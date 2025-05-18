Big 10 Track and Field Championships 2025: Day 02 results, highlights, team score, and more

The 2025 Big 10 Track and Field Championships are underway and they've delivered some fantastic performances so far. On Saturday, May 17, fans were treated to multiple exciting finals, with Oregon and Nebraska close on each other's heels in the men's team standings, while Illinois dominated the women's team standings at the end of the day.
For Nebraska, the standout performers of the day were field athletes Tyus Wilson and Cade Moran. Wilson was in action in the men's high jump, where he registered a mark of 2.21m for the win. Behind him, Kamyren Garrett and Elias Gerald achieved a 2.14 to round out the top three.
Meanwhile, Moran was competing in the men's shot put event at the Big Ten Track and Field Championships. The youngster registered a personal best throw of 19.90m to take silver behind Wisconsin’s Jason Swarens.
For Oregon, Benjamin Balazs was the saviour of the day, clinching a whopping 10 points for the team after his dominant victory in the men's 3000m steeplechase.
Meanwhile, for the Illinois women's team at the Big 10 Track and Field Championships, Tacoria Humphrey was the biggest star on Saturday. Competing in the long jump, the senior recorded a mark of 6.59m, outdoing the previous meet record of 6.55m set by Iowa’s Jahisha Thomas.
Big 10 Track and Field Championships 2025: Full results from Day 2
Here are the full results from the Big 10 Track and Field Championships Day 2:
Men's Decathlon
- Rafael Raap - 7572
- Jami Schlueter - 7418
- Garrett Messer - 7404
- Koby Kessler - 7303
- Brayden Bergkamp - 7221
- Sal Capaldo - 7193
- Dylan Terryberry - 7140
- Aiden Carter - 7058
- Adria Navajon - 6819
- Logan Sandlin - 6807
Men's Long Jump
- Charles Godfred - 8.05
- DJ Fillmore - 7.68
- Kavian Kerr - 7.59
- Till Steinforth - 7.58
- Cheikh M'Baye - 7.57
- Safin Wills - 7.54
- Prestin Artis - 7.47
- Precious Opinion - 7.37
- John McNeil - 7.37
- Allan Hunter - 7.34
Men's High Jump
- Tyus Wilson - 2.21
- Kamyren Garrett - 2.14
- Elias Gerald - 2.14
- Bode Gilkerson 2.14
- Isaac Osifo - 2.11
- Shaun Miller, Jr - 2.06
- Brady Schultz - 2.06
- Desire Tonye Nyemeck - 2.06
- Mason Kooi - 2.06
- Deepak Laungani - 2.01
Men's Shot Put
- Jason Swarens - 20.53
- Cade Moran - 19.90
- Kobe Lawrence - 19.42
- Maxwell Otterdahl - 19.18
- Joshua Huisman - 18.88
- Andrew Stone - 18.82
- Dylan Lambrecht - 18.74
- Dillon Morlock - 18.56
- William Rezny - 18.39
- Isaiah Schafer - 18.30
Women's Long Jump
- Tacoria Humphrey - 6.59
- Sydney Johnson - 6.28
- Sophia Beckmon - 6.16
- Paige Floriea - 6.14
- Lishanna Ilves - 6.14
- Velecia Williams - 6.12
- Darby Thomas.- 6.10
- Alyssa Hope - 6.07
- Sydnee Burr - 6.06
- Sofia Cosculluela - 5.99
Women's Discus Throw
- Kalynn Meyer - 58.29
- Anthonett Nabwe - 55.36
- Taylor Kesner - 54.76
- Reese Garland - 54.60
- Lyvante Su'emai - 54.38
- Ashley Erasmus - 53.37
- Kellyn Kortemeyer - 52.99
- Amelia Flynt - 52.45
- Karyssa Owens - 50.99
- Morgan Graham - 50.60
Men's 3000m Steeplechase
- Benjamin Balazs - 8:40.93
- Caleb Jarema - 8:42.53
- Sergio Del Barrio - 8:42.67
- Andrew Nolan -8:42.88
- Cole Raymond - 8:46.87
- Luke Knepp - 8:47.03
- Isaac Briggs - 8:47.20
- Nick Gilles - 8:47.40
- Emmett Gerres - 8:48.10
- Caleb Williams - 8:48.63
Women's 3000m Steeplechase
- Katelyn Stewart-Barnett - 9.42:78
- Maggie Liebich - 9:48.84
- Isabelle Schmitz - 9:57.56
- Katie Clute - 9:57.98
- Zoie Dundon - 9:58.45
- Madaline Ullom - 10:03.01
- Mia Kane - 10:08.95
- Sam Poglitsch - 10:10.52
- Ailish Hawkins - 10:10.63
- Katie Castelli - 10:15.78
Big 10 Track and Field Championships 2025: Team standings as of Saturday, May 17
Here are what the team standings for the Big 10 Track and Field Championships looked like at the end of day 2.
Big 10 Track and Field Championships Men's Standings:
1. Oregon - 65
2. Nebraska - 62
3. Minnesota - 39
4. Washington - 35
5. Illinois - 27
6. Iowa - 19
7. Wisconsin - 17
8. Michigan - 15
9. Indiana - 14
10. Rutgers - 13
11. Michigan State - 10
12. Ohio State - 8
13. USC - 7
14. Penn State/Purdue/ UCLA - 6
- Maryland - 0
Big 10 Track and Field Championships Women's Standings -
1. Illinois - 40
2. Minnesota - 38
3. Nebraska - 28
4. Oregon - 25
5. UCLA - 20
6. Penn State - 19
7. Wisconsin - 16
8. Michigan State - 11
9. USC - 9
10. Washington - 8
11. Rutgers - 5
12. Iowa/Maryland - 4
14. Michigan - 3
15. Indiana - 2
16. Purdue - 1
- Ohio State - 0