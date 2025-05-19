Big 10 Track and Field Championships 2025: Day 03 results, highlights, team score, and more

The 2025 Big 10 Track and Field Championships have come to a close. After three days of intense action, it was Oregon who emerged victorious in the men's team standings, while USC took the honors in the women's events.

On Sunday, May 18, the standout races of the day were undoubtedly the men's and women's 5000m. Simeon Birnbaum took the win in the men's race with a meet record of 13:31.87, while Silan Ayyildiz clocked a meet record of 15:37.11 for the women's title.

Elsewhere at the Big 10 Track and Field Championships, Amanda Moll put on a fantastic performance on the field end of things. The pole vaulter registered a meet record and personal best of 4.78m to clinch the win, finishing ahead of teammate Hannah Moll and Rutugers’ Chloe Timberg.

Big 10 Track and Field Championships 2025: Full results from day 3

Here are the full reusults from the third day of action at the Big 10 Track and Field Championships:

Women's Javelin Throw

Maddie Harris - 58.38 Jana van Schalkwyk - 56.24 Elizabeth Korczk - 55.25 Emma Yungeberg - 53.08 Kohana Nakato - 50.76 Taylor Kesner - 49.91 Jenessa Ruder - 49.12 Leonie Troeger - 49.03 Ashley Schroeder - 48.68 Audrey Friedman - 47.01

Men's Triple Jump

Viktor Morozov - 15.63 Safin Wills - 15.60 Donovan Anderson - 15.58 Trevontay Smith - 15.52 Tim Luebbert - 15.38 Tianhao Wei -15.37 Terrence Sweetman - 15.09 Waukeem Walters - 15.04 Hakeem Ford - 14.93 Precious Opinion - 14.76

Women's Pole Vault

Amanda Moll - 4.78 Hannah Moll - 4.58 Chloe Timberg - 4.38 Tori Thomas- 4.28 Katerina Adamiec - 4.28 Ka'Leila Abrille - 4.28 Avril Wilson - 4.18 Gabriella Recce - 4.18 Emma Keating - 4.18 Jacelyn Neighbors - 4.03

Women's Triple Jump

Ryann Porter - 13.55 Cassandra Atkins - 13.39 Daniela Wamokpego - 13.36 Diarra Sow - 13.27 Brooke Moore - 13.14 Jeanne Le Goff - 12.93 Faith Bethea - 12.81 Tolulope Akinduro - 12.64 Velecia Williams - 12.53 Sydnee Burr - 12.49

Men's Discus Throw

Michael Pinckney - 60.11 Joseph White - 59.80 Maxwell Otterdahl - 59.12 Aidan Elbettar - 58.25 Cade Moran - 57.59 Tanner Watson - 57.15 Zane Forist - 56.97 Jake Schaefer - 56.01 Racquil Broderick - 55.09 Reece Ihenacho - 54.62

Women's High Jump

Jenna Rogers - 1.84 Rose Yeboah - 1.84 Maria Arboleda - 1.81 Valentina Fakrogha - 1.81 Karsyn Leeling - 1.81 Brooklyn Millee - 1.75 Gabriella Newman - 1.75 Hannah Riolo - 1.75 Amaya Ugarte - 1.75 Riley Masten - 1.70

Men's 4x100m Relay

Minnesota - 38.54 USC - 38.79 Purdue - 39.08 Iowa - 39.13 Ohio State - 39.64 Indiana - 39.79 Michigan - 39.87 Maryland - 40.31 Oregon - 40.34 Nebraska - 40.59

Women's 4x100m Relay

USC - 43 UCLA - 43.62 Ohio State - 43.84 Illinois - 43.98 Oregon - 44.39 Michigan - 44.55 Purdue - 55.04 Nebraska - 45.10 Indiana - 45.27 Maryland - 45.51

Men's 1500m

Adam Spencer - 3:53.18 Nathan Green - 3:53.25 Simeon Birnbaum - 3:53.38 Trent McFarland - 3:53.82 Brendan Herger - 3:54.21 Rheinhardt Harrison - 3:54.31 Rhys Hammond - 3:54.81 Liam Newhart - 3:54.85 Koitatoi Kidali - 3:54.90 Evan Dorenkamp - 3:56.60

Women's 1500m

Sophie O'Sullivan - 4:11.66 Silan Ayyildiz - 4:13.35 Mia Barnett - 4:13.40 Amina Maatoug - 4:14.93 Rachel Forsyth - 4:15.70 Kileigh Kane - 4:15.71 Halle Hill - 4:15.97 Berlyn Schutz - 4:16.54 Ada Rand - 4:16.71 Mia Cochran - 4:17.30

Men's 110m Hurdles

Giovanni Wearing - 13.46 Kai Graves-Blanks - 13.51 Johnny Brackins - 13.54 Spencer Brown 13.68 Di'Niko Bates - 13.78 Christian Martin - 13.82 Braxton Brann.- 13.98

Women's 100m Hurdles

Aaliyah McCormick - 12.86 Yanla Ndjip-Nyemeck - 13.04 Nonah Waldron - 13.05 Maja Maunsbach - 13.25 Celeste Polzonetti - 13.33 Janela Spencer - 13.37 Zoe Sullivan - 13.39 Olivia Powell - 13.52 Sofia Cosculluela - 13.62

Women's Shot Put

Abria Smith - 17.95 Elizabeth Tapper - 17.65 Ashley Erasmus - 17.60 Kalynn Meyer - 17.43 Kaia Tupu-South - 17.33 Lacey Stringer - 17.31 Makayla Hunter - 17.15 Kellyn Kortemeyer - 16.87 Jessica Stieb - 16.43 Wisdom Williams - 16.19

