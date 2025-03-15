Simone Biles and husband Jonathan Owens rock cowboy outfits as they watch the Houston Rodeo

Simone Biles and her husband, Jonathan Owens, showed off their cowboy outfits during their visit to watch the Houston Rodeo. The couple recently returned from a romantic honeymoon in South Africa.

Biles and Owens have been together since 2020 after meeting through a dating app called Raya. After dating each other for almost three years, they got married on April 22, 2023, at a courthouse in Houston, Texas. Since then, the couple have been each other's biggest supporters.

The duo is frequently seen sharing frequent updates with each other on social media. Most recently, Biles shared a glimpse of them visiting the Houston Rodeo on her Instagram story, uploading a mirror selfie where they donned stylish cowboy outfits.

The gymnast wore a fashionable multi-colored crop top paired with a white mini skirt and enhanced the look with cowboy boots. Owens, on the other hand, donned an all-black outfit, and both of them wore cowboy hats. The story's caption read:

"Yeeeehawww baby."

Owens' Instgram story

Following this, Owens shared some glimpses of the match at the stadium.

Jonathan Owens' Instagram story

A few days back, Biles and Owens shared constant updates from their honeymoon, showcasing the quality time they spent together. From romantic dinners and adventurous outings to beachside fun, the couple documented their trip on social media.

Simone Biles made her feelings known about getting a tattoo for her husband, Jonathan Owens

After having a successful Paris Olympics campaign in 2024, Simone Biles launched the second edition of the Gold Over America Tour. Amid this, she appeared in an interview with Access Hollywood, where she opened up about getting a tattoo of her husband's initials on her finger. Revealing that Owens wasn't aware of this, she said that it was a gesture of love and that she wanted to surprise him with it.

"It's very sentimental and he (Jonathan Owens) also has an 'S' on his ring finger as just an ode to me. He loves me so much and I love him and I knew that it would be such a big surprise. I actually called him the other day because we tattoed in Arizona after the show literally two days ago," Simone Biles said.

She added:

"I wanted to surprise him because he already got his and I kept telling him no I'm not doing it. So he actually woke up in the middle of the night and I had just landed in San Francisco and he was like "I am going to cry.'"

Simone Biles solidified her legacy in gymnastics by becoming the most decorated gymnast of all time after winning four medals at the Paris Olympics, including three gold and a silver medal.

