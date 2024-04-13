Boston Marathon 2024: Top 5 fastest times recorded at the event ft. Evans Chebet

The Boston Marathon 2024, scheduled on April 15, will take place on Patriot’s Day in Boston, Massachusetts. It is regarded as one of the World Marathon Majors (WMM) alongside the events held in Tokyo, London, Berlin, Chicago, and New York.

Renowned as the oldest marathon having been established in 1897, the 128th official edition of the marathon will see the participation of about 30,000 runners. Out of these, 22,019 athletes had to meet the Boston Marathon qualifying standards to be a part of the event.

Currently, Kenya’s Geoffrey Mutai holds the course record of the marathon in the men’s open division, clocking a then-world record time of 2:03:02 in the 2011 edition.

Meanwhile, Buzunesh Deba of Ethiopia established the course record time of 2:19:59 in 2014 in the women's open division. Although she initially finished second in the women’s elite race, she was promoted to first place after Kenyan runner Rita Jeptoo tested positive for performance-enhancing drugs and was eventually disqualified.

Two-time men’s elite race champion Evans Chebet presently occupies the third and fourth spot in the list of fastest times recorded at the marathon. He placed himself in the top five list after achieving a victory in the 2022 edition, with a sensational timing of 2:06:51.

He then went on to improve his performance as he not only clocked a better timing in the event’s next edition but also claimed consecutive Boston Marathon wins, registering 2:05.54. Chebet is all set to return to Boston aiming to clinch his third title as he participates in the 2024 edition of the road race.

Men’s runners with top 5 fastest timings at the Boston Marathon

Geoffrey Mutai holds the course record time at the Boston Marathon in the men's open division. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images for adidas)

Here is the list of the top 5 fastest timings recorded by male runners at the marathon -

2011 - Geoffrey Mutai (Kenya) - 2:03:02

2010 - Robert Kiprono Cheruiyot (Kenya) - 2:05:52

2023 - Evans Chebet (Kenya) - 2:05.54

2022 - Evans Chebet (Kenya) - 2:06:51

2006 - Robert Kipkoech Cheruiyot (Kenya) - 2:07:14

Women’s runners with top 5 fastest timings at the Boston Marathon

Here is the list of the top 5 fastest timings registered by female runners at the marathon -

2014 - Buzunesh Deba (Ethiopia) - 2:19:59

2002 - Margaret Okayo (Kenya) - 2:20:43

2022 - Peres Jepchirchir (Kenya) - 2:21:01

2023 - Hellen Obiri (Kenya) - 2:21:38

1994 - Uta Pippig (Germany) - 2:21:45