first-place medals. Boorman also joined the American gymnast when she made her debut at the Olympics, representing the nation at the 2016 edition in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

On her Olympic debut, Simone Biles bagged five medals, including four gold medals in team, all-around, vault, and floor and one bronze medal in the balance beam event, following which the coach-student duo parted their ways on mutual terms.

