Big 10 Track and Field Championships 2025: Day 01 results, highlights, team score, and more 

The 2025 Big 10 Track and Field Championships is underway at the University of Oregon at the Hayward Field, commencing on May 16 and concluding on May 18.

Day 1 of the championships witnessed dominant performances from Minnesota's athletes as they took the lead in both the men's and women's overall team standings.

Multiple events, including the men's hammer throw, men's pole vault, shot put, high jump, took place on the first day of the championships. It featured athletes, like Tristan McGarrah, who won the men's pole vault event Andreas Hantson, who showcased dominance in the semi-finals of the decathlon high jump; and more.

Here are the results of day 1 of the Big 10 Track and Field Championships 2025.

Results of Day 1 of the Big 10 Track and Field Championships 2025

Decathlon 100m

Koby Kessler - 10.69s Sal Capaldo- 10.83s Jami Sclueter - 10.87s Luke Noland - 10.91s Garrett Messer - 10.99s Adria Navajon - 11.05s

Men's Hammer Throw (Final)

Kostas Zaltos - 77.67 Angelos Mantzouranis - 75.11 Kris Emig - 70.04 Ryan Johnson - 69.94 Sean Mockler - 68.27 Eli Winter- 66.64

Heptathlon 100m hurdles

Melissa Wullschleger - 13.49 Sydney Johnson - 13.61 Kennedy Martinson- 13.71 Carlee Rochford - 13.83 Pauline Bikembo - 13.86 Angelina Amefia - 13.86

Decathlon Long Jump

Adria Navajon - 7.37 Koby Kessler - 7.37 Andreas Hantson 7.32- Luke Noland- 7.16 Aiden Carter - 7.12 Rafael Raap - 6.99

Heptahlon High Jump

Kyla Saleh - 1.78 Annika Williams - 1.78 Maddie Pitts - 1.72 Lucie Kienast - 1.69 Sydney Johnson - 1.66

Men's Pole Vault

Cody Johnson - 5.64m Nico Morales - 5.19m

Decathlon Shot Put

Garrett Messer - 13.95 Rafeal Raap - 13.81 Oliver Thorner - 13.74 Dylan Terryberry - 13.68 Jami Schlueter - 13.66

Heptathlon Shot Put

Clare McNamara - 14.67 Annika Williams - 14.15 Melissa Wullschleger -13.74 Grace Parsons - 13.33 Lucie Kienast - 12.99

Women's Hammer Throw

Anthonett Nabwe - 69.85 Phethisang Makhethe - 68.66 Chloe Lindeman - 67.89 Hadley Streit - 65.65 Chioma Njoku - 65.15

Decathlon High Jump

Andreas Hantson - 2.05 Koby Kessler - 2.02 Sal Capaldo - 1.96 Brayden Bergkamp - 1.93 Rafael Raap - 1.90

Heptathlon 200m

Maddie Pitts - 23.77 Sydney Johnson- 23.86 Jalen Elrod- 23.91 Favor Wanjoku - 24.09 Lucie Kienast -24.43

Decathlon 400m

Garrett Messer - 48.69 Logan Sandlin - 49.31 Jami Schlueter - 49.55 Sal Capaldo - 49.68 Arthur Katahdin - 49.69

Men's 400m hurdles (1st round)

Johnny Brackins - 50.00 Yougendy Mauricette- 50.37 Bryce Tucker - 50.79 Isaac Lewis - 50.79 Ahmed Khadar- 50.86

Women's 400m hurdles (1st round)

Savannah Sutherland - 56.29 Sidney Green - 57.91 Dyandra Gray - 57.95 Sonia Virk - 58.16 Nonah Waldron - 59.16

Men's 200m (1st round)

Cameron Miller - 20.12 Garrett Kaalund- 20.16 Trelee Banks - 20.44 Max Thomas - 20.45 Devin Augustine - 20.47

Men's Javelin Throw (1st round)

Arthur Petersen - 78.91 Mike Stein - 77.41 Dash Sirmon - 75.77 Keyshawn Strachan - 63.34 Pat Vialva - 70.81

Women's 200m (1st round)

Samirah Moody - 22.73 Madison Whyte - 22.90 Dajaz Defrand - 22.92 Taylor Snaer - 22.97 Jassani Carter - 22.98

Men's 1500m (1st round)

Rheinhardt Harrison - 3:42.27 Adam Spencer - 3:42.39 Evan Dorenkamp - 3:42.88 Brendan Herger - 3:43.14 Liam Newhart - 3:43.19

Women's 1500m (1st round)

Silan Ayyildiz - 4:15.52 Mia Barnett - 4:15.91 Amina Maatoug - 4:16.42 Madaline Ullom - 4:17.40 Kileigh Kane - 4:17.42

Men's 10,000m

Evan Jenkins - 29:24.48 Aiden Smith - 29:24.65 Evan Bisgop - 29:25.13 Evan Burke - 29:26.10 Aver Iverson - 29:27.08

Women's 10,000m

Diana Cherotich - 32:00.48 Florence Caron - 32:32.55 Sophia Toti - 32:58.91 Ali Weimer - 33:03.78 Ali Bainbridge - 33:24.07

Team scores on Day 1 of the Big 10 Track and Field Championships

Day 1 of the Big 10 Track and Field Championships concluded with Minnesota on top, with the university's men's team attaining 28 points and the women's getting 20 to lead the overall team standings.

In the men's competition, the second and third positions are taken by Oregon (27 points) and Washington (25 points). Meanwhile, the women's team witnessed Penn State take second place with 14 points and Illinois third with 10 points.

