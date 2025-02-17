Copernicus Cup 2025 Results: Gudaf Tsegay tops women's 1500m, Olympic champion Miltiadis Tentoglou settles for silver in long jump

The 2025 Copernicus Cup brought with it some exciting track and field clashes. The World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold event featured World Champions, Olympic Champions, and world record holders in action, and fans were treated to a delightful competition.

The women's 1500m saw Ethiopian runners dominate the event. Gudaf Tsegay was the standout athlete, clocking a 3:53.92, the second-fastest indoor 1500m of all time for the win. Behind her, compatriots Birke Haylom and Worknesh Mesele came in second and third respectively.

Meanwhile, the men's 1500m at the Copernicus Cup saw a thrilling battle between Elliot Giles and Biniam Mehary. In the end, Giles, the world record holder for the road mile, outdid Mehary by 0.3 seconds at the finish line.

In the shorter distances, Tsige Duguma took the win in the women's 800m, while Henriette Jaeger impressed in the 400m distance, dipping below the 51-second mark for the first time in her life. Elsewhere, Italy's Zaynab Dosso clocked a 7.05 for a top-of-the-podium finish in the women's 60m, while Ackera Nugent won the 60m hurdles.

On the field end of things, reigning World and Olympic champion Miltiadis Tentoglou’s lukewarm 2025 season continued, as he was forced to settle for silver in the long jump, behind Italy's Mattia Furlani.

Copernicus Cup 2025: Full results

Tsegay at the 2025 Copernicus Cup (Image Source: Getty)

Women's 60m

Zaynab DOSSO (ITA) - 7.05 Mujinga KAMBUNDJI (SUI) - 7.07 Ewa SWOBODA (POL) - 7.1 Karolína MAŇASOVÁ (CZE) - 7.19 Torrie LEWIS (AUS) - 7.21 Boglárka TAKÁCS (HUN) - 7.24 Rani ROSIUS (BEL) - 7.29 Aleksandra PIOTROWSKA (POL) - 7.34

Women's 800m

Tsige DUGUMA (ETH) - 2:00.04 Habitam ALEMU (ETH) - 2:00.61 Anna WIELGOSZ (POL) - 2:01.05 Eloisa COIRO (ITA) - 2:01.64 Tigist GIRMA (ETH) - 2:02.05 Angelika SARNA (POL) - 2:02.19 Noélie YARIGO (BEN) - 2:03.01 Shafiqua MALONEY (VIN) - 2:04.58

Anna GRYC (POL) - DNF

Women's 400m

Henriette JÆGER (NOR) - 50.44 Lurdes Gloria MANUEL (CZE) - 51.15 Lada VONDROVÁ (CZE) - 51.47 Anastazja KUŚ (POL) - 53.42

Women's 1500m

Gudaf TSEGAY (ETH) - 3:53.92 Birke HAYLOM (ETH) - 3:59.82 Worknesh MESELE (ETH) - 4:02.19 Weronika LIZAKOWSKA (POL) - 4:03.72 Revee WALCOTT-NOLAN (GBR) - 4:05.31 Saron BERHE (ETH) - 4:07.55 Aleksandra PŁOCIŃSKA (POL) - 4:12.22 Alicja KONIECZEK (POL) - 4:13.36

Magdalena BREZA (POL) - DNF

Women's 60m Hurdles

Ackera NUGENT (JAM) - 7.79 Ditaji KAMBUNDJI (SUI) - 7.8 Nadine VISSER (NED) - 7.82 Pia SKRZYSZOWSKA (POL) - 7.87 Karolina GAJEWSKA (POL) - 8.1 Elisa Maria DI LAZZARO (ITA) - 8.11 Maja OLSZAK (POL) - 8.24 Kaja WESOŁOWSKA (POL) - 8.35

Men's 1500m

Elliot GILES (GBR) - 3:35.43 Biniam MEHARY (ETH) - 3:35.70 Samuel PIHLSTRÖM (SWE) - 3:36.06 Mohamed ATTAOUI (ESP) - 3:36.24 Filip RAK (POL) - 3:36.46 Filip SASÍNEK (CZE) - 3:37.55 Maciej WYDERKA (POL) - 3:37.57 Robin VAN RIEL (NED) - 3:37.88 Michał GROBERSKI (POL) - 3:43.72 Kamil HERZYK (POL) - 3:50.77

Adam (CZE) - RWIŃSKI (POL) - DNF

Men's 60m Hurdles

Louis ROLLINS (USA) - 7.59 Krzysztof KILJAN (POL) - 7.65 Jamal BRITT (USA) - 7.68 Roger IRIBARNE (CUB) - 7.75 Dylan BEARD (USA) - 7.75 Michał SIEROCKI (POL) - 7.75

Milan TRAJKOVIC (CYP) - DNS

Men's Long Jump

Mattia FURLANI (ITA) - 8.37 Miltiadis TENTOGLOU (GRE) - 8.03 Thobias MONTLER (SWE) - 8.03 Adrian BRZEZIŃSKI (POL) - 7.74 Piotr TARKOWSKI (POL) - 7.71 Shawn-D THOMPSON (JAM) - 7.69

Men's 800m

Catalin TECUCEANU (ITA) - 1:46.97 Patryk SIERADZKI (POL) - 1:47.11 Jakub DUDYCHA (CZE) - 1:47.14 Bartosz KITLIŃSKI (POL) - 1:47.26 Mateusz BORKOWSKI (POL) - 1:47.48 Filip OSTROWSKI (POL) - 1:47.72 Ryan CLARKE (NED) - 1:47.88

Jakub CHMIELARZ (POL) - DNF

Men's Shot Put

Leonardo FABBRI (ITA) - 21.62 Zane WEIR (ITA) - 21.13 Chukwuebuka Cornnell ENEKWECHI (NGR) - 21.13 Nick PONZIO (ITA) - 20.55 Konrad BUKOWIECKI (POL) - 20.41

