All the celebrities who will compete at the London Marathon ft. Adam Woodyatt and Alastair Cook

The 2025 London Marathon is scheduled to take place on April 27, and as always, the event will feature some of the world's best runners. Joining them will be some famous names, as actors, musicians, and influencers test their marathon abilities.

One of the best known participants of the 2025 London Marathon will be actor Adam Woodyatt. The 56-year-old is best known for his portrayal of Ian Beale on the hit BBC soap opera EastEnders, and he will now be showcasing his skill on the roads.

Other famous actors fans will witness in action include Craig Parkinson, Kedar Williams-Stirling, and Randall Park, amongst others.

Alongside actors, the 2025 London Marathon will also feature some sporting legends trying out their talents in running. Alastair Cook, who is considered to be one of the greatest opening batsmen in Test cricket, will be competing at the event on Sunday. Joining him will be the likes of English footballer Danny Mills and swimmer Michael Jamieson.

Here is the full list of the celebrities who will be in action at the 2025 London Marathon:

Actors

Adam Woodyatt (EastEnders)

Alexandra Burke (singer and actor)

Clara Francis

Craig Parkinson (Line of Duty, Grace)

Jack Greenlees (Shetland, Joan)

Kedar Williams-Stirling (Sex Education)

Kelly Brook (also model and TV personality)

Kimberley Hart-Simpson (Coronation Street)

Lisa McGrillis (Rivals, Sex Education)

Patina Miller (Sister Act, Pippin)

Randall Park

Sam Heughan (Outlander)

Stephen Mangan (also TV presenter)

Thomas Law (EastEnders)

Tony Audenshaw (Emmerdale)

Sporting Stars

Chris Newton (former Olympic cyclist)

Danny Mills (former footballer)

Darren Randolph (football goalkeeper)

Gary Rowett (football manager)

Jack Wilshere (former footballer)

James Rodwell (former rugby player)

Jamie Jones-Buchanan (former rugby league player)

Jody Morris (former footballer)

John Terry (former footballer)

Leonardo Bonucci (former footballer)

Michael Jamieson (former Olympic swimmer)

Shane McGuigan (boxing coach)

Sir Alastair Cook (former cricket captain)

Sir Andrew Strauss (former cricket captain)

Sir Jason Kenny (former Olympic cyclist)

Stef Reid (former Paralympic athlete)

Steve Sidwell (former footballer)

Reality TV Stars

Baasit Siddiqui (Gogglebox)

Dr. Amos Ogunkoya (The Traitors)

Emon Choudhury (Race Across the World)

Jake Quickenden (singer and TV personality)

Joe Sugg (social media personality)

Kitty Scott-Claus (RuPaul's Drag Race UK)

Michael Griffiths (Love Island)

Ollie Proudlock (Made in Chelsea)

Spencer Matthews (Made in Chelsea)

Stephen Webb (Gogglebox)

Stevie Bradley (Love Island)

Suzanne Shaw (TV personality and singer)

Musicians

Harry Judd (McFly)

Rou Reynolds (Enter Shikari)

Comedians

Helen Thorn

Jack Skipper

Paul Tonkinson

Rob Deering

Romesh Ranganathan

Shabaz Ali

Influencers

Candice Brathwaite (fitness writer and broadcaster)

Courtney Clare (fitness influencer)

Dr Alex George (TV personality and presenter)

2025 London Marathon: How to watch

Fans excited to watch the 2025 London Marathon live will have plenty of options for a live stream of the race. Those located in the UK can catch the action on BBC One, BBC Two, and the BBC iPlayer. Meanwhile, running enthusiasts in the USA, Canada, and Australia can watch the event live on FloTrack.

Outside of celebrity runners, the field for the upcoming marathon will feature some incredible elite runners. On the men's end, the line up includes the legendary Eliud Kipchoge, defending champion Alexander Mutiso Munyao, and Paris Olympics champion Tamirat Tola.

Meanwhile, the women's field will be just as competitive. The most anticipated face-off for the race will take place between Tigist Assifa and Sifan Hasan as the two battle for victory. Giving them a tough fight will be the likes of Vivian Cheruiyot, Joyciline Jepkosgei, Alemu Megertu and more.

Overall, the 2025 London Marathon will feature 56,000 participants, making the race one of the biggest sporting events of the year.

