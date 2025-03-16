Brock Lesnar's daughter Mya receives major honor as she clinches podium position at NCAA D1 Indoor Track and Field Championships

Brock Lesnar's daughter Mya Lesnar received the First Team All-American honor after finishing fourth in the Women's Shot Put at the NCAA Division I Indoor Track and Field Championships. Mya came into the meet fresh off taking the win at the Mountain West Conference Indoors.

Brock Lesnar's daughter has Mya Lesnar followed her father's sporting footsteps but showed interest in track and field from a tender age. She competed for Arizona State University in her freshman and sophomore years before shifting to Colorado for the rest of her collegiate life.

The standout shotput athlete recently vied to defend her indoor shot put title at the NCAA Division I Championships. With a mark of 18.20m, Lesnar clinched fourth position and made the First All-American Team as per CSU's official Instagram page.

After the event, Lesnar's daughter reflected on her stint and said:

"Basically, I guess how I can talk about it right now, I was rushing everything, didn't really hit all the keys we talked about in practice. I actually had a really, really good practice before we came here. Just rushed in the ring. It wasn't a mental thing; I was ready. I fought through some things, and that's really all you can do and hope for the best," the 22-year-old said.

She further added:

"I'm more mature than I was last year. You just hope you can grow from these things and only get better. Unfortunately, it's just by the day. Who shows up on the day. It's not about me having a good practice last week or yesterday, it matters the day we throw."

Mya reached a distance of 18.53m to win her forte event at the 2024 NCAA Division I Indoor Track and Field Championships.

Brock Lesnar's daughter Mya Lesnar shared how she chose track and field over any other sport

Mya Lesnar at the 2024 NCAA Division I Men's and Women's Outdoor Track & Field Championship - (Source: Getty)

The 2024 NCAA Indoor shot put champion once shared her sporting journey that took her from volleyball to shotput in an interview with CTV 11 in 2024. She also revealed the reason behind choosing Colorado State University and how she stays motivated on tough days.

"I actually started out playing volleyball and I wanted to go to school actually to play division one volleyball but I didn't get any offers and I did track on the side a little bit just to stay in shape for volleyball but um I don't know I just had a lot of people be like hey you could be really good at this and I started taking it a little bit more seriously and then um yeah I started getting some offers for track and I was like okay like I could really do this thing and yeah I just fell in love with it." (beginning 0:51)

At the 2024 Mountain West Outdoor Championships, Brock Lesnar's daughter recorded a new outdoor personal best by reaching 19.08m in shot put.

