Who is Evans Chebet? Everything about the Kenyan Marathon runner who won the World Marathon Major for the third time consecutively

Evans Chebet is a Kenyan long-distance runner who generally competes in the marathons. Chebet is one of the very few athletes from the current generation who have clinched three consecutive World Marathon majors (the 2022 and 2023 Boston Marathons and the 2022 New York City Marathons).

Chebet was born on November 10, 1988, in Kenya's rural village of Kondabilet. Born to the couple of Wanjiro and Kipyesang, Chebet started his athletics training at a very young age. He made his debut with a 10-mile event in 2011 at the Gargnano Dieci Miglia del Garda in Italy. He clinched the second position with a run time of 50:53 and ever since the Kondabilet native hasn't looked back.

Even though Chebet made his debut in 2011, he had to wait for eight long years to clinch his first podium finish at the Buenos Aires Marathons (2019). During the event, Chebet registered a run time of 2:05:00, which was also his personal best in the marathon category then.

In the very next year, Evans Chebet lowered his personal best at the Valencia Marathons when he finished the race in just 2:03:00.

The 35-year-old's most celebratory moment came in 2022 when he clinched back-to-back World Marathon Majors in Boston (2:06:51) and New York (2:08:41). He continued his dominance the next year after he successfully defended his Boston Marathon title with a run time of 2:05:54.

Evans Chebet: Other achievements of the Kenyan marathon runner

Owing to his immense prowess and skillset Evans Chebet has been able to leave a mark irrespective of the tournament he has featured in. Besides the World Marathon Majors, the Kenyan also has a praiseworthy record in the other tournaments he has featured.

The 35-year-old has a bronze medal in the Berlin major marathons in 2016 with a run time of 2:05:31. Moreover, he has clinched gold in the Lake Biwa Marathon in Japan.

Besides marathons, Chebet also participates in the half-marathon and 10-mile events. However, the Kondabilet native hasn't been able to clinch a podium finish in either of the two events.

With the World Marathon Majors all set to start its proceedings again in Boston this year, Chebet will be eyeing a third consecutive title in the event which will place him alongside some of the greatest marathon runners such as Robert Cheruiyot and Cosmas Ndeti. However, he will face some tough resistance from the likes of Ethiopia's Sisay Lemma and Tanzania's Gabriel Gray.