Men's 400m

William Jones - 45.39 Jalen Williams - 45.61 Edidiong Udo - 45.78 Jake Palermo - 46.04 Jacob Andrews - 46.11 Landon Fontenot - 46.12 Tyrese Miller - 46.46 Gabriel Clement II - 46.52 Josh Pugh - 47.04

Women's 400m

Madison Whyte - 51.40 Yemi John - 51.53 Damaris Mutunga - 52.20 Ella Clayton - 53 Kayla McBride - 53.37 Christine Mallard - 53.61 Alexia Smith - 53.70 Maya Valmon - 53.82

Men's 100m

Kalen Walker - 10.17 Eddie Nketia - 10.18 Trelee Banks - 10.26 Max Thomas - 10.33 Ajani Dwyer - 10.34 Rodrick Pleasant - 10.36 Devin Augustine - 10.37 Kavian Kerr - 10.53

Women's 100m

Samirah Moody - 11.13 Dajaz Defrand - 11.18 Jassani Carter - 11.18 Leah Bertrand - 11.20 Brianna Selby - 11.33 Darby Thomas - 11.39 Olivia Pace - 11.45 Taylor Snaer - 11.45 QLia Love - 11.48

Men's 800m

Allon Clay - 1:47.93 Matthew Erickson - 1:47.93 Handal Roban - 1:48.05 Kyle Reinheimer - 1:48.51 Andrew Casey - 1:48.54 Martin Barco - 1:49.06 Eric Albright - 1:49.13 Patrick Hilby - :49.24

Women's 800m

Klaudia Kazimierska - 2:02.92 Veronica Hargrave - 2:04.67 Emma Kelley - 2:04.71 Alli Bookin-Nosbisch - 2:05.12 Ella Nelson - 2:05.46 Steph Driscoll - 2:06.56 Shae Harbaugh - 2:06.61 Stephanie Bertram - 2:06.72 Kami Joi Hickson - 2:07.42

Men's 400m Hurdles

Yougendy Mauricette - 49.94 Ahmed Khadar - 50.49 Zaire Waring - 51.44 Ambodai Ligons - 51.67 Isaac Lewis - 51.69 James Ledbetter - 51.83 Matthew Wilkinson - 52.15 Johnny Brackins - 52.54 Bryce Tucker - 1:05.56

Women's 400m Hurdles

Savannah Sutherland - 55.37 Sidney Green - 57.47 Sonia Virk - 57.58 Dyandra Gray - 58.07 Abrielle Artley - 58.94 Annaleise Taylor - 1:00.11 Ali Frandsen - 1:00.32 Claire Kohler - 1:00.46 Nonah Waldron - 1:00.72

Men's 200m

Cameron Miller - 20.31 Max Thomas - 20.40 Devin Augustine - 20.47 Trelee Banks - 20.63 Eddie Nketia - 20.65 Aaron Charles - 20.67 Jazonte Levan - 20.70

Women's 200m

Madison Whyte - 22. 66 Samirah Moody - 22.79 Dajaz Defrand - 22.79 Jassani Carter - 22.79 Taylor Snaer - 23.24 Naomi Johnson - 23.30 Leah Bertrand - 23.36 Sophia Beckmon - 23.53 Lia Love - 23.75

Men's 5000m

Simeon Birnbaum - 13:31.87 Bob Liking - 13:32.47 Matan Ivri - 13:33.79 Riley Hough - 13:34.19 Rowen Ellenberg - 13:35.61 Christian de Vaal - 13:35.97 Abdel Laadjel - 13:35.98 Leo Daschbach - 13:36.54 Evan Bishop - 13:38.10 Tyrone Gorze - 13:39.78

Women's 5000m

Silan Ayyildiz - 15:37.11 Amina Maatoug - 15:37.55 Florence Caron - 15:40.76 Julia David-Smith - 15:43.30 Rachel Forsyth - 15:43.81 Diana Cherotich - 15:46.60 Ella Thorsett - 15:52.03 Ali Bainbridge - 15:54.16 Payne Turney - 16:01.89 Kileigh Kane - 16:05.79

Men's 4x400m Relay

Ohio State - 3:04.08 Iowa - 3:04.63 Penn State - 3:05.02 USC - 3:06.32 Minnesota - 3:06.62 UCLA - 3:07.88 Rutgers - 3:08.17 Indiana - 3:09.18 Michigan - 3:09.20 Wisconsin - 3:09.45

Women's 4x400m Relay

USC - 3:30.16 Iowa - 3:31.54 Michigan - 3:32.47 UCLA - 3:32.95 Purdue - 3:33.64 Maryland - 3:37.11 Minnesota - 3:37.47 Oregon - 3:38.10 Ohio State - 3:38.48 Nebraska - 3:39.01

Big 10 Track and Field Championships 2025: Team Standings

Big 10 Track and Field Championships Men's Team Standings

Oregon - 110

2. Minnesota/Wisconsin - 81

4. USC - 78

5. Nebraska - 76

6. Washington - 72

7. Iowa - 59

8. Illinois/ Penn State - 37

10. Ohio State - 33

11. UCLA - 32

12. Michigan - 31

13. Indiana - 29

14. Purdue - 22

15. Rutgers - 21

16. Michigan State - 15

17. Maryland - 3

Big 10 Track and Field Championships Women's Team Standings

USC - 121 Oregon - 113 UCLA - 84 Nebraska - 73 Illinois - 71 Washington - 64 Minnesota -59 Iowa - 47 Michigan - 46 Penn State - 30 Wisconsin - 25 Michigan State - 21 Ohio State - 20 Rutgers - 13 Indiana - 12 Purdue - 11 Maryland - 9

