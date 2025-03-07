Big Ten Wrestling Championships 2025: Full schedule, how and where to watch, teams competing and more

The Big Ten Wrestling Championships 2025 are all set to get underway in Evanston, Illinois, from Saturday, March 8. It's the most premier collegiate wrestling conference and has won the last 17 NCAA Division I team national championships.
Both the Big Ten Championships and the NCAA Championships have been dominated by Penn State in the last decade.
The Nittany Lions have won the eight Big Ten titles in the program's history, and all of those have come after 2011, two years after four-time national champion Cael Sanderson took over the coaching duties.
The Nittany Lions are the two-time defending champions in the Big Ten Wrestling Championships and are looking to do a three-peat in Illinois with five top-seeded wrestlers in their ranks.
Big Ten Wrestling Championships 2025 Complete Schedule
All times Eastern.
March 8
11 a.m. – Session 1 (First Round, Quarterfinals, Wrestlebacks)
6 p.m. – Session 2 (Consolation Matches, Wrestlebacks)
8 p.m. – Session 2 (Semifinals)
March 9
1 p.m. – Session 3 (Consolation Semifinals, Seventh-Place Matches)
5:30 p.m. – Session 4 (Third- And Fifth-Place Matches)
5:30 p.m. – Session 4 (Championships)
How and where to watch the Big Ten Wrestling Championships 2025?
The Big Ten Wrestling action can be watched live at the Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois. For fans looking to catch the action from their home, the Big Ten action will be telecast live on the Big Ten Network and the FOX Sports App.
The live wrestling action will also be streamed on BIG+ (the Big Ten Network’s subscription service for non-televised events).
Big Ten Wrestling Championships Television Schedule
The Big Ten Network airs three segments of coverage from the 2025 Big Ten Wrestling Championships on March 8-9.
All times Eastern.
March 8
11 a.m. – Session 1
8 p.m. – Session 2
March 9
5:30 p.m. – Championships
Teams competing at the Big Ten Wrestling Championships 2025
The Big Ten Wrestling landscape includes 14 teams, which are as follows:
- Illinois
- Indiana
- Iowa
- Maryland
- Michigan
- Michigan State
- Minnesota
- Nebraska
- Northwestern
- Ohio State
- Penn State
- Purdue
- Rutgers
- Wisconsin
Big Ten Wrestling Championships: Top 5 pre-seeds
125 lbs
- Matt Ramos (PU)
- Caleb Smith (NEB)
- Dean Peterson (RU)
- Luke Lilledahl (PSU)
- Joey Cruz (IA)
133 lbs
- Drake Ayala (IA)
- Lucas Byrd (IL)
- Braxton Brown (MD)
- Braeden Davis (PSU)
- Dylan Shawver (RU)
141 lbs
- Beau Bartlett (PSU)
- Jesse Mendez (OSU)
- Brock Hardy (NEB)
- Vance Vombaur (MN)
- Sergio Lemley (MI)
149 lbs
- Shayne Van Ness (PSU)
- Kyle Parco (IA)
- Ridge Lovett (NEB)
- Dylan D’Emilio (OSU)
- Kannon Webster (IL)
157 lbs
- Ethen Miller (MD)
- Tyler Kasak (PSU)
- Antrell Taylor (NEB)
- Jacori Teemer (IA)
- Tommy Askey (MN)
165 lbs
- Mitchell Mesenbrink (PSU)
- Mike Caliendo (IA)
- Christopher Minto (NEB)
- Beau Mantanona (MI)
- Andrew Sparks (MN)
174 lbs
- Levi Haines (PSU)
- Carson Kharchla (OSU)
- Lenny Pinto (NEB)
- Patrick Kennedy (IA)
- Clayton Whiting (MN)
184 lbs
- Carter Starocci (PSU)
- Max McEnelly (MN)
- Silas Allred (NEB)
- Gabe Arnold (IA)
- Jaxon Smith (MD)
197 lbs
- Stephen Buchanan (IA)
- Josh Barr (PSU)
- Jacob Cardenas (MI)
- Isaiah Salazar (MN)
- Zac Braunagel (IL)
285 lbs
- Gable Steveson (MN)
- Greg Kerkvliet (PSU)
- Joshua Heindselman (MI)
- Nick Feldman (OSU)
- Luke Luffman (IL)
For the complete list of pre-seeds, visit this link.